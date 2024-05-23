Juan Jose Napuri

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has started, and one of the first junior producers to release its results was Wesdome Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF). The company had a mediocre Q1 overall with better than expected results from Eagle River but more of the same lower-grade ore at Kiena, with Kiena's AISC spiking above $3,000/oz temporarily. However, the remainder of 2024 will look entirely different from Q1 from an output/cost standpoint, with back-end weighted production at Kiena that will contribute to ~45,000 ounce production quarters (company-wide) starting in Q3.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and how Wesdome's valuation stacks up relative to its peers after its 40% year-to-date return.

Kiena Operations - Company Website

Wesdome Mines Q1 Production & Sales

Wesdome released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~33,300 ounces of gold, a 17% increase from the year-ago period. The sharp increase in production was related to a better than expected quarter from a grade standpoint at Eagle River (~24,900 ounces, even without Mishi), and a slight increase in output at Kiena. This helped Wesdome flip back to positive free cash flow in the quarter and investors can look forward to an exciting H2 with high-grade Kiena Deep ore dominating the mill feed.

"Development in ore, which is ongoing on Levels 127 and 129, is validating expected grades. With high-grade production from stoping of the 129 horizon ramping up to reach steady-state, grades from Kiena will step up meaningfully in Q2 and continue to trend upwards over the balance of the year." - Wesdome Q1 2024 Conference Call

Wesdome Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Starting with Eagle River’s Q1 results, the mine processed ~51,600 tonnes at 15.5 G/T of gold, a significant increase from ~48,100 tonnes at 13.5 G/T gold. Wesdome noted that two high-grade stopes that began producing last year provided more tonnes than expected, allowing for a better Q1 than expected at the Wawa Mine. This resulted in production jumping 23% year-over-year (adjusting for Mishi which didn’t contribute this year), and all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,232/oz (Q1 2023: $1,264/oz). That said, investors should remember that grades are expected to average less than 13.0 G/T of gold in 2024, suggesting a return to more normalized grades going forward.

Eagle River Operations - Company Website

As for its Kiena Mine, Wesdome processed ~45,300 tonnes at 5.9 G/T of gold with grades flat year-over-year but throughput and recoveries up slightly. This translated to production of ~8,400 ounces of gold (Q1 2023: ~7,900 ounces of gold), but unit costs remained elevated with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $3,023/oz, up 34% year-over-year. While these costs might appear disappointing, this is largely a function of the low denominator in Q1 against higher sustaining capital and mine exploration.

The good news is that Wesdome confirmed it has begun processing high-grade material from Kiena Deeps in Q2 and that it has “consistently seen daily average grades in the double digits for grams per tonne of gold." And with its guidance midpoint implying an average quarterly production of ~25,000 ounces of gold for the remainder of the year (H2 will be much stronger than Q2), we should see unit costs drop materially going forward. Hence, investors are best to ignore the elevated AISC in Q1 2024, as this is not reflective at all of this mine’s true potential, which is to operate at sub $1,100/oz AISC at full production levels.

Wesdome Quarterly Revenue, Cash Flow, Gold Sales & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to Wesdome’s financial results, revenue soared 32% year-over-year to C$100.9 million, benefiting from increased ounces of gold sold, and a higher average realized gold price of $2,092/oz. This allowed the company to generate C$46.5 million in operating cash flow and free cash flow of C$19.5 million, a major improvement from a free cash outflow of C$19.6 million in Q1 2023 even with higher capex (C$26.1 million vs. C$22.7 million). And given the improved results, Wesdome paid C$10 million on its RCF and ended the quarter with cash of C$48.3 million, liquidity of C$169.5 million and back in a slight net cash position.

Costs & Margins

As for costs and margins, Wesdome reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,650/oz in Q1, a 13% increase from the year-ago period. The sharp rise in costs was related to inflationary pressures felt sector-wide with Wesdome calling out higher maintenance costs and, of course, the spike in costs at Kiena with staffing levels increased to support commercial production levels without the benefit of leverage on these fixed costs because of the lower grades. However, as highlighted previously, Wesdome should see a material drop in AISC starting in H2 of this year, with a further improvement in costs in the upcoming quarter.

