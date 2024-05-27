tiero

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM:CA) is one of my highest conviction investing ideas for the next 20 years. That's why it's the fourth-largest holding in my ZEUS Family fund, making up 6% of the portfolio.

It's also 100% of my SEP IRA. Why is that? Because I'm using my IRA as an "alternative asset class."

If my family fund (taxable account) is 70% stocks, 30% bonds, and managed futures, I use my IRA as another asset class.

So, let me explain why I own Brookfield and plan to buy more in the coming weeks.

Reason One: The Berkshire Of Hedge Fund Managers Pays You 4% To Own It

Here's what you own when you own BAM.

Brookfield Asset Management is the asset management arm of Brookfield Corp. (BN). BN owns 75% of BAM, and BAM pays 90% of its cash flow each year to investors, including BN.

This is the world's second-largest alternative asset manager, behind Blackstone (BX).

Brookfield Corp pays a 0.7% yield and BAM 3.8%; you can see why that might be attractive. But it's even better.

First on results. Fee-related earnings, or FRE, in the first quarter were $552 million, and $2.2 billion over the last 12 months. The quarter's distributable profits, or DE, were $547 million and $2.2 billion for the last 12 months. Our results for the period reflected the strong fundraising that Bruce and Connor mentioned earlier in their remarks. - CFO, Q1 conference call

With $929 billion in assets and $2.2 billion in fees, BAM charges its clients 2.36% average annual fees to invest in private markets such as private equity, real estate, and private credit.

$439 billion is the fee-bearing capital, which means 5% is the average fee BAM is getting on its fee-bearing capital.

Own BAM, and you get paid 3.8% instead of paying 5% to be an investor.

Of course, it's the global leader in infrastructure, having been founded in 1902 to invest in Brazilian hydropower.

How Hedge Fund Fees Work

The 2% of assets and 20% of returns fee structure.

As of May 2023, 1.46% and 16.9% are the new industry average.

Approximately 3% to 4% fees are the "new normal" for hedge fund investors.

The pre-fee return from an equally weighted index of hedge funds was estimated to be 12.72%.

What does that mean for post-fee returns?

Over 22 years, hedge funds collectively produced total gross profits of $316.8 billion. Pretty good, right? Guess how much of that went to fees and how much went to investors?

$202 billion in fees.

Investors kept 35.8% of gross profits.

And then had to pay taxes as well.

But that includes all hedge funds, including those that closed (the majority).

The equally weighted performance of hedge funds at the end of the sample period had a compound annual return of 16.45% net of fees. Including dead funds reduced this return to 13.62%, and excluding backfill further reduced it to 8.98% net of fees." Yale

So, 50% of returns are going to hedge fund managers, and before paying taxes, hedge fund investors are underperforming the S&P 500, though outperforming the 60-40 benchmark by 2% per year.

Institutional Investors

Now, hedge fund fees are falling, as seen by Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker (HFND), the Bob Elliott hedge fund ETF that's designed to be the Vanguard of hedge funds, by reducing fees to just 2%, 80% lower than the historical industry norm.

Brookfield and its large peers, like Blackstone, can charge those rich fees because they can deliver superior returns compared to public stock markets.

With non-correlation, BAM can deliver between 7% and 20% annual returns on its investing strategies, providing strong diversification benefits for more than 2,300 institutional clients, such as pension funds, endowments, family offices (the Ultra Rich), and sovereign wealth funds.

What's so impressive is that those returns aren't just over the last 10 years; it's been for nearly the last 40 years.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Brookfield has averaged 19% annual returns for nearly 40 years because it can deliver solid returns for clients while charging 50% of the typical hedge fund fees.

Returns Under Bruce Flatt: CEO Since 2002

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Brookfield's 40% years of almost 20% returns have included 21 years under CEO Bruce Flatt, who joined the company in 1990.

