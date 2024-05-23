Morsa Images

The most anticipated earnings call of the season didn't disappoint, and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was up 6% in the aftermarket. I wasn't just interested to see how the company was doing, but also because it appears many market participants view its performance as a key driver of sentiment.

I listen in on calls or read the transcripts of hundreds of earnings calls per year. What really stood out to me on this one; the relentless name-dropping. Nvidia referenced more customers by name than I've seen on any other call. Perhaps it's because the sector is so hot, that customers want to be associated with them and don't mind. I would like to give Nvidia credit that they didn't just name-drop big names like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to boost their own credibility, but they mention names without the same clout such as SAKURA Internet Inc. (OTCPK:SKURF), Wistron, and Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACF), among many others.

The Q&A between analysts and management was also a bit more technical and future-oriented. Perhaps because investing here requires high revenue growth, for a long time, ultimately translating into sizeable profits for a long time. Quibbling about next quarter's guidance or near-term margins doesn't make a lot of sense. The company is trading at around 68x EV/EBITDA or 38x sales.

The big picture of incredible growth, Nvidia's integrated hardware/software platforms offering value while building a moat around its business and continued leadership in innovation needs to hold.

In terms of incredible growth, the firm checked the boxes as revenue of $26 billion exceeded last quarter by 18% and came in 262% year-over-year. Gaming (which includes crypto mining) is almost a footnote, with almost all the revenue coming from the datacenter. That's the high-growth area.

This isn't new to anyone, but the growth outlook remains strong. Here's an interesting insight from management on the percentage of inference as part of its datacenter revenue (emphasis mine):

As generative AI makes its way into more consumer Internet applications, we expect to see continued growth opportunities as inference scales both with model complexity as well as with the number of users and number of queries per user, driving much more demand for AI computing. In our trailing four quarters, we estimate that inference drove about 40% of our Data Center revenue. Both training and inference are growing significantly. Large clusters like the ones built by Meta and Tesla are examples of the essential infrastructure for AI production, what we refer to as AI factories.

Inference revenue is generated when AI models are queried, as opposed to the revenue that is generated when a model is trained. There are many companies and even states training AI models. That's a very heavy workload, but it is somewhat "one-off" in nature. Inference revenue is more likely to continue. It makes sense to me that training revenue leads to more inference revenue down the line.

One area of growth that wasn't really on my radar is that of Sovereign AI. I've been surprised in the last few years by the hostility between various nations. Defense spending and national security are much higher on the agenda in much of the world. This spending now includes an ever greater, and likely growing, portion being directed at software and the hardware to securely power it. I also write about Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), beneficiaries of that same trend. Per management (emphasis mine):

NVIDIA's ability to offer end-to-end compute to networking technologies, full-stack software, AI expertise, and a rich ecosystem of partners and customers allows Sovereign AI and regional cloud providers to jumpstart their country's AI ambitions. From nothing the previous year, we believe Sovereign AI revenue can approach the high single-digit billions this year. The importance of AI has caught the attention of every nation.

Defense spending can be a very stable source of revenue that isn't as cyclical as commercial spending. Management talked openly about the limitations that are placed on its sales into China and their approach to selling what they can (emphasis mine):

We ramped up new products designed specifically for China that don't require an export control license. Our Data Center revenue in China is down significantly from the level prior to the imposition of the new export control restrictions in October. We expect the market in China to remain very competitive going forward.

Net net, an AI Cold War is pretty good for Nvidia.

I don't really view the China exposure as a risk anymore. The China revenue is in mid-single digits, down from ~25% a while ago. The growth rate is that much more impressive. China's revenue coming back is now an option if and when relations with the U.S. improve. One oft-discussed risk is that cutting China off from semiconductor supplies, whether that's Nvidia or ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), makes it more likely that Chinese competitors will emerge. In my opinion, that's obviously true, but also a risk that's consciously being taken at the state level.

CEO Huang about Nvidia's Blackwell platform (emphasis mine):

Companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar installed base of traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center, AI factories, to produce a new commodity, artificial intelligence.

Huang had several interesting ways to frame things. But the Blackwell platform is a further push into a direction where perhaps AI is a commodity, but Nvidia isn't producing commoditized hardware. It is a continuation of an integrated approach. An idea that likely helps sustain Nvidia's valuation.

He also gave some color about demand outstripping supply (emphasis mine):

...the big picture view that I'll come to, and then, but I'll answer your question directly. The demand for GPUs in all the data centers is incredible. We're racing every single day... ...Customers are putting a lot of pressure on us to deliver the systems and stand it up as quickly as possible... ...And of course, I haven't even mentioned all of the Sovereign AIs who would like to train all of their regional natural resource of their country, which is their data to train their regional models. And there's a lot of pressure to stand those systems up.

A lot of pressure on supply should work out well for revenue as well as margins.

Conclusion

To wrap this earnings review up; the company is executing and demand is there. The story is intact, the dream alive. From the earnings call, the supply-demand story sounds very robust, at least in the near term. Sovereign spending wasn't really on my radar yet but could be a relatively modest but sustainable revenue stream.

Nvidia Corporation is furthering its strategy of integration. It appears to be very effective. Time will tell how effective it will be, limiting direct competition and creating a sizeable moat around its business. For now, I think Nvidia Corporation stock is fine to hold for investors who don't mind the drawdown risk associated with hyper-growth companies. Short term, you could view it as a buy as the earnings confirm the existing bullish thesis.

