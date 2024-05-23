Henry Schein: Acquisition Strategy Isn't Pulling Its Economic Weight

May 23, 2024 2:12 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stock
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • Henry Schein, Inc. came in with flat revenue growth in Q1 FY'24, with most expansion coming from acquisitions.
  • The company's capital allocation strategy, focused on acquisitions, is not creating economic value for shareholders in my view.
  • Based on my analysis, the company's performance does not justify a higher valuation.

Businessman in Manhattan Financial District

lechatnoir

Investment Summary

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is a company that I’ve become tremendously familiar with over the years, having owned it on and off periodically through various market cycles since 2018. For instance, I had bought it for our portfolios

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.63K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News