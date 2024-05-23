Sundry Photography

Before Synopsys (SNPS) reported earnings on May 22, I had planned to write an article about the company, recommending a hold. Before earnings, I believed the market overvalued the stock and would be hard-pressed to satisfy investors' and analysts' expectations. That point of view seems justified after looking at the company's second-quarter 2024 earnings report. According to Seeking Alpha, the company missed analysts' revenue estimates by 4% and missed non-GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS") estimates by close to 2%.

Since the stock reported fantastic earnings in its first quarter 2024 earnings report on February 21, it has stalled, with a brief journey in April below the price it was at before reporting first-quarter earnings. There is a good chance that the market won't push this stock much higher in the near term because of its high valuation and the uncertainty around its major acquisition of ANSYS (ANSS).

However, there are good reasons for existing investors to hold the stock rather than sell it. Synopsys has attracted investors over the last year because it has a significant secular tailwind behind its growth. Anything that increases the complexity of chip manufacturing, including Artificial Intelligence ("AI") adoption, drives revenue growth for this company. Since AI has become a prominent theme in investors' portfolios over the last year or two, the stock price of Synopsys has moved much higher. If you are interested in AI, the Internet of Things ("IoT"), cloud computing, and other technology megatrends, put this stock on your watch list.

This article will discuss Synopsys' products and services, take a brief look at its second quarter 2024 results, examine how the company benefits from the proliferation of AI, discuss its potential acquisition of ANSYS, briefly examine its first quarter results, and review a few risks and its valuation. Last, I will give reasons why I rate this stock a hold.

What Synopsys does

Synopsys is at the beginning of the global electronics value chain, providing EDA (Electronic Design Automation) software and IP (Intellectual Property). Engineers at a fabless chip designer, like NVIDIA (NVDA), use Synopsys EDA software to architect, design, and verify that a chip will work as designed. Once a chip design is ready for manufacturing, Synopsys will often collaborate with the foundry chosen by the fabless designer in the early-stage chip manufacturing process. The company offers several types of pre-manufacturing tools:

Simulation tools to ensure that the materials, lithography, and transistor process options chosen will actually work before going into the manufacturing process.

Mask tools that help foundries design the photomasks used in chip fabrication.

Manufacturing analytics tools that help foundries monitor the chip manufacturing process.

I once heard Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Sassine Ghazi describe Synopsys' business as a bridge between chip design and manufacturing processes. However, although the company does have some tools on the early manufacturing side, its primary function is helping chip and system engineers design chips. The company states what it does in its 2023 10-K (Emphasis added):

Chip and systems designers must determine how best to design, locate and connect the building blocks of chips, and to verify that the resulting design behaves as intended and can be manufactured efficiently and cost-effectively. This is a complex, multi-step process that is expensive and time-consuming. Our wide range of products help at different steps in the overall design process, from the design of individual ICs to the design of larger systems.

The company reports in two segments: Design Automation and Design IP. Synopsys recently discontinued its third significant reporting segment, Software Integrity, after selling the business to private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Francisco Partners on May 6. In its 10-K, the company lists an additional reporting group that it rarely mentions called "Other," which makes up around 1% to 3% of revenue. The 10-K states that Other consists of "university programs, optical products, mechatronic simulation, and the impact of gains and losses from foreign currency hedges."

Design Automation revenue comes from sales of its EDA chip design software. Design IP (Intellectual Property) revenue comes from licensing pre-designed building blocks for various specialized chip functions, so customers don't have to recreate the wheel.

As the end-use cases for various devices require increasingly more complex chips, demand for Synopsys' EDA software and IP increases from its customer base. These end-use cases may include chips used in 5G, IoT devices, the electrification of autos, edge computing devices, and AI applications.

The Ansys acquisition

The above section describes what Synopsys does as it stands today. However, Synopsys announced it would acquire ANSYS on January 16, 2024. The company expects the deal to close in the first half of 2025. So, what does ANSYS do, and why does Synopsys want to acquire it? ANSYS sells engineering simulation software. ANSYS' 2023 10-K states, "ANSYS, Inc. (Ansys, we, us, our), a corporation formed in 1994, develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia, including high-tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, industrial equipment, materials and chemicals, consumer products, healthcare, and construction."