But if you own BAM, you are getting paid almost 4% per year to own the world's second-largest alternative asset manager, thanks to legendary executives like Bruce Flatt (CEO) and Howard Marks (Co-Chair of Oaktree, which BAM now owns 62% of).

Mark Carney, the former head of the Bank of England, is on its board, Vice Chair of Brookfield Asset Management and Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield.

Mark Carney: Head Of The Bank Of Canada from 2008 To 2013, Head Of the Bank of England from 2013 To 2020

Oaktree Capital

In other words, Brookfield is led by three legendary financiers, Flatt, Marks, and Carney.

Imagine a financial company run by Berkshire, Munger, and Jamie Dimon. That is why I call Brookfield the Berkshire of hedge funds.

It has delivered Buffet-like returns for 40 years and has an impeccable reputation for strong stewardship of clients' money. That's thanks to the legendary executives who run it and the corporate culture they've cultivated.

Reason Two: A Bright Future For These Dividends

Brookfield invests in every part of the global economy, including the transformational technology of the future.

How big is this market?

The alternative asset market is estimated to grow at 8.5% per year through 2028, and BAM is growing twice as fast.

Reason Three: The Best Growth Guidance Of Any Company I've Ever Seen

Over the last 12 months, we generated over 15% growth in our fee-bearing capital within our flagship vehicles, private credit, and insurance strategies, which drove a 15% growth in our fee revenues from these areas in the LTM or last 12-month period." - CFO Q1 conference call

Per management guidance, Brookfield will grow 15% to 20% over the next five years, and that is not speculation; they have capital calls for that amount.

Long term Bruce Flatt has expressed strong confidence that he can deliver 15%-plus returns for the next 20 years, similar to the last 20 years.

I don't know of any company with 20-year growth guidance, much less around 20% total return guidance. And this isn't some AI start-up or SPAC CEO saying this; this is Bruce Flatt, someone who has delivered 21 years of 20% returns at a company that has delivered close to 15%-plus returns for 40 years.

Why is Brookfield confident it can achieve over $1 trillion in fee-bearing capital by 2028?

How Capital Calls Work

When hedge funds like Brookfield raise $100 billion in one year, they don't just collect all that cash and keep it in a bank, waiting to be invested. They use capital calls.

Capital calls allow private equity and investment funds to ask investors for more money. Instead of holding all the money at once, they ask for more as needed, helping them use it more efficiently.

Like other private equity firms, Brookfield Asset Management uses capital calls to manage its investments efficiently. Here’s how it works:

Commitment: Investors promise to give a certain amount of money to a Brookfield fund.

Capital Call Notice: When Brookfield finds a new investment opportunity, it sends a notice to investors, asking for part of the promised money.

Contribution Period: Investors usually have a set time (10-30 days) to provide the requested money.

Investment: Brookfield uses the collected money to invest.

This process helps Brookfield manage its cash flow, making sure money is available when needed for investments, while letting investors keep their funds invested elsewhere until called.

In other words, its 2,300 institutional clients are contracted to send BAM money, earning an average fee of 5%.

How Carried Interest Works

Carried interest, or "carry," is a special kind of payment that Brookfield Asset Management earns for doing a good job with the private funds it manages. Here’s how it works at Brookfield:

What It Is: Carried interest is a deal where Brookfield gets a percentage of the profits (usually 20%) from a fund, but only if the investors first get a minimum return (often 8%).

When It's Paid: Brookfield gets its carried interest towards the end of the fund's life, after investors get back their money and the minimum return. This is called "realized carried interest."

Getting Paid: Brookfield doesn't receive the carried interest until the fund is fully realized and all investments are sold. This makes sure investors get their minimum returns before Brookfield gets its share.

Clawback Provision: If the fund's performance worsens later, investors can repay some of the carried interest paid to Brookfield.

Calculating Carried Interest: Brookfield figures out its "target carried interest" by multiplying the total committed money in the funds by the expected returns and the average carried interest rate, then adjusting for the time the money is invested.

