WBD stock trades in the single-digits now

For readers new to the stock, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) went public in April 2022. The company was formed as a merger between Discovery Inc. and AT&T's WarnerMedia as part of its assets spun off. The IPO was priced at $24.08 a share at that time. The stock price then suffered large corrections since the IPO. It lost more than 1/3 of its price in the past 12 months alone, as seen in the chart below. Currently, it trades at about $8 a share.

Due to the combined assets from Discovery and WarnerMedia, WBD is now among the largest media companies featuring some of the most iconic brand names such as Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, etc. It also owns some of the most popular content such as Batman; Superman; Wonder Woman; Harry Potter; Game of Thrones; Lord of the Rings, etc. With its stock prices so beaten, many investors are probably attempting to do some bottom-fishing here, as you can tell from the following prevailing BUY rating both from Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha analysts.

And it is my goal in this article to argue that, unfortunately, the stock is likely to keep facing downward pressure in the near future.

To start off, the market is still having a quite gloomy outlook for its earnings, as shown in the chart below. The chart shows the consensus EPS estimates for WBD stock in the next 3 years. Based on the chart, the market expects WBD to be unprofitable in the next fiscal year, with a consensus EPS estimate of -$0.35. In FY 2025, the EPS is expected to turn positive, but only reach a token amount of $0.07. After that, analysts expect a sharp increase in FY year 2026, with EPS increasing to $0.26, representing a year-over-year growth of 251.32%.

First, even IF - a big if as to be argued in the remainder of this article - such projections do materialize, the stock is still expensively valued at its current single-digit prices. Since WBD is expected to be unprofitable in fiscal year 2024, the FY1 P/E ratio is meaningless. The FY2 P/E ratio is then estimated to be more than 110x and FY3 P/E over 31x.

Next, I will analyze the operation challenges it is facing and explain why my outlook is even gloomier than the above consensus estimates.

WBD stock: operation challenges

If you recall, the actors and writers went on strike in May of last year due to labor disputes between the Writers Guild of America ("WGA") and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ("AMPTP"). Although the strikes ended in September and November, respectively, the work stoppages, combined with other industry-wide headwinds, had a material impact on WBD's operating results through much of 2023, especially in the Networks segment. The resolution of the aforementioned strikes is a positive, as production ramps up again, but I expect its film and TV slate will almost certainly be delayed nonetheless.

Moreover, I am currently still seeing some aftermath of the disruption now and expect the spillover to further persist. As illustrated by the next chart below, its asset utilization rate currently sits at 0.324x only, below its historical average and substantially below the pre-strike levels.

A second key challenge involves the integration of the Discovery and Warner assets. Since the merger, the new company has yet to fully rationalize the combined and vast content library, in my view. The combined company boasts a powerful array of media content as aforementioned, and the new company has initiated some efforts to integrate and present the vast content to consumers since the union. A notable example is the relaunch of the Max subscription service. The service features content from Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, and Cartoon Network, among others. However, my view is that this relaunch has only achieved limited success and the path forward is quite uncertain given how crowded the media-streaming landscape is now.

WBD stock: balance sheet is too leveraged

Besides the operating challenges, another key factor to limit WBD's earning potential in the next few years is its heavy leverage. As part of the merger, WarnerMedia bought a good amount of debt to the new company, as seen in the chart below (top panel). The company's total long-term debt increased dramatically from about $15 billion before the merger to a peak of over $48.6 billion after the merger in 2022. The company's total long-term debt has since decreased to $43.7 billion. However, due to the losses the new business has suffered since the merger, its debt-to-equity ratio actually increased as seen in the bottom panel of the chart. To wit, WBD's debt-to-equity ratio has trended upward since early 2023 despite the debt paydown. It now hovers around 1.89x, substantially higher than its historical average.

Digging further into its financials, I think it is unlikely for WBD to turn a positive profit in the next 2~3 years given the debt burden. As seen from the table below, the company has been suffering operating losses since the merger. But even before the merger, the company's operating income was in the range of $2 to $3B. Its current interest expenses are more than $2B already. After covering the interests, there is not too much breathing room left for the company.

Other risks and final thoughts

On the positive side, the new companies indeed offer some key differentiators. And two factors came to my mind immediately.

First, as aforementioned, the merged WBD is now truly a global powerhouse. It benefits from a strong global footprint, reaching audiences in over 220 countries and territories through its various networks. This positions WBD well to capitalize on the growing international streaming market.

Second, the new company not only possesses a vast content library as mentioned earlier, but also has access to Warner's prestige in film studios, Discovery's extensive factual programming, and also HBO's premium content. This unique combination puts WBD in the best position in my mind to cater to a range of viewer preferences on a single platform - and my own household is a good example.

To conclude, I think Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. stock still requires a wait-and-see approach for now. Despite the seemingly beaten-down prices, the implied valuation is quite high because the EPS outlook appears very cloudy due to a combination of operating challenges, integration uncertainties, and competition intensification. The stretched financials further compound the risks.