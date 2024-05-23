JHVEPhoto

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is trading under heavy selling pressure now that the e-commerce giant has released its latest earnings results. For the first-quarter period, Shopify reported adjusted per-share earnings of $0.20 (beating analyst expectations calling for $0.17 per share) and revenues of $1.86 billion (indicating a slight beat relative to the $1.85 billion in revenues marking consensus estimates). However, recent selling pressures have forced SHOP share values downward through important support levels that can be viewed on a wide range of charting timeframes.

First-Quarter Earnings Release (Shopify)

Despite the modest beats present in Shopify’s top-line and bottom-line figures for the quarter, recent declines in share prices have reduced the company’s market cap by nearly $20 billion. Guidance figures for the current period also indicate growth rates that roughly align with the market’s prior consensus estimates (revenue growth rates of 19.5% for the quarter). However, Shopify also reported per-share net losses of $0.21 (or $273 million), which marks a sharp decline from the $0.05 per share profits (or $68 million) that were reported during the same period last year. Finally, the company reported 23% growth in gross merchandise volumes (at $60.9 billion), which surpassed analyst estimates calling for $59.5 billion for the quarter. In discussing these results, Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, explained:

You’re seeing the strongest version of Shopify in our history. Our outstanding Q1 performance is clear proof of our dedication to the new shape of Shopify, our commitment to operating with a consistent team size, and our focus on building for the long-term to deliver both growth and profitability. We are building a 100-year company, and we will continue to remain fiercely agile, capitalizing on every opportunity that accelerates the success of our merchants, enables us to continue to build world-class products, and enhances operational efficiency for better returns.

Unfortunately, the market reaction to these reported figures has been quite unforgiving, with share prices gapping lower and falling below $60 per share in the process. As we will see in the charting images that follow, these downside moves have done quite a bit of damage to the technical outlook and this ultimately suggests that prices could continue to fall much further before sustainable support levels might be expected.

Post-Earnings Price Gap (Income Generator via TradingView)

On the monthly charts, we can see that this latest round of selling pressure has already sent prices through the 20-month and 50-month exponential moving averages. Fortunately, we have not yet tested the 100-week exponential moving average (and this is a level that has already proven its worth when it was tested during the second-half of 2023 and held prices). However, a downside test of this region would suggest that significant declines would still need to occur because this price region currently rests in the middle $40s (more than 20.2% below current price levels).

SHOP: Monthly Chart (Income Generator via TradingView)

Additionally, recent declines have validated prior resistance zones near $87.10 per share. It can be said that current price levels have fallen through the lower Bollinger Band, which suggests that the latest round of selling pressure has become over-extended. However, weekly indicator readings in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) would still take precedence here because they are long-term in nature, and they are currently moving into bearish territory. So, while we could say that this implies a necessary period of price consolidation, it seems relatively undeniable that the majority of the momentum is still focused on the downside.

Prior Resistance Failure (Income Generator via TradingView)

Using a variation on the prior weekly chart, we can see similar indicator readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is actually breaking the bullish trend that started during the middle of 2022. On this weekly chart, we can see that SHOP has now fallen through all of the support lines in its exponential moving average cluster (which includes the 20-week, 50-week, 100-week, and 200-week exponential moving averages).

New Moving Average Breaks (Income Generator via TradingView)

If we move down to the daily charts, we can see moving average breaks that are even more concerning. In the chart above, we have another bearish RSI reading - and sustained breaks in the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages. As a result, there is very little evidence here to suggest that the current decline in share prices has reached its point of completion.

Sustained Moving Average Breaks (Income Generator via TradingView)

For these reasons, we will need to look for potential moves in price action which would invalidate this bearish outlook. If we go back to the daily chart, we have defined a pivot point near $68.90 which has provided a solid basis for identifying trend direction on many prior occasions. With this in mind, we will maintain our bearish stance as long as prices are trading below the $68.90 level. In contrast, we will adopt a reverse viewpoint in the event that share prices can begin to move higher and surpass the aforementioned pivot point level.

SHOP: Key Pivot Levels (Income Generator via TradingView)

Unless (or until) this occurs, we will continue to look for downside trading opportunities in SHOP stock trends. To accomplish this, we will be defining potential resistance zones using Fibonacci retracement analysis because this allows us to identify viable stop-loss levels or scenarios where the underlying trend might be starting to reverse. Specifically, we will use the November 2021 highs of $176.29 and then extend this move downward to the October 2022 lows of $23.63 as the basis for our dominant bear-trend price move.

Fibonacci Retracement Levels (Income Generator via TradingView)

Ultimately, this framework gives us two Fibonacci retracement levels that have already been breached to the top-side. First, we have the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement located at $59.48 and this is followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement located at $81.87 per share. On balance, the upside break of the 38.2% retracement very much appears to be a false breakout, given the lack of upward follow-through and the significant share price declines that followed. For these reasons, we would view this price failure point (February 2024 highs of $91.57) as another area of significant resistance. From these levels, any further upward moves would still be expected to encounter new resistance at the 50% retracement (located at $99.96), the 61.8% retracement (located at $118.05), and the 78.6% retracement (located at $143.81 per share).

Overall, recent rounds of selling pressure have damaged the outlook for the stock, and Shopify’s second-quarter gross margins are now expected to decline by roughly 50 basis-points (on a quarterly basis). Of course, a large portion of these declines can be attributed to the company’s decision to sell its logistical business to Flexport, but Shopify also expects to see increasing operating expenses during this period (whereas prior analyst estimates indicated unchanged figures in this area). All of this creates additional uncertainties for investors, and when we combine these events with Shopify’s prior decision to lay-off 20% of its workforce, we can see that it is still unclear that the company will be able to maintain its previous growth performances during the post-COVID19 pandemic period. With all of this said, we will continue to maintain our bearish SHOP outlook unless we are able to see a clear turnaround in share prices that manages to surpass our aforementioned pivot point levels.