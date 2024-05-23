Meletios Verras

Thesis

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has recently raised $240.1 million via an underwritten offering of common stock shares and warrants, thereby strengthening its cash position, $446.79 million by March 2024, and extending its cash runway to 2027. Despite the shareholder dilution, the cash runway extension might provide financial stability for completing clinical trials and for bringing its lead therapeutic candidates to the market.

In this sense, the company is expecting to make public results from the clinical trials associated with NKX019 in Lupus nephritis (LN) as well as non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) by mid-2024. In my opinion, investors should be paying attention to those results as it will be very informative in terms of the progress of the pipeline and its potential for bringing revenue in the medium term.

NKTX’s common stock has been trending down, falling from $15.71 in early March to $6.95 (price at the moment of writing), or a 55.76% decline in the last 2 months. The market cap of the company is $489.75 million, which means that its market cap is almost matching Nkarta’s cash on hand. In addition, the market sentiment is giving some signs of recovery, as the share price has seen approximately a 6.4% increase, just yesterday.

However, I believe at this time, the company doesn’t offer enough certainty to support a bullish cycle. Thus, in my opinion, the overall downtrend will continue or at best stabilize until the clinical trial results are announced. In this sense, if the clinical trials provide encouraging data, the share price is likely to bounce back, but if the findings are mixed or negative, the downtrend might continue. Hence, my rate for this stock is a “Hold,” with a view to reassessing the rating once they have provided more data on the clinical trials and the progress of the pipeline.

Scientific and Technological Overview

Nkarta, Inc. is a biotechnology company in clinical stage, focused on the development of allogeneic natural killer (NK) cells for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The science behind the concept is promising, nevertheless bridging the gap between bench and bedside is also very challenging. The natural killer cells are immune cells, effector lymphocytes, that belong to our innate immune system. This means that NK cells are part of the first line of defense of our body against pathogens. NK cells, in particular, are known for their capacity to control tumors and their regulatory role when interacting with other immune cells, such as macrophages and T cells.

Thus, the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cells able to specifically target a tumor or altered cells holds promise on the treatment of autoimmune disorders, blood and solid tumors, solid organ transplantation, among others. Indeed, a scientific article was published recently in one of the most prestigious scientific journals, in which researchers compiled a series of evidence of the enormous potential of CAR-NK cells on the treatment of solid tumors (see image below).

CAR-NKs in solid Tumors (Wang et al., 2024. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41420-024-01815-9)

In addition, Nkarta’s strategy is to use allogeneic CAR-NK cells as their therapeutics candidates. In other words, the company is aiming to manufacture large amounts of NK cells from healthy donors, transform them into CAR-NKs, and utilize them as off-the-shelf cancer or autoimmune disorders treatments. As I commented in a devious analysis on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), the allogeneic component is very attractive, as it would allow oncologists to treat patients with the suitable cell therapy immediately. Moreover, patients diagnosed with cancer or autoimmune disease usually have a compromised immune system; thus the allogeneic cells should provide an advantage against using autologous (patient’s own) cells.

However, there is a caveat. Neither ALLO nor NKTX, have proven that they can mass produce, freeze and deliver therapeutically active allogeneic cells. It is also true that both companies have other, more urgent problems, such as demonstrating that their therapeutic candidates are actually safe and efficient. But eventually, they will need to provide enough evidence of the off-the-shelf capability of their cells, to unlock the commercial and therapeutic potential of their allogeneic cells.

In this sense, my opinion is that the allogeneic strategy holds a lot of promise therapeutically speaking, but it is also a very challenging strategy. To manufacture these allogeneic cells, it is necessary to first find suitable donors, then isolate the cells of interest, activate them, transform them into CAR-NKs, expand, freeze & store, thaw, and administer to the patients (see image below).

CAR-NK cells manufacturing process (Nkarta website: https://www.nkartatx.com/technology/)

Additionally, the manufacturer has to assess the CAR-NK’s safety and therapeutic activity before and after freeze/thawing cycles. Moreover, if/when the treatment gets its regulatory approval, the company will need to upscale the production and guarantee that their products are equally safe and effective. This upscale process might sound relatively straightforward, but in reality has nothing trivial when you are talking of living cells with therapeutic activity. Thus, I think this will likely be a headache down the road and might even delay full regulatory approval until this has been proven.

Near-term pipeline potential

At a first glance, Nkarta’s pipeline (see image below) accounts for two wholly owned programs, while the other two are in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP).

