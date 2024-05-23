IB_photo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When I last wrote about the Swiss watchmaker The Swatch Group AG (OTCPK:SWGAY) (OTCPK:SWGAF) in January, I was super bullish on it considering its robust performance in the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) despite a slowing luxury market. However, an anti-climax was right around the corner with a sharp drop in financial performance since, as the watches segment in particular has seen a drop. Unsurprisingly, its price has dropped by 13% since.

Disappointing as it is, there's still a fair bit of steam left in the company on account of the growth potential for mid-to-lower end watch segments like the Swatch Brand, along with Tissot and Longines. Here, I look at how this aspect will impact performance going forward and what could be next for the stock.

Impact of luxury watches slowdown

There's no denying that the luxury market as such is slowing down, as I just pointed out in my recent article on Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSY). Some of the biggest luxury companies like LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMUY), Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRUY) and Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUY) have all seen muted results recently (see segment on 'Racing ahead of peers' of the link).

However, the luxury watch segment has been particularly impacted, which is essential to underline considering Swatch's focus on them. Consider the following:

LVMH saw a 5% decline in the Watches & Jewelry segment in the first quarter (Q1 2024) in reported terms, a bigger decline than the 2% seen for the group as a whole. Moreover, the segment is the only one besides Wines & Spirits to see a contraction, of 2%, in organic revenues at constant exchange rates compared to a rise of 3% in total revenues. This means that the owners of brands like Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Bvlgari are seeing a genuine contracting demand for its watches right now.

Hermes' Watches segment was flat in Q1 2024 in reported terms compared with a 12.6% sales increase at current exchange rates for the company. The segment fared better than LVMH at constant exchange rates, showing growth of 4.3%. However, along with Perfume and Beauty, it was still the slowest growing stand-alone segment, compared with the robust 17% increase for the company driven by its traditional strength in leather goods.

Swatch's Swiss peer Richemont similarly saw a 4% revenue contraction in its Specialist Watchmakers' segment at reported exchange rates in the final quarter of its financial year ending March 31, 2024 (or Q1 calendar year 2024), a bigger decline than the 1% for the company as such. It also saw a 1% decline in constant currency, even as the company's other segment, Jewellery Maisons saw a 3% increase. To be fair, its big brand Cartier is included in the jewelry segment, which might have skewed the figures. But other brands like Vacheron Constantin, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Panerai, which are also among the 20 biggest Swiss watch brands by market share, are still included in the segment. So, the softening in its watch categories is convincing.

Sharp slowdown in the second half of 2023

It's in this context that Swatch's results need to be seen. On their own, the full year 2023 numbers aren't bad, with net sales growing by 12.6% at constant exchange rates. The operating margin came in at 15.1%, just a tad below the 15.4% level in 2022. The net margin even improved slightly to 11.3% from 11% the year before.

Source: The Swatch Group

However, these figures hide a dismal second half of the year (H2 2023) indicating that the full year results were buoyed only by the H1 2023 figures. Net sales actually showed a slight correction of 0.5% at current exchange rates in H2 2023. To be fair, the Swiss Franc's strength in 2023 was a big drag, shaving off 7.4 percentage points from revenue growth. This indicates that at constant exchange rates, the number may well have been positive in the second half, though it's still clear that a sharp growth slowdown has taken place from H1 2023.

The profits also showed a sharp drop in H2 2023, with a 23% operating profit drop and a 22% net profit decline. The margins dropped as well (see table below), though they remain in double digits. The key point here is that the impact of the luxury market slowdown is evident and in line with that for the luxury watches segment.

Source: The Swatch Group

Can the Swatch brand save the day?

The company still holds winning cards considering that its reach goes beyond the luxury watch market. For example, its namesake brand, which saw a 60% retail sales growth in 2023, making it the fastest-growing Swiss watch brand in the year. This is also in line with the company's observation of particularly strong performance in the lower price segment.

Source: WatchPro

This year as well, the company expects mid-to-low priced segments to perform well, with help from not just Swatch but also Tissot and Longines, which saw growth in "high double digits" in 2023. It also expects the jewelry brand Harry Winston to "surpass one billion in turnover in 2024". Note that the Swatch brand's turnover is estimated at CHF 660 million in 2023 and if it continues to see sustained growth in 2024, it too, will cross the CHF 1 billion mark.

Even so, the Swatch brand had just 8.5% share in total net sales in 2023 indicating that it has a limited ability to positively impact overall results this year. However, there can be other supportive factors too. One, after a good last year, Longines and Tissot, along with Omega, may well see another positive year in 2024. For the sake of making revenue projections, here I've assumed a somewhat conservative 15% increase after their high-double digit growth last year. And second, Harry Winston is assumed to see exactly one billion turnover too.

Together, these brands account for around 78% of the company's total sales. This is encouraging considering that the growth assumptions bring their total potential increase to almost 20% in 2024. Accounting for the likely drag from the remainder of the sales, as seen last year, there's a good chance that Swatch can still see 10% growth this year. However, if a strong CHF continues to affect the results as much as in 2023, growth in reported terms can slow down to just 2.3%.

Outlook and market multiples

To assess what's next for the stock, I've assumed that reported net sales will come in at the average of the two sales estimates, resulting in a projection of 6%. Assuming that the net margin stays constant at 11.3%, the same as last year, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio comes to 10.43x. This is lower than the 10.9x level the last I checked and also lower than SWGAY's 10-year average ratio of 16.4x.

What next?

In sum, the forward P/E indicates an upside to the stock, and there's reason to hope for better financials considering the company's segmental performance as well.

However, there are risks as well. One, the luxury market has slowed down enormously, and watches in particular. This is evident in Swatch's figures for H2 2023 as well. It does have an edge, in that it also caters to lower priced segments, but 2024 is hardly a year when big luxury markets like the US and Europe are expected to see buoyant growth. In fact, a slowdown in the affordable watches segment can't be ruled out either.

A firm CHF is another downer for the stock as exports don't translate well into sales numbers. Moreover, outside of fundamental reasoning, it's getting really hard to overlook the fact that the momentum just isn't behind the Swatch stock.

Keeping this in mind, I believe two aspects need to be watched closely. One, how its sales develop going forward into the year. And two, what its price trends are like. The two together can indicate when it will be a good time to buy the stock. Until then, I'm downgrading it to Hold.

