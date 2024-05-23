Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a company providing personal cloud solutions for global network operators and service providers across Americas, Europe, and MENA.

All-time share performance has been volatile and underwhelming. SNCR went public in 2006 at a price of $77, but is trading at a $10 price level most recently. However, SNCR appears to have gained some momentum over the past year, driven by a relatively solid YTD performance. YTD, share price has appreciated by over 72%.

I rate SNCR a buy. My 1-year price target of $12.83 per share projects about 22% upside. At this level, SNCR appears attractively valued. I believe the recent Softbank launch and also contract extension with Verizon should continue driving subscriber growth for SNCR. Furthermore, risk-reward remains attractive so far.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Overall, fundamentals have been quite steady since the major corporate action last year when SNCR sold its non-core assets to Lumine Group. In Q1 2024, SNCR delivered a revenue of $43 million, driven by 7% increase in subscribers. Despite the over -25% YoY decline in reported revenue growth due to tough compare, a positive takeaway from Q1 is that recurring revenue made up 91% of the total revenue. Profitability has also improved, primarily driven by operations streamlining.

In Q1, SNCR delivered a $4.5 million of net income, over 10% net margin. This was a significant improvement from last year, when SNCR still realized net losses from its operations. Operating cash flow (OCF) has remained in positive territory, though OCF generation was lower compared to last year, driven by higher level of expenses. SNCR delivered just over $500k of OCF in Q1. Nonetheless, liquidity was steady as of Q1, with SNCR ending the quarter with $19 million of cash and short-term investments after making the $2 million preferred stock dividend payments.

Catalyst

I believe the shift towards high-margin personal cloud business has continued to progress quite well for SNCR, meaning that the business is in a good position to see significant rebound across revenue growth and profitability for the FY.

company presentation

Driven by the recent long-term contract extension with Verizon and also the Q4 launch with Softbank, I would expect SNCR to see further growth in subscribers as well as increasing share of recurring revenue in the overall revenue mix. The progress with Softbank in Japan, for instance, has been promising so far. Softbank started deploying SNCR's solution within its Anshin Data Box offering in October last year, and since then, subscriber growth has reportedly been strong.

company presentation

Furthermore, there are also considerable TAM expansion opportunities in the US. In particular, the cloud storage for home market appears to be the most attractive, which presents a $2 billion TAM opportunity. In my opinion, SNCR should be well-positioned to capture a significant value from these opportunities given its strong relationships with the tier 1 clients such as Softbank, Verizon, and AT&T.

Furthermore, with higher recurring revenue share, I would expect SNCR to see expanding gross margin as it continues to achieve cost efficiencies from its cloud infrastructure investments, even with SNCR scaling back on cost optimization activities, which the company stopped doing last quarter.

Risk

In my view, the biggest risk for a company providing technology solution for network operators has always been revenue concentration risk. This is possibly due to the fact that network operator's market is relatively concentrated. To grow at scale, for instance, SNCR will be better off working with the tier 1 operators, which already have sizable subscriber base. However, this go-to market strategy is also what drives revenue concentration risk, in my opinion.

As stated in SNCR's SEC filing, nearly all of its revenue generation is dependent upon the top five customers, such as Verizon and AT&T. As such, it is important for SNCR to secure multi-year contracts with these clients to manage the risks:

The Company's top five customers accounted for 97.2% and 95.6% of net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Contracts with these customers typically run for three to five years. Of these customers, both Verizon and AT&T accounted for more than 10% of our revenues in 2024 and 2023. The loss of Verizon or AT&T as a customer would have a material negative impact on our company.

Source: 10Q.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for SNCR is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow by 6.6% YoY to $175 million, in line with the company's guidance. I assume forward P/S to expand to 1x, implying a share price appreciation to $16 price level, as I expect strong market reaction once SNCR delivers not only positive revenue growth but also margin expansions, driven by the increasing share of the recurring revenue above 91%. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - SNCR to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $170 million, a 3.5% YoY growth. I would expect P/S to slightly contract to 0.6x, driving share price correction to $9.5. This remains a conservative assumption, in my view, since SNCR will still break into positive revenue growth territory in the bear-case projection, meaning that the market may still react positively, though probably not as much as in the bull scenario.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $12.83 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 22%. I would rate the stock a buy.

Overall, I believe SNCR is an attractive opportunity. My 50-50 bull-bear probability assignment remains conservative, especially with recurring revenue making up 91% of the revenue mix, which improves revenue predictability. Nonetheless, despite the equally conservative bear-case P/S multiple assumption, my price target model still projects 22% upside at year's end. At this level, risk-reward appears attractive.

Conclusion

SNCR is a company providing personal cloud technology solutions for network operators. It has gone through a major corporate action recently as it continues to focus on growing its cloud storage business going forward. Today, it has secured long-term contracts with major network operators, such as AT&T, Verizon, and also Softbank. This will help increase share of recurring revenue within the overall revenue mix, which was already at 91% as of Q1. On the other hand, there is also revenue concentration risk that investors may need to be aware of. All that said, my price target model still projects a 22% 1-year upside, suggesting attractive risk-reward. I rate the stock a buy.