Synopsys provides the electronic simulation of a chip, and Ansys provides mechanical simulations. An example of a mechanical simulation is car companies performing car crash test simulations in a virtual world instead of performing an actual physical test. By purchasing Ansys, Synopsys becomes a total systems designer for areas like automotive, industrial, and aerospace instead of being only relegated to chip design. The combined company will also potentially allow it to provide better chip design capabilities. Synopsys explains the strategic benefits in a press release (emphasis added):

The complexity of today's intelligent systems demands the integration of semiconductor design and simulation and analysis to ensure interconnected systems function properly in real-world settings. Combining Synopsys' EDA technology with Ansys' established simulation and analysis capabilities can provide customers a comprehensive, powerful and system-focused approach to innovation. All Ansys customers, including those outside of the semiconductor industry, can benefit from access to a comprehensive portfolio of products and technologies that will drive innovation. Synopsys and Ansys have highly complementary businesses and significant expansion opportunities. The combination will enhance Synopsys' Silicon to Systems strategy both across the core EDA segment and in highly attractive adjacent growth areas such as Automotive, Aerospace and Industrial, among others, where Ansys has an established presence and successful go-to-market experience.

The combination also provides Synopsys long-term financial benefits, meaningfully expanding the company's total addressable market ("TAM") from $18.67 billion to $28 billion. Management also expects to outgrow the combined company's TAM growth rate of an 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. Management also expects the combination to produce enough free cash flow ("FCF") to bring down the debt to acceptable levels two years post-acquisition. The combination should also bring over $1 billion in long-term cost savings. The press release also states:

The combination is expected to expand Synopsys' non-GAAP operating margin by approximately 125 basis points and unlevered free cash flow margins by approximately 75 basis points the first full year post-closing. The combination is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS within the second full year post-closing and substantially accretive thereafter...The combined company is expected to generate substantial and sustained free cash flow, which will enable rapid de-leveraging to less than 2x debt to Adjusted EBITDA within two years post-closing, with a long-term leverage target of less than 1x. Synopsys expects to maintain investment grade credit ratings given its strong cash flow generation and commitment to rapidly de-lever...The combined company expects to achieve approximately $400 million of run-rate cost synergies by year three post-closing and approximately $400 million of run-rate revenue synergies by year four post-closing, growing to more than approximately $1 billion annually in the longer-term.

The image below from Synopsys' second quarter 2024 investor presentation shows the combined long-term financial objectives.

The prospects of Synopsys realizing the potential benefits from this acquisition may be a significant reason some investors are interested in the stock.

Reasons people believe the company is an AI beneficiary

Synopsys started incorporating generative AI in its products on November 15, 2023, when the company issued a press release saying it was the first to use generative AI in the chip software design market. The press release stated (emphasis added):

Synopsys is the leader in semiconductor electronic design automation ("EDA") and pioneered Synopsys.ai™, the industry's first AI-driven EDA suite. Azure OpenAI Service gives customers access to OpenAI's large language models ("LLMs") with the enterprise-ready capabilities of Microsoft Azure. Together, the companies collaborated to support Synopsys' development of Synopsys.ai Copilot, bringing together Azure OpenAI Service generative AI capabilities with Synopsys' industry-leading chip design tools and IP to help engineering teams accelerate time to market and address systemic complexity through the power of conversational intelligence.

Customers can use Synopsys.ai Copilot to find answers to questions about the company's EDA tools instead of rifling through software manuals. This new Synopsys generative AI tool can also learn as chip designers use it. Theoretically, it can speed up chip development time and improve productivity.

A second way Synopsys benefits from AI is through its IP segment, which creates pre-designed building blocks to save designers time developing specific chips. The company's 2023 10-K states about the IP business:

As more functionality converges into a single chip or even a multi-die system, the number of third-party IP blocks incorporated into designs is rapidly increasing. We provide the broadest, most comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoCs [system-on-chips].

Since chips designed to enable generative AI are becoming increasingly complex, the more generative AI proliferates, the more demand for Synopsys IP solutions grows. CEO Sassine Ghazi discussed the company's IP business in the first quarter of 2024 earnings call (emphasis added):

We have built that [IP] business 25-years ago. Actually, if I'm not mistaken, this month, is our 25th year anniversary for that business with a scale that is truly serving our customers in an amazing way. And the reason I'm emphasizing onscale, the number of these standards that are required in order to keep up with the complexity of a chip, let's say, when you're talking about an AI chip, the bandwidth requirement to connect the chip to the memory to the networking part of it to the compute aspect of it is changing at a rapid, rapid pace. For us, that's a great opportunity because what it means any time you're going to the next version of that interface IP is a new opportunity to monetize because it's a new IP with an uplift in our pricing in order for our customer to get access to the latest and the greatest. So that's from our ability to execute and deliver high-quality IP to the customer when the customer needs it.

Whenever companies like NVIDIA introduce sophisticated new AI chips like Blackwell, it should boost Synopsys' business. Considering that Statista projects the total addressable market ("TAM") for AI to end 2024 at $184 billion and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.46% between 2024 and 2030 to reach a TAM of $826.70 billion, the company is positioned very well for continued revenue growth.

