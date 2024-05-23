Synopsys: Reasons To Hold Despite Perceived Overvaluation

May 23, 2024 1:13 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS) StockANSS
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Synopsys provides software tools that help engineers design and verify chip designs, as well as monitor the chip manufacturing process.
  • The company is in the process of completing a significant acquisition of Ansys by the first half of 2025.
  • It is a beneficiary of the most significant technological megatrends today, including Artificial Intelligence, the electrification of autos, edge computing, and the Internet of Things.
Synopsys corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Before Synopsys (SNPS) reported earnings on May 22, I had planned to write an article about the company, recommending a hold. Before earnings, I believed the market overvalued the stock and would be hard-pressed to satisfy investors' and analysts' expectations. That point of view seems

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.62K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News