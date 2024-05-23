sommart

In my last article on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) I highlighted the potential for dividend growth and the fact that this bank was undervalued on a Price/ TBV per share basis. Six months later, although the stock has appreciated by 16%, I believe it is still slightly undervalued. In addition, the dividend growth potential remains high and management is continuing the buyback. After all, EWBC is one of the most capitalized banks in the industry and has ample room to remunerate its shareholders.

Loan portfolio and growth

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Average loans grew just over 1% from the previous quarter, driven mainly by residential mortgage and C&I loans. CRE loans showed no growth, mainly because management wants to avoid excessive exposure to this segment. Commercial properties are facing a difficult period after rising interest rates, and their depreciation would complicate the bank's financial strength.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

In fact, non-performing assets increased by $51 million last quarter, driven mainly by CRE loans.

Only 22% of total loans have a fixed rate, so EWBC is benefiting from the higher-for-longer scenario. Variable-rate loans are increasingly raising the average yield of all loan categories, especially residential mortgages.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

As the market anticipates fewer and fewer rate cuts in 2024, the average yield on the loan portfolio is expected to rise in the coming quarters. But not only that, beyond higher yields, management is confident of a pickup in demand for residential and C&I loans as early as Q2 2024:

The reason we're confident, we'll see the loan growth pick up is really driven, by our own interactions with our customers and the pipelines that we see. So, we expect to see C&I growth happen, because we have term sheets and conversations that would lead us, to expect that those are going to close. We expect to see residential come through, because we know those loans are in the pipeline. They're already there, and they're just in the process of moving through too close. And so, we'll see residential growth, we'll see C&I growth. And again, we're not focused on CRE growth, but we may see some of that, too. CFO Christopher Del Moral-Niles, conference call Q1 2024.

In this regard, despite a slow start this year, the guidance for the entire 2024 forecasts loan growth between 3% and 5% YoY. The Loan to Deposit ratio is 90%, which is why loan portfolio growth will be financed mainly by cash inflows from the investment portfolio (about $450 million per quarter).

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

In the last quarter, the company invested $1.50 billion in cash-equivalent securities, thus T-Bills with a yield above 5%. This maneuver, while agreeable in my opinion, resulted in an increase in total securities average yield of only 2 basis points. The problem is that HTM securities are still high and have an average yield of only 1.71%. At their maturity, reinvesting the proceeds at current market rates will allow EWBC to give a strong upward boost to its profitability.

Overall, the growth prospects for 2024 are there, but much will depend on the Fed's choices. Most loans are variable rate, which is why you need to believe in the higher for longer scenario to have a bullish thesis on this bank.

Deposits and net interest margin

While the average yield on assets is gradually increasing, the same is happening with liabilities.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Average deposits grew faster than loans, +4%, however this growth was driven by high-cost time deposits at the expense of demand deposits. All this has improved the Loan to Deposit ratio but is worsening profitability.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Bank funding costs are high and continue to rise, to the point that net interest income/margin has been deteriorating for several quarters.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

It looks like an endless meltdown, but I remain optimistic for 2024 since management is confident that the bottom of the net interest margin will be reached in the next quarter. At that point, the cost of liabilities should settle, and the proceeds from the securities portfolio used to issue new loans will improve margins. In the case of some HTM securities, this would mean reinvesting the proceeds at a rate at least 500 basis points higher.

I believe both the third and the fourth quarter in the second half and I believe it will bottom somewhere in the second half. With regard to sort of NII, we do think it follows that same trend and also similarly on a dollar basis likely comes back stronger towards the end of the year. And our actual NII sensitivity has increased in part because we added cumulatively over $2 billion of floating rate securities and that just introduces a little more sensitivity. And so it's closer to $3 million per cut as we look forward now. CFO Christopher Del Moral-Niles, conference call Q1 2024.

In other words, the net interest margin is likely to deteriorate further, but management is confident that it can rebound from Q3 2024. The second half of the year looks more promising than the first and could enshrine the beginning of a new bullish cycle. A hard landing seems more and more distant, although there are still several concerns about the yield curve.

Valuation

TIKR

As anticipated in the intro, this bank has already started its recovery in terms of price per share appreciation, but the bullish trend may continue. The Price/TBV per share is 1.59x, lower than the 10-year average of 2x. In addition, the dividend is as solid as ever and continues its strong growth.

Seeking Alpha

The dividend payout ratio is only 26%, and compared to the previous year, the 2024 annual dividend is expected to increase by about 10%. In the past five years the dividend CAGR has been 16%, so growth is slowing down, but this is not the only way EWBC remunerates its shareholders.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Since EWBC is among the most well-capitalized banks, there is ample room for buybacks: in Q4 2023 1.50 million shares were repurchased, in Q1 2024 1.20 million. There is currently $89 million available to continue to reduce outstanding shares, which would increase the dividend per share.

Although the dividend yield is slightly low for a bank, 2.94%, potential double-digit annual growth would raise the yield on cost to about 5% in just five years. Eventually, should earnings disappoint expectations, management could momentarily raise the payout ratio to support dividend growth. In short, there is no shortage of flexibility and the Price/TBV per share 20% lower than the 10-year average is the reason why my rating remains a buy, albeit less enthusiastic than six months ago.