A brief look at its second quarter results

Let's discuss how the company recognizes revenue before discussing results. Synopsys can sell customers different products and services, with various licensing types and revenue recognition for each product or service. How the company recognizes revenue needs to be clarified for some people because although the company licenses most of its products and services with revenue recognition at the time of delivery, it has some revenue recognition that takes place over the life of the contract that the company recognizes as a backlog. For instance, in the company's 10-K states (emphasis added):

For our IP licensing arrangements, we have concluded that the licenses and support services are distinct from each other, and therefore treated as separate performance obligations. Revenues from IP licenses are recognized at a point in time upon transfer of control of the IP license, and support services are recognized over the support period as a stand ready obligation to the customer.

I point this distinction out because if you look through enough company communications, references to recurring revenue and backlog sometimes pop up. For instance, going through the company's Corporate Overview for Investors, you might see a slide that states, "Recurring revenue model with $8.2 billion non-cancellable backlog."

You should avoid thinking that Synopsys uses a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model, as some of its contracts are term licensing with upfront revenue recognition. Synopsys doesn't even call its business model a SaaS. Corporate presentations refer to its business model as a "Time-based, recurring revenue model; Non-cancellable backlog." When management states it has $8.2 billion in non-cancellable backlog, they essentially say that over the next several years, the company has $8.2 billion that it will eventually recognize as revenue. Investors may award Synopsys a higher valuation as this "backlog" represents relatively certain future revenue.

Synopsys contracts can be very complex, and the 10-K may highlight only some of the intricacies of how the company structures its contracts. For instance, it is possible that the backlog also includes unearned revenue from some multi-year licensing contracts without support services attached, and the 10-K doesn't fully disclose those details. For instance, the table below is from Synopsys' second quarter 2024 earnings release.

Upfront products are likely term licenses where the company gets paid on delivery. Time-based products are likely portions of term licenses where revenue recognition takes place over the period of a contract. Maintenance and service revenue recognition probably takes place over the support period.

The following table from the second quarter of the 2024 financial supplement shows revenue by product group on a continuing operations basis. The figures exclude the Software integrity unit since the company discontinued the unit on May 5. The company likely included the table as it makes total revenue comparable across recent periods. The table below shows revenue by current revenue reporting segments.

The Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Shelagh Glaser made a statement during the second quarter earnings call that may confuse some people when she said (emphasis added), "We continued our strong momentum in Q2 with revenue at the high end of our guided range, non-GAAP [Generally Accepted Accounting Principles] operating margin of 37.3% and non-GAAP earnings above the high end of our guidance." The reason that might be confusing is that the company's actual revenue was below the guidance the company gave for the second quarter in the first quarter, as shown in the table below.

Synopsys's second-quarter 2024 revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.455 billion, which missed the company's second-quarter revenue guidance range of $1.560 billion to $1.590 billion. Its non-GAAP earnings-per-share increased 15% to $3.00, which missed the non-GAAP range of $3.09 to $3.14. The likely reason for the discrepancy is that when management gave guidance for the second quarter, it still included revenue from the now-discontinued Software Integrity unit. For at least this quarter, I wish the company had given additional metrics that included the Software Integrity unit for comparison purposes or given the second quarter guidance minus the Software unit. The following table shows the company's third quarter and updated full-year 2024 guidance.

The good news is that the company raised full-year revenue and non-GAAP EPS targets, excluding the Software Integrity unit. Additionally, even without the Software unit, the estimate for operating cash flow is higher at $1.650 billion compared to the first quarter's estimate of $1.4 billion.

The company produced approximately $1.3 billion in cash flow from operations ("CFO") and $1.097 billion in free cash flow. The one thing I don't like in these results is that when I calculate trailing 12-month ("TTM") CFO-to-sales by dividing CFO of 1.3 billion by TTM revenue of $6.15 billion, it equals 21%. This metric shows how well a company converts sales into cash. The company's CFO-to-Sales ratio of 21% means that for every dollar in sales, the company generates $0.21 in CFO. YCharts has yet to update Synopsys' latest CFO-to-sales number. However, the chart below compares Synopsys to two of its competitors. Currently, Synopsys' CFO-to-sales continues in a downtrend. If this metric continues to drop, investors might eventually ding the stock, as the CFO-to-Sales ratio has implications for free cash flow ("FCF") generation and valuations based on FCF.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the quarter, the company had $1.69 billion in cash and short-term investments against $20.2 billion in long-term debt. However, these figures will drastically change if it completes the ANSYS deal.

