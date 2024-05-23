NXG: Strong Bounce On Narrowing Discount But Watch Portfolio Risks

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has seen a strong performance in the short-term, benefiting from a closing of the fund's discount to net asset value.
  • However, the fund has significantly underperformed other infrastructure funds over the long-run.
  • The recent performance of NXG is primarily driven by a reallocation of the portfolio into riskier sectors and a closing of the discount to NAV, raising concerns about future performance.

Bitcoin mining farm. IT hardware.

NiseriN

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG), warning that the fund's performance has been historically poor and that it has been paying more than it earns. Since my

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.95K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NXG Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NXG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NXG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News