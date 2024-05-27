Brookfield Asset Management: A 4% Yielding Growth Powerhouse In My IRA

Summary

  • Brookfield Asset Management is a top investment idea for the next 20 years. It's the fourth-largest holding in my family fund.
  • The company pays a 4% dividend and has a strong track record of delivering solid returns. 20% returns for 40 years, with guidance for similar returns for the next 20.
  • Brookfield has a bright future with growth potential in various markets, including insurance, private credit, global infrastructure, and the AI and green energy revolutions.
  • Brookfield is led by Bruce Flatt, Howard Marks, and Mark Carney, three industry legends who have built a strong culture of Berkshire, like integrity and investor trust.
  • I'm so confident in Brookfield's growth plans, including doubling fee-earnings assets in the next five years, I've invested 6% of my family fund and 100% of my IRA into BAM. Why pay 5% hedge fund fees when you can earn 4% to own the Berkshire of hedge fund managers?
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM:CA) is one of my highest conviction investing ideas for the next 20 years. That's why it's the fourth-largest holding in my ZEUS Family fund, making up 6% of the portfolio.

It's also 100% of my SEP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