Although the company still has excellent long-term potential, the second quarter results gave investors little to be excited about in the near term. Moving forward, Synopsys must meet or, better yet, exceed its guidance, as some believe Synopsys has a stretched valuation. If the company misses estimates, the stock will likely drop or flatline.

Risks

The company faces significant competition from companies like Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). In addition, Chinese companies aided by their government have pushed to build chip design capabilities independent of Western countries due to the U.S. limiting Chinese access to various chip technology. The Chinese government could create policies favoring the use of Chinese chip design companies within China. If these Chinese companies become proficient enough, they might eventually compete fiercely on the international stage with Synopsys.

In the short- to medium-term, Synopsys' acquisition of ANSYS creates uncertainty. The acquisition could face opposition from several jurisdictions worldwide, potentially making the approval process take longer than management projects. Currently, the company is attempting to placate Chinese regulators about the deal. Even if it completes the deal, merger integrations can be complex and may go differently than planned. If the combined company fails to achieve the projected synergies or benefits, investors may become disappointed and sell off the stock.

The company will pay approximately $35 billion in cash and stock to complete the acquisition. At the time of the announcement, the press release stated, "Synopsys has obtained $16 billion of fully committed debt financing," a significant amount of debt that may make investors nervous if the company cannot pay it down quickly.

The last risk this article will discuss is the company's valuation, which we will review in the next section.

Valuation

Synopsys's price-to-sales ratio is 14.54, above its five- and ten-year median, signaling that the market potentially overvalues the stock if expected revenue growth underperforms.

Data by YCharts

The table below shows Synopsis' EPS estimates, growth rates, and forward price-to-earnings (P/E). A general rule of thumb is that the market fairly values a stock when the EPS estimates match the forward P/E. Since the company's 2025 forward P/E of 37.44 is above its estimated year-over-year growth rate in 2025 of 18%, it is a sign of potential overvaluation. If Synopsys' forward P/E in 2025 matched its EPS growth rates, the stock price would be $275.58, 52% below its May 22, 2024 closing stock price of $574.38.

Seeking Alpha

The following charts from Seeking Alpha show analysts' EPS estimates revision history. The downward trend at the end of each yearly earnings estimate on the first chart below is analysts' reactions to the May 23, 2024, earnings release. The second chart shows analysts have revised earnings estimates down over the last one-, three-, and six-month periods, except for estimates for 2026 and 2027 in the six-month period. The stock is more likely to go down in the short term than go up, with earnings estimates trending down, especially since revenue estimates are also decreasing.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

The company has a price-to-FCF of 58.26, well above its median of 31.76 over the past 13 years, suggesting overvaluation. Let's look at what the current price implies about Synopsys' FCF growth over the next ten years using a reverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis.

Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1,097 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1–10 growth rate 26% Current Stock Price (May 20, 2024, closing price) $573.13 Terminal FCF value $11.306 billion Discounted Terminal Value $67.270 billion FCF margin 17.77% Click to enlarge

The company needs to grow FCF over the next ten years at a growth rate of 26% to justify a stock price of $574.38. Since the company has only grown FCF at a compound annual growth rate of 13.40% over the last ten years, expecting it to grow FCF by 26% over the next ten years might be a stretch. However, I expect Synopsys to expand its FCF margin, since it is below the lower end of what software companies typically perform. Generally, software companies have an FCF margin of between 20% and 30%. Competitor Cadence Design Systems has an FCF margin of 29.67%. Once it completes its acquisition of ANSYS, I believe Synopsys can expand its FCF margin to at least as high a Cadence. If we assume that Synopsys can expand its FCF margin to 30%, it would only need to grow its FCF at 18.7% over the next ten years to justify today's price. Suppose we conservatively assume that Synopsys grows FCF at 13.40%, the rate it grew FCF over the last ten years; the stock price would be $384.47, my fair value for the stock, which is 33% below the May 22 closing stock price.

I don't think Synopsys will ever reach that $384.47 price because it has too much upside potential, but the market may shave 10% to 20% off the May 22 closing price sometime over the next year. Although most Seeking Alpha analysts and the quant rate the stock as a Hold, Wall Street analysts rate Synopsys as a Strong Buy with a price target of $633.57.

Why the stock is a hold

If you have already purchased the stock, there are multiple reasons to continue holding it over the long term, including the increasing complexity of chips being its primary growth driver over the long term. Market timing can be challenging, and if an existing investor sells, there is no guarantee that they will be able to buy back in at a favorable price. However, the stock's valuation leaves little room for error. Investors who insist on buying today should closely examine Synopsys' second-quarter earnings release and assess whether the fundamentals warrant the stock's high valuation, especially with the uncertainty of a major acquisition ahead. For now, I rate Synopsys a hold.