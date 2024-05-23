Hawkish Fed Minutes Indicate Rate Hikes Could Still Be Coming

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The FOMC minutes read much more hawkishly than markets would have expected, and they really do call into question whether rate cuts will come in 2024 at all. In addition, the minutes indicate that Fed officials are questioning the level of policy restrictiveness and the possibility of raising rates again if needed.

The minutes noted that:

Although monetary policy was seen as restrictive, many participants commented on their uncertainty about the degree of restrictiveness.

and that

Various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize in a way that such an action became appropriate.

Inflation Trends Are Not Favorable For Cuts

While the latest CPI data came in broadly as expected, it wasn't good data, and the trends in the actual data show that progress toward the Fed target of 2% seems to be off track currently.

This will make next week's PCE data important because analysts are forecasting PCE to rise by 0.3% m/m and by 2.7% y/y, both in line with last month's readings. Meanwhile, core PCE is seen rising by 0.3% m/m and by 2.8% y/y, also in line with last month's reading.

If core PCE rises as expected, the 4-month annualized rate of change would rise to 4.3% from 3.8%, and the 8-month rate of change would rise to 3.2% from 2.9%, which seems to be a complete reversal of the disinflation trends that were established in the second half of 2023.

Bloomberg

Both the 4- and 8-month rates of change for core PCE have turned higher. This suggests that if current trends continue, the year-over-year core PCE is bottoming and likely to start turning higher.

Bloomberg

This makes the April PCE reading important to the Fed because what they need to see when the reading comes out next week is not an inline number. They will need to see core PCE come in below expectations, print a 0.2% m/m, and not get an upward revision in the preceding months.

Rates Hikes Still Possible

A 0.3% core PCE reading would only raise more questions within the Fed as to whether monetary policy is restrictive enough and raise more questions as to whether rates need to go higher from current levels. If core PCE y/y does start to move up, the higher inflation rates will work to loosen monetary policy. The level of restrictiveness is determined by the current policy rate and the inflation rate. If the inflation rate is rising, whether actual or expected, it means that the spread between the two is narrowing, which suggests that policy is not as tight and, therefore, not as restrictive. The only way to fix that situation and to tighten policy is to increase the effective fund's rate.

Right now, the real policy rate is about equal to that of the mid-2000s period and below the real policy rate of the 1990s. Yet, the core PCE today is higher than during those periods. This could suggest that the neutral rate today is higher than the Fed thinks and that it will take higher overnight rates to bring the Fed back to target and real rate closer to what was seen in the 1990s, of around 3.5% to 4%, which would imply a Fed Funds rate of close to 6.3% to 6.8% assuming the inflation rate doesn't come down further. If the inflation rate were to rise, as some recent trends suggest, the policy rate would need to be higher.

Bloomberg

At this point, the path forward for the Fed may be less clear than thought at the beginning of the year. A recent string of hot CPI and PCE data is making the Fed really question where monetary policy stands currently and, more importantly, where it's going in the future.