The Boeing Company (BA) Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference May 23, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian West - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Myles Walton

All right. I think we're going to go ahead and get started. I'm Myles Walton, the Aerospace Defense Analyst here at Wolfe Research. Welcome to the next block session. We'll be focused more on aerospace defense than airlines and transportation, which was the last block.

Pleasure to have us kick off with Brian West of The Boeing Company. And I'm going to go ahead and hand it over to you, Brian. I know you had some comments to make, maybe an introductory at the beginning and also just maybe an update. There was an article yesterday, I think, around China's delivery acceptance of some of the planes due to cockpit audio recorders. So I think he'll make an update on that as well, and then we'll go right into Q&A.

Brian West

Terrific. Myles, thanks for having me. It's nice to be here with everyone. Broadly, I would say there is quite a bit of change happening at the company, both large-scale change and many, many smaller-scale changes, all in the name of improving quality, reducing traveled work, and getting more stable.

And if you're on the inside, you're seeing progress, in many, many ways, day in, day out, week in, week out. And that's got people convinced that we're on to the right things around trying to take step function changes around things like travel to work. So it's encouraging, although you all can't see the benefits quite yet. We continue to be convinced this is the right path, and it's the right time to make these investments on behalf of the long-term.

Now, I