Nkarta’ pipeline (Nkarta’ website: https://www.nkartatx.com/pipeline/)

Nevertheless, one of the wholly owned programs (NKX101) has been deprioritized to reduce cash burn, and divert resources towards the development of NKX019, which is Nkarta’s lead program. In addition, neither of the programs in collaboration with Crispr have shown much progress. Actually, the low expenditure associated with those programs, $15 000, reported in Nkarta’s Q1 2024 suggests that there was not much in the last quarter. Hence, the only program with near-term potential is NKX019.

NKX019

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, consists of CAR-NK cells engineered to target CD19, which is present in several cancers involving B-cells. In addition, the company announced, in October 2023, the FDA approval of the investigational new drug (IND) application associated with NKX019 and its indication in Lupus Nephritis (LN). In this sense, the company stated in its Q1 2024 report, that they have prioritized the assessment of NKX019 in other autoimmune diseases as well as the imminent start, H1 2024, of the clinical trial that will assess the safety and efficacy of NKX019 in patients with LN.

On the other hand, Nkarta is also pursuing indications in oncology for its NKX019, specifically in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). This indication is already in phase 1 clinical trials, and the company is expecting to show preliminary data in mid-2024.

The latest updates (see image below) on this clinical trial were provided by the company in its FY2023 investor presentation, in which Nkarta reported 7 out 10 patients treated with NKX019 had a complete response, while 4 out of 4 relapsed patients exhibited complete response, suggesting that the relapse was not a sign of resistance to the treatment.

NKX019 latest updates (FY 2023 Investor presentation)

Personally, I am very keen on getting to know the progress of this study. In my opinion, the findings of this clinical trial will inform whether the company has a suitable therapeutic candidate able to overcome the clinical gap in the field of B cell malignancies or not. The strategic importance of this clinical trial is even more evident when assessing the therapeutic target chosen by Nkarta, CD19. Given that the company already has its hands busy tackling a series of challenges associated with its differentiating factors (i.e., working with allogeneic CAR-NKs), I think, it makes sense that they didn’t want to reinvent the wheel when looking for therapeutic targets.

Nonetheless, CD19 is a very crowded target. CD19 already accounts with FDA approved autologous CAR-Ts and there are other companies developing allogeneic CAR-Ts, such as Allogene Therapeutics with the same target for both oncology and autoimmune disorders. ALLO’s lead program (Cema-Cel) targets CD19. Cena-Cel is about to enter an expanded phase 2 trial, which is expected to yield results by the end of this year. Thus, unless Nkarta’s program turns out to be more efficient than CAR-Ts, NKX019 might be at risk of losing its market potential even before reaching regulatory approval.

Q1 2024 financial updates

Nkarta’s balance sheet shows relative stability considering that they raised $240.1 million, which helped them to increase their cash on hand to $446.79 million. According to declarations made by Nkarta’s management in their Q1 2024 report, this extended their cash runway until 2027. Thus, despite the huge dilution to shareholders, the cash on hand will allow the company to cover the costs associated with NKX019.

Currently, Nkarta’s market cap is $489.75, while the share price has seen a 6.4% increase today, bringing it up to $6.95. Thus, the company’s market cap is almost matching the cash on hand. Although at a first glance this would support a bullish case, it is necessary to dive a little deeper into the balance sheet (see image below) to assess better the financial status of the company.

Q1 2024 financial summary (Data compiled by the author from Nkarta’s Q1 2024 report)

Nkarta lacks product-driven revenue and considering that the Crispr deal only provides a 50:50 split in the costs associated with the two shared programs, Nkarta also lacks partnership-driven revenue. The only reported income is from interests on investments. However, this is not unheard of for clinical stage biotech companies.

On the plus side, the company managed to decrease its operating expenses and its net loss, given the deprioritization of NKX101. This reduced its quarterly cash burn rate to $32.762 million. Then, assuming the quarterly cash burn will not exceed $36.9 million (Q2 2023 operating expenses, before the arrival of the new CFO), I estimate that the $446.79 million cash available will provide a cash runway of approximately 3 years, which matches Nkarta’s management cash runway estimations.

In addition, the EPS increased nearly 8% when comparing Q1 2024 to Q1 2023. Nevertheless, the net debt of the company had increased 51% in the same period of time.

So, considering that the company has not given signs of reaching new partnership deals, and it is far from commercializing its therapeutic candidates, I would assume that Nkarta will not receive income from neither collaborations nor products in the foreseeable future.

Considering it all, it looks like Nkarta’s CFO Alyssa Levin, who was appointed in July 2023, has had a very busy agenda trying to secure the company’s financial stability.

