Investment Thesis

I recently wrote about Wex (WEX), a company similar to Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) that has a cheaper valuation, but in my opinion, it's justified because Corpay has better financials derived from its greater scale and operational efficiency.

Both companies are currently trading at historically low valuation multiples, which, added to Corpay's aggressive share buybacks and profit growth of 10% annually in the coming years, should provide a good return for shareholders thanks to the fact that the market is worrying about a slowdown in growth that should be short-term. This company is a buy & hold style, where if the thesis doesn't change, the ideal holding period is forever.

Rebranding

Corpay was formerly known as Fleetcor with the ticker FLT. This reflected the company's legacy business of providing payment management solutions for companies operating fleets of vehicles. This business segment is not bad at all, in fact it has operating margins close to 47%, but the company has decided to focus on its Corporate Payments segment, which only represented 26% of revenue in 2023 and led to the change name towards Corpay.

Rebranding (Corpay LinkedIn)

The most relevant segment continues to be Vehicle Payments with 53% of the total revenue. As I mentioned, it has high operating margins and high added value, since clients can benefit from the networks that Corpay has achieved in different establishments, managing to offer discounts on fuel loading, payment of tolls or parking, achieving in turn greater transparency in the money used by employees who drive transportation vehicles or make work trips.

This is why this segment complements well with Lodging, which represents only 14% of sales but also has operating margins of around 49% and although the company wants to transition towards a focus on corporate payments, the future of this segment continues to be good thanks to the fact that Corpay has begun to generate networks focused on electric vehicles, which positions it for the transition in this aspect

Corpay Investor Presentation

So, if the Vehicle and Lodging segments have so much added value and high margins, why does the company want to focus on Corporate Payments?

One possible reason may be lower cyclicality. The Vehicle segment tends to be closely linked to fuel prices, and if the price is lower Fleetcor usually earns less, as CEO Ron Clarke commented during the Q4 2022 Earnings Call:

We're certainly outlooking a pretty unfavorable macro environment this year with a smidge lower fuel price and significantly higher interest rates.

Fuel prices and cycles are more difficult to predict compared to B2B payments, so reducing exposure to them may make sense to improve business resilience. This can be better noted if we look at the revenue performance for each segment over the last 5 years. During 2020, the Vehicle segment decreased 12%, while Corporate Payments decreased 5% and Lodging only 2%. In addition, Corporate Payments has grown 20% annually in this period, while Vehicles only 4% due to it being a more mature segment.

Author's Compilation

Wrapping up, in the following image we can see a visual example of how the Corpay system would be used to unify the operations of an employee who had to make a work trip, pay for material and tools and stay in a nearby hotel.

Corpay Investor Presentation

Financials

As I mentioned at the beginning, I think that Corpay has better financials than WEX, which has a highly similar business model. The growth of both is usually around 10% and during the 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference the company gave guidance for the medium term of just this 10% growth in the top line, so it will be a good reference of what we can expect in the future.

Data by YCharts

By having the benefit of generating 50% more revenue and partly derived from small differences in business models, Corpay enjoys a considerably higher gross margin than WEX. This in turn shows us that the company has a greater ability to maintain high prices and not compete for that.

The slight difference in business models is that WEX has an employee benefits program, such as medical benefits. This has operating margins of 36%, which makes it the segment with the lowest margin if we compare the three of WEX and three of Corpay.

Data by YCharts

We can observe the same in the EBITDA, net profit margins, return on invested capital and Corpay even has less debt if we look at the net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.4 vs 4.6 for WEX. So, generally speaking, I consider it prudent to say that Corpay has better financials and reflects its position as the leading competitor.

Data by YCharts

Currently, both companies are trading at historically low valuations, since not even in the lows of 2020 did Corpay trade at a P/S of 5.3, which denotes a buying opportunity, although it is not as blatant as the end of 2022 when the stock reached a P/S of 4 and P/E close to 10 (since then there has been a 65% return in the share price).

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Corpay has a slight drop of 13% from April's 52w high, since they reduced the guidance for this year. Nothing worrying, but it is a fact that should be mentioned.

We're also reducing full year '24 cash EPS at the midpoint from $19.40 to $19. This is 100% the result of the macro. So despite the bit softer full year outlook, we're still expecting a very strong Q4 exit, with organic revenue there well above 10% and cash EPS above $5. CEO Ron Clarke during Q1 2024 Earnings Call

This new guidance would imply a 7% growth in revenue, assuming a net profit margin of 26% similar to the previous year and a share repurchase of 3% for outstanding shares, I would expect GAAP EPS of approximately $14.5, which would result in the company trading at a forward P/E of 19. A fair value.

Seeking Alpha

If we think about the long term and the company achieves that 10% growth based on the large potential market of the Corporate Payments segment and the retention rates of 91% according to the latest quarterly report, the potential return would be more than interesting.

We would have a 0% return due to re-rating (I think it is fairly valued now), 10% growth in profits, but we must add the aggressive repurchase plan that it has been executing since 2017, of 4.5% annual buybacks on total shares outstanding. This would be approximately a total shareholder return of 13% (0% valuation multiple change, 10% Net Income growth and 3% buybacks).

Data by YCharts

Risks

I find it difficult to think of a specific risk for Corpay, since the main risk (the transition to electric vehicles) that could reduce the volume of CPAY fuel card transactions is better mitigated than in the case of WEX, since the company has made considerable progress in this regard. Furthermore, this segment has been losing weight in the revenue mix, going from representing 65% in 2019 to 53% currently, also reducing the risk of cyclicality.

Additionally, we did advance a number of important strategic initiatives in the year, progressed EV ... The results speak for themselves with both EV cards and EV revenue continuing to increase. CEO Ron Clarke during Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

So, the risks are somewhat more general, such as acquisitions that are not integrated correctly and reduce ROI, competition that seeks to benefit from the electric vehicle trend, loss of important customers, poorly executed operational strategies, among others.

The Bottom Line

It seems to me that the business has not fundamentally changed and its future looks good. The electrification of Electric Vehicles, the greater presence in corporate payments and the added value of the Corpay platform make me think that it is currently a good entry point, taking advantage of the recent correction because of the concern about a slowdown that should be short-term in a high quality business.