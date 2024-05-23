Corpay: Short-Term Concerns And A Predictable Business

May 23, 2024 1:34 PM ETCorpay, Inc. (CPAY) StockWEX
Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
60 Followers

Summary

  • Corpay is a highly predictable business that seeks to unify payments for clients who require frequent work trips or who operate fleets of vehicles.
  • The company has EBITDA margins of more than 50%, leaving clues to the high added value of Corpay's services.
  • Management reduced its guidance during Q1 2024 and now expects to grow around 7% only, but made it clear that this should be temporary.
  • Thanks to this short-term fear, the company is currently trading at a P/E of 20, which is a multiple below its historical average of 25.

Investor working new startup project.

ijeab

Investment Thesis

I recently wrote about Wex (WEX), a company similar to Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) that has a cheaper valuation, but in my opinion, it's justified because Corpay has better financials derived from its greater scale and operational efficiency.

Both

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
60 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I am currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do. My favorite investment approach is quality-growth, but always looking for valuations that can provide a ~15% return in the next five years with conservative assumptions to have a margin of safety. From my point of view, a quality company must present sustained top line growth, but a profitable bottom line as well. Also a healthy balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, a high ROCE and an attractive potential market are necessary.I'm interested in sharing my research with the Seeking Alpha community to obtain relevant feedback to help me improve my analysis process, as well as being able to read other analysts as well and thus obtain more investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Corpay represents 4% of my portfolio, so my opinion could be biased, although I do my best to find "holes" in the thesis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News