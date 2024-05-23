Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

I first heard about Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), one of the leaders in the radiopharmaceutical industry, in May 2021 after the company crushed their Q2 earnings report and the stock ripped 48% higher over the next month. LNTH stayed on my watch list for a year, then after a strong CY2022 Q1 earnings report, I decided to take a small starter position.

Lantheus (TrendSpider)

When I published my deep dive on Lantheus in May 2022, the company was run by Mary Anne Heino, who had been at the helm since the company went public in 2015. It was Mary Anne who took Lantheus from a ~$200 million company to a ~$4 billion company and a leader in the field of diagnostic imaging.

It was under her management the company acquired Progenics, which added a pipeline of radiotherapeutics, targeted PET imaging agents. This led to the development of the PYLARIFY product, which accounted for 70% of the company's total revenue in the latest quarter (Q1 2024).

However, a string of bad management decisions throughout 2023 and not-so-convincing results of the Phase 3 SPLASH trial of its PNT2002 candidate (two efficacy metrics underperformed) pushed me away from the company.

LNTH dropped almost 30% within a couple of days of the SPLASH trial results, which was the last straw before Mary Anne announced her retirement (though she still sits on the company's board). In March 2024, she was replaced by Brian Markison, an industry veteran with an in-depth understanding of Lantheus (he’s been on the LNTH board for the past 11 years). By this point, I already had sold my entire position, which had been a top 5 position for me through parts of 2022 and 2023.

This management change and the company's recent Q1 2024 results, which saw revenue grow 23% YoY, made me reconsider my position in Lantheus. The company also updated guidance for the full year 2024, increasing the revenue estimates from $1.41B to $1.445B up to $1.5B to $1.52B.

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

What really got me excited again are the forecasts for PYLARIFY sales, which are expected to grow in the mid-20% range this year — well above previous analysts' expectations — and the comments management provided during the earnings call about the increase in the addressable market and the platform expansion, which I will cover further in the write-up.

When you see the biggest product growing this much faster than total revenues, it’s a potential signal that growth going forward could be higher than expectations as that product becomes a bigger piece of the total pie. PYLARIFY might be 70% of total revenues now, but it could easily be 80% of total revenues within the next 12–18 months.

Unfortunately, in Q1, margins ticked down from the prior year; however, LNTH is still a very cheap stock. Going into Q1 earnings, LNTH was trading at approx 10.1x 2024 EPS estimates based on their guidance from Q4 2023. However, LNTH raised EPS guidance for the year to $7.10 (at the midpoint), which means LNTH was trading at 9.4x CY2024 EPS estimates.

That midpoint of $7.10 in EPS implies 14% YoY growth; however, I think LNTH will raise guidance a couple more times this year and end up reporting 2024 EPS in the $7.50 range, which means LNTH was actually trading at 8.9x CY2024 EPS with 20.4% YoY growth.

Since the Q1 earnings report, LNTH is up approximately 18% — if we use my $7.50 EPS estimates for CY2024, it means LNTH is now trading at 10.6x 2024 EPS with 20.4% YoY growth. This means LNTH is still a cheap stock, even with the recent move since Q1 earnings.

I now believe Lantheus could be a long-term winner, despite some pretty aggressive investments in the radiopharmaceutical industry by Big Pharma (several major acquisitions have been made in the past 12 months). This actually underpins the near-to-long-term potential of radiopharmaceuticals and the overall growth of this industry, which will positively impact Lantheus in the coming years.

Point Biopharma (which sold its distribution rights to LNTH) was acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) earlier this year (the deal was announced in October 2023). Then, in December 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced they were buying RayzeBio, and then just a few months later (March 2023), AstraZeneca (AZN) announced they were buying Fusion.

Any of these three companies (LLY, BMY, AZN) could buy LNTH for a 50% premium in cash and/or stock, and it would probably be accretive to earnings within 12–18 months.

We’re still waiting for more data on PNT2002 and PNT2003 — if it looks good and the sentiment starts to shift toward “these drugs could be commercialized and produce meaningful revenues,” then I would suspect LLY might try to acquire LNTH so they can own those distribution rights instead of having to share the revenues with LNTH (they would only get a royalty under the current agreement).

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis in Lantheus starts with the market size and the overall market opportunity. The global radiopharmaceutical market (including therapeutics and diagnostics) was just around $7 billion in 2022, a pretty niche market. However, it has been rapidly growing since then, far outpacing everyone's expectations. More and more successful clinical studies and cases are emerging, increasing scan utilization across various organs.

Even management was surprised to see a much larger addressable market for its products than they initially anticipated at the beginning of the year, as per their comments on the Q1 2024 earnings call. This is yet another testament to the growing market, which is now expected to grow at least 18% CAGR for the rest of the decade and reach more than $36 billion by the end of 2030.

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

PET imaging, which is an imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of various tissues and organs, currently represents around 40% of the global radiopharmaceutical market. A large part of the PET imaging market is scanning for prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death among men worldwide. In the U.S. alone, this market could reach $10 billion by 2030.

Lantheus' PYLARIFY agent remains the clear market leader in PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen) PET imaging, with over 250,000 scans performed since the launch. It is actually the number one ordered PSMA PET imaging agent. Management expects PYLARIFY net sales to exceed $1 billion in 2024, making it the first-ever PET imaging agent blockbuster.

