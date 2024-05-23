lechatnoir

Investment Summary

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is a company that I’ve become tremendously familiar with over the years, having owned it on and off periodically through various market cycles since 2018. For instance, I had bought it for our portfolios during the 2022 market slump, as a defensive overlay to our equity exposures. Since then though, my sentiment has been flat, neutralized by the lack of economic value HSIC's management is unlocking for the company’s shareholders.

Figure 1.

Seeking Alpha

In the last analysis from October 2023 — right when the broad indices began their rally — my judgement was 1) the market had priced HSIC correctly, and that 2) little upside potential was on offer at current multiples. Based on the company’s latest numbers, little has changed from that view.

In this report, I will unpack HSIC's latest financial results, and link this back to the broader economic picture for investors to make the best reasoning going forward. Net–net, I continue to rate HSIC a hold based on 1) valuation, 2) fundamentals, and 3) sentiment.

Q1 FY’24 earnings highlights

HSIC came in with another flat growth period in Q1 FY 2024. The CEO nonetheless commented on the company's BOLD+1 plan (discussed at lengths in my last analysis) with enthusiasm:

“We're very pleased with the progress we're making on executing our BOLD+1 strategic plan, and we are pleased with the contribution of our recent acquisitions. These acquisitions contributed to the profitability we achieved in the first quarter”

Turning to the quarterly insights:

HSIC did $3.2 billion worth of business during the quarter, a 460 basis points growth on Q1 last year.

Growth was driven by acquisition-based revenues (2.8% of top line growth). Organic sales were up just 180 basis points year-on-year, but on closer inspection down across all segments except equipment and global technology respectively.

It recognised around 100 basis points operating margin contraction from Q1 2023, and pulled this to earnings of $0.72 per share, also down on the year (Figure 2).

Management have narrowed in full-year forecasts, and now guide to sales growth of 8 to 10% in FY’24 (200 basis points below previous). This gets you to around $13.5 billion in sales for 2024 at the midpoint. Consensus is in line with that target, and projects 12-13% earnings growth on this to $5.07 per share, stretching up by another 10% to $5.60/share in 2025.

Figure 2.

Source: HSIC Q1 Investor Presentation

Capital allocation is not creating value

Management remain committed to its acquisition strategy to "buy" growth. As seen in Figure 3, taken from the company’s Q1 2024 investor presentation, it has a deep pipeline of acquisition opportunities to mine from. It looks at these on a revenue basis, in addition to the strategic rationale of how each would tuck in to the current portfolio.

Figure 3.

Source: HSIC Q1 Investor Presentation

To finance these acquisitions, HSIC can – and looks set to – put its balance sheet to use. For instance, it has already allocated around $20 million to acquisitions this YTD against $41 million in capital expenditures, and has around $1.2 billion of liquidity available under all its facilities. This is on a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.3x as seen in Figure 4.

Figure 4.

Source: HSIC Q1 Investor Presentation

A more extensive view on management’s capital allocation decisions is seen in Figure 5. It illustrates the amount of new invested capital needed to produce each $1.00 of new sales from 2020-2024 on a rolling trailing 12 month basis. As expected, revenue growth has been flat, adding just 20 basis points per period. HSIC is a high volume, low margin name, so it is unsurprising to see incremental pre-tax margins of 7.6%.

But to exhibit this lacklustre revenue growth, management has had to invest $7.36 to produce each $1.00 in additional revenues. Without acquisitions, this is still an investment of $2.46 per one dollar of new revenue created. The bulk of investment has gone towards acquisitions, as you can see – $4.90 on the dollar. This is seconded by changes in intangible assets (also likely from the acquisitions, in my view).

Point is, HSIC has extensive capital requirements in order to maintain its competitive position. My estimates have the company to invest around $55-$60 million per year into its capital base going forward in order to maintain this position, stretching up to $160 million if it continues the rate of acquisitions. This is not out of sync with the last few years

Figure 5. HSIC value drivers, TTM 2020-2024

BIG Investments

The result is a relatively stable production of free cash flow per share for investors to work from (Figure 6).

Paradoxically, for HSIC, the downs to this are twofold:

It does not pay a cash dividend (only repurchases stock), It does not have abundant reinvestment opportunities outside of acquisitions to grow – and in my view these acquisitions are not pulling their economic weight as we will see below.

Figure 6.

Source: Company filings, BIG Investments

Analysis of management’s investment decisions

Management has produced slack returns on capital for shareholders since 2022 irrespective of acquisitions made. This is both due to 1) an increasing capital base [$5.7 billion in September 2021 to $7.3 billion by Q1 this year], and 2) an earnings decline of nearly $300 million over this time period (TTM basis).