Valuation

Nkarta soared 112% in October last year, with investors full of optimism after the FDA approved their IND application for NKX019 in LN, reaching the most recent peak by March 6th. Since then, the stock has seen a steep decline, bringing the shares to its current $6.95, more than 50% lower than two months ago. In my opinion, this decline is a consequence of the strategic shareholder dilution, together with the lack of certainty in terms of near term pipeline catalysts.

Interestingly, the market seems to think that the share price is low enough, with the stock seeing a 6% increase yesterday. In addition, the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence are both signalling for a “sell” trend, but showing signs of downtrend resistance (see image below). Thus, the share price might have found its bottom.

Nkarta’s year to date price chart showing EMA and MACD (TradingView)

The Wall Street consensus expects the share price to rise 168.75% in the next twelve months, while the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is currently rating the stock as a “hold”. In previous sections, I have stated that my current rating for this stock is also a “hold,” with a potential downgrade/upgrade depending on the pipeline advances that are due to be announced by mid-2024.

In contrast, the TTM price/book ratio standing below 1 (0.97) suggests the company is undervalued. Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that the company’s “healthy” cash flow reported in the latest quarterly report, was achieved via a strategic shareholder dilution. Thus, the current cash flow doesn’t inform about the future profitability or long-term financial stability of the company. This is not unusual for clinical stage biotech companies, but I believe Nkarta is likely to continue raising funds via underwritten offerings in the future if its lead program does not achieve commercial stage before 2027 and/or the clinical trials yield bad results.

In addition, even if NKX019 continues its progress towards a commercial stage, I wonder if Nkarta will be able to capitalize on it given that CD19 is quite crowded with FDA approved autologous CAR-T therapies as well as more advanced allogeneic CAR-T programs. Hence, I think the long-term profitability of Nkarta, Inc. is still uncertain, and do not support a bullish case at this time.

In terms of liabilities, the company still has a large debt when considering that its only source of income is raising funds via underwritten offerings of common stock. Furthermore, given the lack of activity on the Crispr-Nkarta programs, in my opinion the near-term value of those programs can be written down to zero.

In summary, I believe the value of the technology developed by Nkarta, the scientific strength of its therapeutic strategy, the near-term catalysts associated with NKX019 clinical trials, the extended cash runway and the technical analysis signalling for a downtrend resistance makes a case for a “Hold” rating currently.

Risks

Nkarta is a clinical stage biotech company with only one investigational program active. The program is targeting CD19 to treat B cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders. As commented in previous sections of this article, I consider that targeting CD19 might be risky given that the target and the indications are crowded already with FDA approved therapeutic options and other therapeutic candidates in more advanced stages of development than NKX019. Thus, even if NKX019 achieves commercial stage, Nkarta will be facing fierce competition when commercializing the product.

On the other hand, likewise Allogene Therapeutics, Nkarta needs to ensure that they can upscale the production of its allogeneic cells, without sacrificing therapeutic activity or safety. Otherwise, the off-the-shelf advantage of the allogeneic cells will not be valuable. In this sense, I would expect the regulatory agencies to eventually request solid plans for upscaling production as well as the quality/safety controls to demonstrate that the cells have not been compromised in the upscaling process.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the results from the clinical trials demonstrate that CAR-NKs are more efficient than other products at targeting cancer cells and/or altered immune cells causing autoimmune disorders. Thus, favoring a bullish cycle. In this case, my hold rating might be seen as too conservative for those investors with a high risk tolerance.

Conclusion

In summary, I consider Nkarta, Inc. to have a very interesting therapeutic strategy which builds on the native capacity of natural killer cells to recognize and eliminate altered cells and/or pathogens. However, I think the share price downtrend observed in the last couple of months is justified, as the company does not have yet a clear path to midterm profitability. Indeed, NKTX has been in need to restructure their pipeline, deprioritize NKX101, and reduce headcount, to optimize resources and decrease the cash burn rate.

Hence, in my opinion, to support a bullish case, the company needs to deliver clear signs of pipeline progress and/or find strong partnerships that provide collaboration revenues.

So, why do I rate it as a “Hold” and not as a “Sell”? The answer to that is that I believe the clinical trial results might give us a better understanding of the potential of NKX019 as a therapeutic candidate in cancer and autoimmune disorders. There is hope for these results to provide enough therapeutic evidence, making Nkarta a more attractive investment and potentially helping them find other strategic partnerships or to support an amendment to the Crispr deal, involving this time collaboration revenues. However, negative results on the clinical trials would support another bearish cycle, bringing the share price far below its current $6.95.

Then, I believe that the most sensible and informed course of action currently is to “Hold” and reassess once there is a better clarity on the future profitability of Nkarta, Inc.