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Brookfield's total target carried interest was $2.5 billion per year, with Brookfield's share being $1.6 billion before costs. After costs, Brookfield's net target carried interest was $727 million per year. Brookfield expects that its realized carried interest will boost its earnings in the next few years, aiming for about $2 billion in realized carry by 2029 and $7 billion annually by 2033 as its funds keep growing.

In summary, carried interest is a big performance fee for Brookfield if its funds do well. It motivates Brookfield to achieve great results for investors and helps grow its earnings over the next decade.

BAM targets new markets over time, expanding its addressable and investable universe.

Consider the example of insurance.

In July 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance (part of Brookfield Asset Management) announced it would buy AEL for $4.3 billion using cash and stock.

Brookfield's Insurance Plans: Brookfield wants to build one of the top insurance platforms in the world through its reinsurance company, Brookfield Reinsurance. Buying AEL helps Brookfield Reinsurance better manage fixed annuities and retirement services. Brookfield will use its skills in managing assets to make good returns on the insurance assets supporting AEL's obligations.

Opportunities and Guidance: Brookfield sees the insurance business as a big chance to invest and make money, using its investment strategies to earn fees.

BAM now has $100 billion in AUM at its insurance franchise, which is expected to grow steadily.

AEL is especially strong in fixed-income annuities, a $260 billion market in the US alone that is growing 5% per year—2X the growth rate of the insurance industry in general.

A fixed annuity is an insurance contract that guarantees an interest rate on your investment. It provides a steady and reliable income and is often used to plan retirement.

Brookfield plans to use its asset management skills to make good returns on the insurance assets backing AEL's responsibilities. The company aims to grow its insurance assets to $250 billion in the next five years by expanding naturally and buying other companies.

This is just one example of how BAM can extend its market opportunities, leveraging all its existing expertise.

It's becoming a leader in insurance, reinsurance, and annuities and using that expertise to connect private credit with global green energy and AI-related infrastructure.

FactSet Research Terminal

Analysts believe management guidance expects 15% to 16% EPS growth over time, which the 90% payout ratio policy should drive 15% to 16% dividend growth.

FactSet Research Terminal

18% EPS growth through 2026 and 12% dividend growth is what analysts currently expect as the company brings its payout ratio down to its target levels from 100% right now.

BAM's variable dividend should be relatively stable, given that 94% of its revenues are predictable and annuity-like.

BN has a 12-year dividend growth streak, showing a solid penchant for dependability, and BAM is specifically designed to be income-focused.

Remember that BAM is 75% owned by BN, so management's incentives for dependable income growth are perfectly aligned with retail investors.

BAM Fundamental Summary

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

BAM is about 6% historically undervalued, representing a potentially reasonable buy given its risk profile and strong growth potential.

S&P rates its long-term risk management as 41% optimal "acceptable." However, it's ranked 67th in the global percentile, meaning this A-rated company's long-term risk management is in the top 33% of global companies.

S&P

S&P's risk management model is the most comprehensive I've ever seen, factoring in everything that can go wrong for a company in 61 subcategories.

Analysts expect 19% to 20% long-term total returns and income growth for investors who reinvest dividends, BAM's historical return (pre-spin-off).

2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

If BAM grows as expected over the next 2.5 years and returns to a historical fair value of 26X earnings, it will deliver about 13% to 14% annual returns through 2026.

Five-Year Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Current consensus estimates would justify BAM's 16% annual total return potential through 2029.

Risks To Consider: Why Brookfield Isn't Right For Everyone

First, it should be pointed out that BAM is a Canadian company, which means a 15% tax withholding in taxable accounts, so you need to file additional tax paperwork to recoup (for US investors).

No withholding in tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401Ks.

Second, it's theoretically a variable payout with a 90% payout long-term payout ratio policy.

While 94% of revenue is predictable, there's a theoretical chance that the dividend might not be as dependable as a regular company that pays out 60% or less of earnings and cash flow.