Wesdome Mines AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart Wesdome AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Fortunately, despite the sharp rise in costs, AISC margins increased to $443/oz vs. $426/oz in Q1 2023, and only dipped 150 basis points year-over-year to 21.1% (Q1 2023: 22.6%). And with the sharp rise in the gold price, which has averaged ~$2,350/oz quarter-to-date, Wesdome will see significant margin expansion from AISC margins of $300/oz in Q2 2023. As for the FY2024 outlook, Wesdome is guiding for AISC of $1,400/oz at the midpoint, and it's certainly looking like the gold price could average $2,250/oz or better. Therefore, Wesdome should end the year with $850/oz plus AISC margins, with further margin expansion on deck in 2025 if the gold price cooperates as it sees a full year of high-grade ore from Kiena Deeps.

Recent Developments

Moving to recent developments, Wesdome confirmed that work began in Q4 on the excavation of an exploration ramp to access the nearby Presqu’ile Zone (2 kilometers west of Kiena), and that underground development from the portal began in mid-April. The company plans to drill this summer to uncover zones of mineralization that could be mined with the Presqu’ile ramp, in addition to testing the depth extent of Presqu’ile, which is much closer to the surface than Kiena Deeps (current mining area). And from a bigger picture standpoint, the goal would be to have an upper and lower mine scenario longer-term, which would contribute to lower development costs and go a long way towards working to utilize a chunk of the excess permitted capacity at Kiena.

Presqu'ile Zone & Planned Ramp Development - Company Website

As it stands, it looks like Presqu'ile could contribute up to 20,000 ounces per annum of incremental production on top of Kiena's 100,000+ ounce production profile (FY2024: 85,000 ounce guidance midpoint).

Regarding higher-grade zones near its current mining areas, Wesdome noted that its exploration success over the past few years (Footwall zones, South Limb zone, Basalt zones) could increase the number of ounces per vertical meter and allow for additional working faces at little extra cost (using the same mine infrastructure). Not only would this provide greater operational flexibility, but it would de-risk the operation and improve development rates, given that the rock quality is far more competent than in the footwall of the A Zone.

Finally, while early days still, the encouraging intercept out of the Wish area is a positive development (east of existing 33L development), which hit 1.5 meters at 36.4 G/T of gold, but much closer to the surface. Obviously, there is no guarantee that additional drilling in this area continues to churn out one ounce per tonne gold intercepts, but the discovery of an additional high-grade and near-surface deposit (in addition to Presqu'ile) would certainly be a very positive development given that the key for Kiena is adding resources/reserves and getting more tonnes to the mill as the operation is nowhere near mill constrained currently.

Valuation

Based on ~153 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$8.25, Wesdome trades at a market cap of ~$1.26 billion. This continues to make Wesdome one of the highest valued junior producers in the market today next to Orla Mining (ORLA), with both names trading at over $7,000 per ounce of gold produced in FY2024 (Orla Mining: ~$12,000 per ounce of gold produced). This doesn't mean that these stocks can't go higher, and a premium is certainly justified for Wesdome, which is a dual-asset Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with two of the highest-grade gold mines globally. Still, with the stock at nearly just shy of 16x FY2024 free cash flow estimates, I don't see any margin of safety at current levels.

Kirkland Lake Gold 2019 Results - Newswire

To put this figure in perspective, Kirkland Lake Gold peaked at ~22x free cash flow in 2019 at its peak, but it was a ~970,000 ounce producer at ~$560/oz all-in sustaining costs or 60% AISC margins at near trough gold prices, a far cry from where Wesdome sits today as a ~170,000 ounce producer with ~$1,400/oz AISC and ~37% AISC margins at record gold prices.

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 8.0x P/CF and 1.15x P/NAV (65% weighting to P/NAV, 35% to FY2024 P/CF) given Wesdome's status as a high-grade Tier-1 jurisdiction producer, I see an updated fair value for the stock of US$9.00. This suggests a 9% upside from current levels, but I would never invest in a junior producer that has only a single digit upside percentage using my conservative assumptions, given that I want to ensure an adequate margin of safety. Hence, I continue to focus on miners where I see 65% to 90% upside to fair value, and I would need to see a much deeper pullback to become interested in going long Wesdome again.

Summary

Wesdome had a satisfactory start to Q1 with a better than planned quarter from Eagle River. Unfortunately, Eagle River will see lower grades and production over the remainder of 2024, but this will be more than offset by a progressive ramp up in output at Kiena. This increase in production with higher-grade Kiena Deep ore, hitting the mill, will significantly improve Wesdome's company-wide AISC. Plus, with Presqu’ile in the picture as a future satellite opportunity and the benefit of excess mill capacity, there looks to be a path to 200,000+ ounces per annum on a consolidated basis.

That said, I see much of this growth already priced into the stock at ~16x FY2024 FCF estimates and I don’t see any way to justify chasing the stock here above US$8.20.

