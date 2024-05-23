Sundry Photography

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of various products for the home. The firm owns a range of well-known brands, including West Elm, Pottery Barn, and GreenRow.

We have been following the company since June 2022 and have published two articles on the business since then. Our first one was somewhat cautious, assigning the firm a "hold" rating, citing the macroeconomic challenges that the firm has been facing in 2022. Later on, in July 2023, we upgraded our rating to "buy", citing undervaluation and an improved macroeconomic outlook. Since then, the share price of WSM has more than doubled.

Rating history (Author)

The aim of our article today is to give a fresh view of the business by analyzing the company's latest quarterly earnings results, which have been published recently. We will also discuss a set of economic indicators, which can help us gauge the development of the demand for WSM's product looking forward. We will conclude our writing with a review of the valuation and an assessment of whether our previously assigned bullish rating is still valid or not.

Quarterly earnings results

In the recent days, WSM has reported quarterly earnings results and has beaten both top- and bottom line estimates. Revenue came in at $1.66 billion, beating estimates by $10 million, while EPS was $4.07, $1.37 above the estimates. While these results may look exciting at first sight, when we dig a little deeper, they do not look that attractive anymore. So, for this reason, let us dig a bit deeper.

Revenue

While the firm managed to beat revenue estimates in the prior quarter, sales have still declined year-over-year.

Income statement (WSM)

The decline has been driven primarily by the firm's Pottery Barn brand, which is the largest contributor to the total revenue. Within this segment, the sales decline has even accelerated YoY. The second-largest contributor to the shrinking revenue was the West Elm brand. The sales in this segment fell by 4.1% compared to the prior year, but at least it showed a decelerating trend in the decline. The Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids and Teen managed to partially offset the decline, though.

Revenues (WSM)

Also, important to highlight that the Williams-Sonoma brand has managed to achieve growth with a significantly lower store count than in the prior year, in contrast to the Pottery Barn brand.

Store count (WSM)

All in all, we believe that these figures are unattractive. Looking forward, we believe that in the near future, we are also not going to see a significant improvement in the demand for WSM's products. Consumer sentiment has remained volatile, the housing market is also not in its best health as indicated by the number of existing and new home sales. In our opinion, the uncertainties ahead this year, including the presidential elections in the United States and a potential first Fed interest rate cut, make the environment even more challenging for the consumer and therefore also for WSM. Another blow to the firm is that in April they were fined for labeling Chinese products as "Made in U.S.A.", which can lead to further erosion of brand loyalty.

U.S. Consumer Confidence (tradingeconomics.com) Existing home sales (tradingeconomics.com) New home sales (tradingeconomics.com)

The company's latest revenue growth guidance also does not give rise to high hopes:

We are reiterating our guidance of annual net revenue growth in the range of -3% to +3% with comps in the range of -4.5% to +1.5% in fiscal 2024

For these reasons, we believe that it is time to get more cautious, and our bullish view from this perspective is no longer warranted. Before we get too bearish, however, we have to highlight that WSM remains by far the largest omnichannel player in its category, ahead of RH (RH).

Comparison (WSM)

Profitability

In contrast to the negative development on the revenue side, the profitability of the firm has shown some improvement. The gross margin of the firm has expanded significantly due to the higher merchandise margins and the more efficient supply chain. The occupancy deleverage, however, partially offset these.

The SG&A expenses of the firm have increased, on the other hand, driven by the higher advertising spend and incentive compensation. Now, we also find this somewhat concerning. Marketing/advertising spending has been increasing, but revenue has still declined. Despite the efforts, the firm has still not managed to generate sufficient interest for its products. The firm's operating margin eventually came in at 16.6%, which still compares favorably to that of most of its peers.

Profitability (SA)

Looking forward, we are optimistic about the margin development for two reasons:

The firm has managed to reduce its merchandise inventory YoY, meaning that the likelihood of having obsolete/excess inventory, which the firm may need to get rid of with significant discounting, is lower.

The firm has boosted its operating margin outlook to 17% -17.4% for the full year.

Assets (WSM)

Return to Shareholders

WSM has remained committed to returning value to its shareholders through both quarterly dividend payments and share buybacks. The company currently pays a safe and sustainable quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, equivalent to an annual yield of roughly 1.4%. With the payout ratio being low and the dividend growth being relatively high and consistent for the past 17 years, we believe that WSM remains attractive to dividend- and dividend growth investors.

Dividend growth (SA) Dividend safety (SA)

The firm has also consistently bought back its shares in the past years, and they have spent even more on these buybacks than on the dividends. Share buybacks are just as attractive as dividends, or in some jurisdictions even more due to tax-related factors.

Cash flow from financing (SA)

For these reasons, we maintain our positive view of the firm.

Valuation

One of the key reasons why we assigned the firm a "buy" rating previously was its attractive valuation. Looking at the same set of traditional price multiples as before, we can see that WSM's stock is now trading at a significant premium compared to the consumer discretionary sector median and also to its historic valuation. This is not surprising, as the share price has more than doubled since our last writing, while revenue has even declined.

Valuation (SA)

If we narrow down the peer group to the home furnishing retail industry only, the picture looks much brighter. In the space, despite being the leader, WSM appears to be trading at the most attractive valuation.

Comparison (SA)

Regardless, we now think that WSM is much less attractive from a valuation point of view, especially if we take into account the weakening fundamentals, the recent $3 million fine, because of labeling Chinese products as "Made in U.S.A." and the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Conclusion

The firm's revenue has continued to decline, with the Pottery Barn brand being the main contributor. The challenging macroeconomic environment and the $3 million fine that the company has received for labeling Chinese products as "Made in U.S.A." make the outlook even worse for the near term.

The firm remains attractive from a profitability point of view, and further margin expansion is expected during the rest of the year.

WSM has also remained committed to returning value to its shareholders through share buybacks and quarterly dividend payments.

The company's stock price appears to offer little upside potential, based on a set of traditional price multiples.

For these reasons, we downgrade our rating from "buy" to "hold".