Risks of Investing in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM):

Market and Economic Risks:

Recession and Bear Markets: When the economy is doing poorly, Brookfield can lose money because fewer people will invest with them.

When the economy is doing poorly, Brookfield can lose money because fewer people will invest with them. Interest Rate Fluctuations: If interest rates go up, it can cost Brookfield more to borrow money, which can hurt their investments.

Operational and Financial Risks:

High Leverage: Brookfield borrows a lot of money to run its business. This can increase profits and make it riskier, especially if the economy worsens.

Brookfield borrows a lot of money to run its business. This can increase profits and make it riskier, especially if the economy worsens. Liquidity Risks: Brookfield depends on borrowed money, meaning it could run out of cash if it has trouble getting more loans.

Sector-Specific Risks:

Real Estate and Infrastructure: Investments in buildings and infrastructure can be risky due to market changes and new rules.

Investments in buildings and infrastructure can be risky due to market changes and new rules. Renewable Energy: New laws, technology changes, and market demand for clean energy can affect investments in green energy.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks:

Regulatory Changes: New tax laws and environmental rules can affect how Brookfield operates and makes money.

New tax laws and environmental rules can affect how Brookfield operates and makes money. Compliance and Legal Risks: Failure to follow laws can result in fines, loss of business, and damage to a company's reputation.

ESG and Sustainability Risks:

Climate Change: Changes in the climate can impact Brookfield’s investments, especially in real estate and infrastructure.

Changes in the climate can impact Brookfield’s investments, especially in real estate and infrastructure. ESG Considerations: Poor environmental, social, and governance management can damage a company's reputation and investor trust.

Operational Risks:

Management and Human Capital: Problems managing staff, keeping a good corporate culture, and planning for future leaders can affect Brookfield’s business.

Problems managing staff, keeping a good corporate culture, and planning for future leaders can affect Brookfield’s business. Technology and Cybersecurity: Issues with technology systems and cyber-attacks can disrupt their operations and cause financial losses.

Geopolitical and Macroeconomic Risks:

Political Instability: Changes in government policies, political unrest, and global tensions can impact Brookfield’s operations worldwide.

Changes in government policies, political unrest, and global tensions can impact Brookfield’s operations worldwide. Catastrophic Events: Natural disasters, pandemics, and other significant events can disrupt their business and affect financial performance.

Investment Performance Risks:

Performance of Managed Assets: If Brookfield’s investments don’t do well, they could earn less money and have trouble attracting and keeping investors.

If Brookfield’s investments don’t do well, they could earn less money and have trouble attracting and keeping investors. Competition: More competition from other asset managers and passive investment options can hurt Brookfield’s market share and profitability.

And don't forget that all stocks are volatile, but asset managers, especially since they effectively leverage asset class returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Brookfield has crashed 60+% twice in the last four decades and has been underwater for 8.5 years.

This is why sizing your position appropriately (10% or less is my recommendation based on its risk profile and quality) is critical.

The No. 1 question every investor needs to ask is, "How much money do I need to live my dreams."

The No. 2 question isn't "What stocks do I buy?" but what asset allocation is most likely to get them to their goals while letting them sleep well at night during a bear market.

DK

Portfolio Visualizer

Bottom Line: The Berkshire Of Hedge Fund Managers Has A Bright Future And My Trust

Brookfield isn't a perfect company, but it has a strong culture of excellence.

This is not just about returns but also about a corporate culture steeped in integrity, exemplified by Bruce Flatt, Howard Marks, and Mark Carney.

When Brookfield, who has delivered around 20% annual returns for 40 years, says it can deliver similar returns for the next 20? Combined with the median consensus from all 13 analysts covering it, I consider it a credible source of attractive 4% yield today and potentially 20% income growth for decades.

That's why BAM is 6% of my ZEUS family fund and 100% of my SEP IRA. If my hedge fund details (highly unlikely but theoretically possible), my backup is my retirement account.

Safely in the hands of the Berkshire of global hedge fund managers.