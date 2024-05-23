BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 1:50 PM ETBBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Stock
BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Hatoum - Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Pizzuto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Ford - Bank of America
Rodrigo Alcántara - UBS
Joseph Giordano - JP Morgan
Alvaro Garcia - BTG
Aleksandar Nikolic - Morgan Stanley
Hector Maya - Scotiabank
Santiago Alvarez - ALIVE Ventures

There will be a question-and-answer session after the speaker's remarks and instructions will be given at that time.

Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call are based on information that is currently available. Today, we're joined by Tiendas 3B's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Hatoum; and Chief Financial Officer, Eduardo Pizzuto.

I will now turn the call over to Anthony.

Anthony Hatoum

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. We will review our key results for the quarter. Special welcome to those of you joining us for the first time. Eduardo Pizzuto, our CFO, will follow presenting our financial results. This will be a brief and to the point presentation, so that we can have more time for the Q&A session.

Some highlights. As expected, we delivered strong results for this first quarter of 2024. We opened 94 stores this quarter to bring the total number of stores to 2,382. Compared to the same quarter of last year, same-store sales grew by 14.8% and revenues by 13.9%. Operating cash flow grew by 36.4%, supported by EBITDA growth of 57.9%. We ended the quarter with a net cash of Ps. 4.3 billion due to the proceeds from our IPO and organic

