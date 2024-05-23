CEFS: A Unique Closed-End Fund Play

We Are

Closed-end funds ("CEFs") are like the vinyl records of the fund industry. They don’t get much attention from the mainstream media, but they have an audience that just absolutely loves them. Closed-end funds are unique – they have a fixed number of shares, which can make their share prices trade at either a premium or a discount to the true underlying net asset value of holdings. It is from those discounts and premiums where one can potentially generate excess returns. That what the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) aims to do…in an ETF format.

CEFS is designed to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in closed-end funds that the adviser believes are trading discounted to their net asset value, or NAV. The fund uses a quantitative screening process to dynamically rank the universe of closed-end funds, based on factors such as yield, discount to NAV, and the quality of underlying securities. The portfolio is actively traded in an attempt to exploit the variability in relative discounts to NAV and beat the returns of passive, index closed-end fund products.

CEFS is managed by Saba Capital Management, L P a registered investment adviser founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, a familiar face in financial markets. Weinstein co-headed the Global Credit Trading business at Deutsche Bank and reported to the investment bank’s Chief Executive Officer. His team managed approximately 650 professionals and was at the forefront of the development of credit relative value and capital structure trading strategies. I’ve had the honor of interviewing him on my podcast a few months ago, and I can tell you he is the real deal.

ETF Holdings

CEFS owns a little over 100 closed-end funds. The individual funds I’m not overly familiar with, and likely you aren’t as well. The bet here is that the management and screening side of Saba has correctly identified where the discounts are largest to allow for potential outperformance as those discounts to NAV close (hopefully).

sabaetf.com

Note that this is a fund of funds. What that means is that even though the top position has a near 18% weighting, the fund is extremely diversified as each of the underlying funds has numerous holdings.

Asset Class Exposure and Sector Composition

CEFS’s portfolio is diversified by asset class, with top exposure to equities (47%), followed by fixed income (27%), alternative (16%) and mixed allocation (10%). This is worth noting as it makes for an even more unique return stream profile.

The nice thing about the holdings and exposure to fixed income? The 30-Day SEC Yield is 7.97%. So not only are you (hopefully) gaining the experience Saba brings to the table identifying mispriced closed-end funds, but also getting a nice yield thanks to that composition.

Peer Comparison

There aren’t any good direct comps because what CEFS does on the active side, given Saba’s approach, isn’t easily replicated. There are other closed-end funds like the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF), but in fairness it’s not really an apples to apples comparison. PCEF is based on an index and isn’t actively trying to outperform via discounts. CEFS has outperformed on a price ratio basis, but this may have more to do with the asset allocation of CEFS favoring equities overall

stockcharts.com

Evaluating the Pros and Cons

The biggest pro is that CEFS is unique – it allows investors to take advantage of the potential for closed-end funds to trade discounted to NAV. Moreover, CEFS’s diversity across multiple closed-end funds, asset classes and investment managers allows investors some portfolio diversification to mitigate risk. CEFS’s active management means that due to Saba Capital’s experienced team, the fund could outperform passive, index-based closed-end fund products.

Of course, there is risk in investing in CEFS. The management fees and acquired fund fees and expenses ("expense ratio") are high (5.81% all-in), and over the long run add to or subtract from returns. There’s also never a guarantee that any of these closed-end funds close their discounts to NAV. If anything, those discounts could increase over time and result in larger dislocations.

The Verdict: A Compelling Diversifier

I very much like Saba Closed-End Funds ETF as a diversifier. It allows investors to get exposure to the closed-end fund market conveniently, as it’s an actively managed, broadly diversified portfolio. Its strategy of buying closed-end funds at discounts provides a strong value proposition. I wouldn’t consider this a core holding, but definitely still something to allocate to potentially at the periphery.