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

This astonishing growth in sales is the result of the prostate cancer community's continued education. The community is seeing more and more benefits of PSMA PET, which are drivers for the growth of the overall PSMA PET imaging market and higher utilization of PYLARIFY in particular.

Management mentioned on the call that the continued expansion of PSMA PET among existing prescribers (meaning they are performing more scans) has been stronger than they previously anticipated. Indeed, more referring physicians are getting on the bandwagon, while existing customers are increasing their utilization of PYLARIFY. That is the recipe for success for Lantheus.

The company had also successfully increased the price (by 6%) at the beginning of the year, which is a good sign of pricing power.

PYLARIFY is now available in 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and some European countries through the company's partner carrier network. Europe is a massive market for PYLARIFY, and Lantheus' expansion there is just getting underway. The contribution from international markets is currently minimal but offers a tremendous growth opportunity in the medium term.

For those new to Lantheus, the company also sells the DEFINITY agent, which was the core product for years before PYLARIFY took over. This particular agent is used to enhance the diagnostic quality of the echocardiogram, which checks how the heart's chambers and valves pump blood through the heart.

Though Lantheus already has an 80%+ market share among agents used in suboptimal echocardiograms in the U.S., DEFINITY continues to deliver double-digit growth. This growth comes from expanded indications where DEFINITY is used. During Q1 2024, Lantheus was granted FDA approval for DEFINITY’s use in pediatric patients with suboptimal echoes, a testament to the product's proven utility across broad patient populations. I expect DEFINITY to continue to deliver stable revenue for Lantheus in the coming years and be a considerable part of the company's portfolio.

The latter is the second part of my investment thesis. The company is actively working on expanding its platform with late-stage product candidates. It has a strong pipeline of programs that could turn into commercial products in the near term.

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

The primary one is PNT2002, which is a late-stage PSMA-targeted radiotherapeutic product candidate to treat metastatic prostate cancer. This a multi-billion dollar opportunity for the company. However, Lantheus is not the only one working on this type of agent. In fact, Novartis (with its Pluvicto product) became the first company approved for this therapy in late 2023. Moreover, its data is much more superior to what we have seen with the PNT2002 Phase 3 SPLASH trial in December 2023. This is the primary reason why Lantheus' stock crashed on the day the results were published.

However, only 46% of trial protocol-specified OS target events have occurred, and the company expects the next readout in Q3 2024 when 75% of these events are predicted to have occurred. This will be key data to determine the effectiveness of the PNT2002 agent. From what I hear, it should be much better than the initial endpoint: median rPFS 9.5 months vs. 6 months, 29% reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death.

Lantheus is also working on PNT2003 (a candidate for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors – an approximately $800 million market in the U.S.), which is currently under FDA review and, if approved, could be launched in 2026, and MK-6240 (a novel PET imaging agent for staging and monitoring progression of Alzheimer's disease – a potential $1.5 billion market in the U.S. by 2030), which is currently on clinical trials.

In addition to these candidates, Lantheus also made a strategic move to alpha therapies (radioactive therapy that uses alpha particles to kill cancer cells) to expand its radiopharmaceutical oncology portfolio. Under its exclusive agreement with Perspective Therapeutics (CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, Lantheus has the option to license Perspective's VMT-alpha-NET product candidate for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors if it is successful (currently on Phase 1/2a trial with more information coming in Q3 2024).

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

So, it is essentially an investment by Lantheus in someone else's technology platform that develops various product candidates in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. In the case with Perspective, Lantheus took an equity position (up to 19.9%). I see more of these investments in the near future, providing additional growth opportunities beyond the core portfolio. The opportunity to continue adding to the pipeline is critical for me and is really a big part of my investment thesis in Lantheus.

The best part is that Lantheus can afford it with its exceptionally strong balance sheet and robust free cash flow. The company ended Q1 2024 with $718.3 billion in cash and $350 million in available revolving credit. It also has a long-term debt (convertible) on the balance sheet, which was $575 million at the end of the quarter. However, its maturity date is only in 2027, and with the level of free cash flow that the company plans to generate going forward ($777 million is expected in 2024 alone), management can eliminate this debt at any time.

Investment Presentation (Lantheus)

Conclusion

The bottom line is that the radiopharmaceutical space is growing rapidly, and so are Lantheus Holdings, Inc. growth opportunities.

I see Lantheus becoming one of the leading radiopharmaceutical companies, impacting millions of lives across the world. FWIW, international is also an untapped opportunity for LNTH and another reason why LLY, BMY, or AZN might want to acquire them.

Currently, LNTH is just a swing trade for me; however, I’m going to continue adding to my position because I believe the stock will get re-rated higher in the coming months based on better-than-expected fundamentals and cheap valuation.

It’s certainly possible that LNTH will become again a core position in my portfolio, perhaps targeting a 3-4% allocation in the coming months. If the company ends up getting acquired, then it’s just icing on the cake for all of us, but I don’t own the stock for this reason alone.

If LNTH does two more beat & raise quarters and remains on track for $7.50+ of EPS this year, then Lantheus Holdings, Inc. could be a $100-120 stock going into Q4 2024 earnings next February.

Investment Model (Lupton Capital)

