EnerSys (ENS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 1:12 PM ETEnerSys (ENS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.98K Followers

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Hartman - VP of IR
David Shaffer - President and CEO
Andrea Funk - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer and Company
Blake Keating - William Blair
Greg Wasikowski - Webber Research & Advisory
Tyler DiMatteo - BTIG

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 EnerSys Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lisa Hartman. Please go ahead.

Lisa Hartman

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss EnerSys Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results. On the call with me today are David Shaffer, EnerSys' President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andrea Funk, EnerSys' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Last evening, we published our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and filed our 10-K with the SEC, which are available on our website.

We also posted slides that we will be referring during this call. The slides are available on the Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of our website. As a reminder, we will be presenting forward-looking statements on this call that are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances.

Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. These statements are made only as of today. For a list of forward-looking statements and factors which could affect our future results, please refer to our current 10-K filed with the SEC.

In addition, we will be presenting certain non-GAAP

Recommended For You

About ENS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENS

Trending Analysis

Trending News