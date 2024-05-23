Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

In the fall of 2022, I concluded that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was simplifying its business. The company announced the sale of its Global Products business in an effort to simplify the business, although the deal tag felt a bit soft. With pro forma implications not yet fully known, amidst uncertain corporate cost allocation, one thing was clear and that was that earnings would take a beating.

Appeal might be seen, provided that the right capital allocation decisions were made, yet I had some real concerns about all this. Forwarding nearly two years in time, shares have seen decent gains, mostly because of increased valuation multiples instead of improved operating performance. Higher valuations and a cloudy long-term outlook are factors which make me cautious here.

Vehicle Care

Valvoline is a household name for those familiar with the automotive sector, as the company describes itself as a vehicle care business powering the future of mobility. The company, known for oil, lubricants, gears, transmission, and radiators has become a separate business after it was spun off from Ashland Inc. (ASH), a transaction effectuated in 2015 already.

For the year 2021, the company posted sales of $2.98 billion as they recovered on the back of easy comparables following the pandemic. The company is a real profit machine, as it posted operating earnings of $528 million, with GAAP earnings of $420 million coming in at $2.30 per share that year. That number was not really clean, as the company actually saw some benefits from its pension plans, with adjusted earnings reported at $1.95 per share. Net debt of $1.46 billion worked down to a 2.3 times leverage ratio, based on $634 million in EBITDA.

This business comprised two segments. Global Products was a $1.76 billion business which posted an EBITDA of $327 million and an operating income of $298 million. The retail segment was smaller in terms of sales at $1.22 billion, yet superior in terms of profitability. Both absolute and relative profitability were better, with segment EBITDA posted at $382 million and operating earnings reported at $321 million, but these earnings were ahead of corporate cost allocation, of course.

Shares fell to the mid-twenties in the fall of 2022, after the company reached a deal to sell the Global Products business in a $2.65 billion cash deal to Saudi giant Aramco, with net proceeds from the sale pegged at just $2.25 billion after factoring in taxes and transaction costs.

The announcement made that shares fell from the low-thirties to the mid-twenties. At those levels, the company commanded a $6.1 billion enterprise valuation. This came as the net proceeds of $2.25 billion were equivalent to just 37% of the enterprise valuation, while the segment contributed 46% of total EBITDA, indicating that the price fetched was light. Net debt of $1.6 billion would overnight turn into a net cash position of $650 million, yet lots of earnings power would be lost as well.

In fact, I pegged pro forma net cash at $3-4 per share, as the earnings power of the retail business might only top $1 per share, creating a difficult set-up. That said, the company had a lot of options to create value through buybacks or M&A, but given the still demanding valuation and secular change towards electrification, I was leaning a bit cautious.

A Steady Recovery

Forwarding to today, nearly two years in time, we have seen shares of Valvoline show a decent recovery. Shares have recovered from the mid-twenties to the $41 mark, after even trading at highs of around $45 per share in recent weeks.

Forwarding to November of last year, Valvoline posted its 2023 results. Full-year revenues rose by nearly 17% (on a comparable basis) to $1.44 billion, as the company posted operating earnings of $264 million (albeit after some separation expenses). Earnings from continuing operations came in at $1.23 per share, but these numbers were hugely complicated as the company embarked on very aggressive buyback programs after some $1.5 billion of the divestment proceeds were used to buy back shares that year.

The 2024 outlook was more indicative, with the company guiding for 6-9% same-store systems sales growth and total revenues up to $1.6-$1.7 billion (with growth aided by new store openings). Adjusted earnings were seen between $1.40 and $1.65 per share and with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $440 million, leverage ratios came in just below 2 times. Given this outlook, a share price in the low thirties looked quite generous already.

Early this year, the company posted solid first quarter results, with sales up 12% to $373 million as the company no longer incurred large legacy expenses again. The company posted GAAP earnings of $32 million, equal to $0.24 per share as the share count was down to 132 million shares, with over a quarter of shares bought back since the separation.

In May, Valvoline posted a near 8% increase in system-wide same-store sales growth, with revenues reported up 13% to $389 million. In this seasonally stronger quarter, GAAP earnings were reported at $41 million, for earnings of $0.32 per share. Continued buybacks made that net debt ticked up to nearly $1.1 billion. The company largely reiterated the full-year guidance, but made a small cut to the sales and earnings guidance. Revenues are now seen between $1.60-$1.65 billion (with the higher end of the guidance cut by fifty million) as the lower end of the earnings guidance was cut by five cents to $1.40 per share.

With shares now trading at $41, the company trades at an earnings multiple in the mid-twenties, while leverage ratios have increased to about 2.5 times EBITDA here. Basically, earnings power has fallen from about $2 per share to $1.50 per share following the separation, while leverage ratios are largely similar. As shares have risen substantially, this means that the set-up here does not look that great anymore.

And Now?

The truth is that Valvoline, over time, has become a true retail business, in fact, its network generates about $3 billion in annual sales, derived from more than 1,900 stores, of which just over half are franchise locations, with the remainder being company-operated stores.

The reality is that while the company has delivered on its intentions since the separation, its earnings power of $1.50 per share remains rather lackluster and has not shown too much progress here since the separation.

Then again, shares have risen substantially, but most of this seems to be the result of valuation multiple inflation. While the company is posting solid growth for a specialized retailer, a 2.5 times leverage ratio and earnings multiple in the mid-twenties looks too rich in my book.

While the retail business shows solid growth, with the company (and franchisers) opening some 150 stores per annum, the problem is that shares trade at premium multiples. In the meantime, the long-term overhang from electrification remains a concern, although the company is researching potential revenue models from these types of cars as well.

While current growth is decent, it is the high multiple and secular clouds which make me very cautious to get involved now, although management has proven hesitant investors wrong, at least until now.