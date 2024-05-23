Argo Blockchain plc (ARBKF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCPK:ARBKF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Chippas - Chief Executive Officer
Jim MacCallum - Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Chippas

Thank you, [Marcella], and thank you to everyone for joining us today. We recently shared our 2023 full year results, and I'm excited to update you on our progress, since then for this quarter.

As everyone is aware, the fourth Bitcoin halving occurred just over a month ago, and Argo exited having with a stronger balance sheet and leaner operations. As seen here, financial discipline, including deleveraging, operational excellence and certainly growth and strategic partnerships are our R3 priorities, and they guide us on a daily basis for the sustainable future of Argo.

By concentrating on these goals, we're optimistic about the ongoing growth and development opportunities for Argo, and we have a clear objective of delivering shareholder value. I'm certainly excited to continue with the great work the team is doing and tell you more about what we've been up to.

A few comments first on the macro front. With the 2024 having complete, the block subsidy that miners collect now stands at 3.8 Bitcoin down from 6.25. The launch of spot ETFs for Bitcoin were certainly big drivers of price from $40,000 to $75,000, but after the halving ETF holders began selling and it actually resulted in about seven days of net outflows, a reversal of day-after-day of net inflows for those ETFs. Although initially there was a spike in transaction fees post halving, it was short lived and fees declined in the subsequent weeks. Rooms, one of the drivers of fees the initial period post halving are now generating far lower fees than regular transactions compared to the weeks succeeding the halving. As a result, fees today have dropped below the first quarter's average of 64 spot 39 Bitcoin, and

