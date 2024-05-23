NickS/E+ via Getty Images

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) controls roughly 80% of major concert venues. This would have made for a great investment thesis if only it weren't the foundation of what is now an official lawsuit from the DOJ to break up Ticketmaster and the rest of the business.

The implications of the lawsuit are big, and unlike many other DOJ cases, I believe the bear scenario has a high probability of materializing.

Let's dig in.

Background

Live Nation acquired Ticketmaster back in 2010, wanting to expand its presence across the live entertainment value chain, adding to its unparalleled stronghold over the world's most important venues.

In the years that followed, Live Nation continued to gain more and more control over the industry, without too much pushback from fans or regulators.

Then, in 2022, the DOJ initiated a probe into the company, fueled by thousands of complaints following several crashes and failures during the sale of Taylor Swift's Eras tour tickets.

I've been covering the company for almost a year now, with the DOJ cloud overshadowing the company's record-breaking results, which came in quarter after quarter, as the world's most popular artists went on their post-pandemic tours.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, despite achieving all-time records across all metrics, Live Nation's stock has been underperforming the market by a wide margin. In previous articles, I discussed several factors besides the regulatory headwind that are causing the underperformance, but clearly, the DOJ's case is the number one headwind for the live entertainment company.

All that brings us to today, as we got the news that the DOJ probe resulted in an official lawsuit, seeking to break up Live Nation.

Justice Department Seeks To Break Up Live Nation

The U.S. Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against Live Nation over antitrust claims. The suit claims that Live Nation is exploiting a monopolistic power over the live events industry, hurting fans, artists, promoters, and venue operators for its financial gain.

Let's take a step back and dissect every part of this claim.

According to the DOJ's suit, Live Nation controls approximately 80% of the live event ticketing industry. In addition, the company owns and operates 60 of the top 100 theaters in North America. Honestly, those numbers seem low to me. I'm a big music fan, I go to several concerts a year, all over the world, and never have I purchased tickets from someone that is not Ticketmaster.

Created by the author using data from Live Nation Entertainment financial reports (10-K); Numbers in thousands except Total Events.

I think the term legal monopoly has been used too loosely as of late, but I can't say that this is the case here. I see no data that contradicts the notion that artists, venues, and fans, have no choice other than to use Live Nation and its services, specifically due to its control across the value chain.

Per the lawsuit, Live Nation is accused of locking artists and venue operators into long-term exclusive agreements, threatening to prevent them from appearing in important venues if they don't use its ticketing services, or vice versa.

In my non-legal-expert opinion, the tougher hurdle for the DOJ would be proving that Live Nation exploits that monopolistic power in a way that hurts fans, artists, and venue operators.

The reason is Live Nation, despite its alleged monopolistic power, generates very little profit:

Created by the author based on data from Live Nation financial reports.

I took out 2020-2021, which was affected by Covid. Still, in its best year ever, Live Nation generated very little profits, with low single-digit margins. If they do exercise illegal actions in the industry, the DOJ will have to explain who's benefitting from this, because it's certainly not the company's bottom line.

If It Materializes, A Breakup Would Mean A Whole New Business Model

Putting aside the legal dispute, the implications of a potential breakup from a financial perspective are huge. I discussed this scenario briefly in my August article.

To gauge the potential implications, it's important to first understand Live Nation's business model.

The company operates three lines of business, under three reported segments, which are Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising.

Created by the author based on data from Live Nation financial reports.

The Concerts segment includes the global promotion, production, and operation of live music events, through owned, operated, and rented venues. Despite being the largest source of revenue for the company, the segment barely generates profits, with an operating loss of $64 million in 2023, and $246 million in EBITDA.

Created by the author based on data from Live Nation financial reports.

The Ticketing segment acts as a ticket agency that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients and retains a portion of the service charge as its fee. As we can see, this line of business is much more profitable, with 34.2% and 30.7% in EBITDA and EBIT margins, respectively.

Created by the author based on data from Live Nation financial reports.

The Sponsorship & Advertising segment generates revenues from selling ads on the company's websites and venues, as well as producing exclusive events for specific brands and clients. This segment is even more profitable, with 60.8% and 54.1% in EBITDA and EBIT margins, respectively.

Looking at the profit distribution between the segments, we can see that the Concert business is doing all the dirty work, and the way the business model works is that the highly profitable ticketing platform and sponsorship sales are where the value accrues.

What happens if this model is broken apart? Well, it's reasonable to assume the ticketing arm will have to charge a much lower fee, and the advertising arm will have to pay much more for the right to use the concerts' ad inventory.

This becomes much more complicated when we include the other stakeholders in the equation. For instance, it's possible that the reason Live Nation chose to allocate profits this way is to avoid sharing more revenues with artists and operators.

It's quite unclear how the broken-up businesses will shape up, but one thing is for certain, Live Nation will have to come up with a new business model.

Valuation Does Not Reflect Any Risks

As I said, I wrote several articles about the company not being an attractive investment, even when setting aside the DOJ. In short, Live Nation consistently dilutes its shareholders, and I believe it generally lacks emphasis on the shareholders' interests.

Despite the long list of reasons to worry, investors are willing to pay an astounding premium for the company's shares, which are trading at 62x forward earnings:

Data by YCharts

In the past, I've seen people trying to justify the high P/E by pointing to the company's FCF yield, which historically was high. However, there was a reason for the wide discrepancy between the company's net income and free cash flow, as Live Nation collects cash for tickets way before it needs to produce the concerts.

This discrepancy was material, especially in 2021-2022, as the company was selling tickets ahead of what was going to become one of the strongest years for live concerts in history, in 2023, as artists including Beyonce, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay, went on worldwide tours.

I warned investors about this, and we can see that in 2023, the gap narrowed. Today, on a similar share price, the FCF yield is no longer at high-single-digits but is in the 3.5% range.

When a company does not generate meaningful net income, has this many red flags, and now has a major DOJ case to deal with, I estimate the bottom could be very low.

Conclusion

Following two years of investigation, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, seeking to break it up from Ticketmaster.

Live Nation's entire business model relies on Ticketmaster, and a breakup would be devastating. In addition, the company is due for growth deceleration, continues to dilute its shareholders, generates little net income, and even its free cash flow generation has deteriorated.

None of that is reflected in the stock price, which trades at 63x earnings.

With all that in mind, I am downgrading Live Nation to a Sell.