Further, as shown in Figure 7, you can see the marginal return and invested capital – that is, the profits earned on incremental investments – have also been negative on a rolling basis.

Post-tax operating margins of around 5 to 6% expected in this industry, however capital turnover of less than 2x is not enough to pick up HSIC’s business returns to a more attractive level. When I say attractive, I am talking of a 12% hurdle rate, roughly in line with the long-term market averages.

If a company can compound its intrinsic valuation at the function of its ROIC and the amount reinvests at these rates, you can see HSI C has not delivered on this front. The point being, the continuous commitment of funds HSIC's management is making is not adding additional economic value to shareholders by my judgement. The market has agreed to this point.

Figure 7.

BIG Investments

Lack of economic value added

This is best quantified in Figure 8, which shows the opportunity cost of buying HSIC versus a hypothetical company earning the 12% rate of return on invested capital. All Figures are in a 12 month format. For instance, in 2024, to produce a 12% return on capital of $7.3 billion, HSIC needed to generate $877 million in earnings. It ended up throwing off $635 million in post tax earnings instead. This is an economic loss of around $242 million (877-635 = 242), equivalent to around 2.6% of the company's current market capitalisation as I write.

That is why, despite producing stable, large free cash flows each quarter, the fact it has no secondary use for this outside of acquisitions means HSIC is not producing a high return on invested capital. Investors may have better opportunities elsewhere. This forms the basis of my neutral view on HSIC.

Figure 8.

BIG Investments

To illustrate the point further, I’ve constructed two hypothetical portfolios, run from the 2021/’22 market selloff to date. I chose this period because that’s when I advocated for HSIC, given its “resiliency premium” at the time. Here I’ve compared it against a conventional 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, respectively. It is listed as ”Portfolio 1” in the charts below respectively.

As you can see, Portfolio 1 performed extremely well in 2021/’22, outpacing the diversified option. This seemed to continue throughout the choppy markets of 2022. However, the opportunity cost of holding HSIC is now abundantly clear, with a large performance gap opening from January 2024 between Portfolio 1 and the benchmark index. In my view, this is due to the factors discussed above.

Figure 9. (Covers next 3 images)

Source: Portfoliovisualizer Source: Portfoliovisualizer

Source: Portfoliovisualizer

Projections and valuation

Following the company’s latest 2 earnings results, I’ve updated my modelling and forward estimates, seen below.

If it is to continue along similar lines, my estimates point to a $53 million per year capital investment to produce sales of $12.5 billion by 2025 – excluding acquisitions. It’s not unreasonable to see the company throwing off around $600 million-$700 million in free cash flow after these capital investments. However, these funds will likely get rotated into additional acquisitions in my estimation, given the lack of alternative options.

For context, if it were to continue allocating capital at the current rate, the investment required would lift to around $160 million per year, or around 22% of the projected annual net operating profit after tax each. This would reduce FCF to $440-$540 million.

Figure 10.

BIG Investments

Projecting these cash flows at the growth and reinvestment rates depicted above out to 10 years, discounting at 12%, I arrive at a valuation of $80.96 (Figure 11).

I’ve also looked at what the company's market value could compound to, by comparing the projected return on invested capital and reinvestment rates, and discounting at the same 12%. Here I get to a valuation of $55.55/share. Blending the two estimates on a 50/50 basis, arrives at a valuation of $68/share.

I would support this valuation, given the fact the company is not creating economic value above what investors could reasonably expect to achieve elsewhere. An 8% return on capital leaves plenty of cost on the table.

Figure 11.

BIG Investments

Figure 12.

BIG Investments

The company also trades at a multiple of 2.6x book value. The trailing return on equity management produced in Q1 FY '24 is 9.8%. So, if paying the 2.6x multiple, the investors return equity drops to 3.8%.

On the earnings side, the company trades at 16.6x trailing P/E. This is directly in line with the five year average.

Figure 13.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus projects earnings growth of 12.7% this year for the company, off trailing non-GAAP earnings of $4.36 per share. If there is no change in the P/E multiple, the company might command a valuation of $81.50, in line with target’s I’ve outlined earlier. This is not enough flesh to put on the skeleton, and supports my neutral view.

In short

HSIC continues to roll along steadily, with management committing large quantities of capital by mining the acquisition pipeline to grow. This is the strategy for creating “value“ over the coming 5-10 year period. My judgement is these acquisitions are not pulling their economic weight, evidenced by the decreasing returns HSIC is producing on its invested capital. With each new investment, there is not a corresponding increase in earnings. Based on my analysis, the company is worth anywhere from $68-$81 per share depending on the valuation method used. Net-net, reiterate hold.