We were in the bull camp for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) back in August of 2021 and that remained a common theme for us in the subsequent two reviews of this company.

In 2021, the stock was languishing at the bottom of the barrel comprised of its energy peers. It had a stomach churning negative 75% in total returns for its investors over the last decade (at that point). That was after all the acrobatics of spinning off most of its oil assets into Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE), buying back into the oil business (Athlon Energy purchase) and then rebranding itself from Encana to its current name. Then there were factors beyond its control, like the valuation compression for the energy sector. OVV kept its head down and focused on reducing its debt and increasing free cash flow during this period. It also brought back discipline to its spending and kept CAPEX under control. Michael Burry's purchase of 600,000 shares at the time, did not hurt either. Our conclusion to that piece had our long case.

Let's keep in mind also that the whole space is priced as if Elon Musk is about to unveil a solar powered car next week. Despite the most ambitious of targets, the world will continue to need large amounts of oil and gas. So a move to 7x EV to EBITDA multiples over the long run seems rather reasonable. If this is coupled with buybacks and debt reduction, it is easy to see why OVV can double from here even with $55/barrel oil price.

Source: Ovintiv: Can Michael Burry The Shorts?

Our confidence in the sector and stock paid off, and OVV has delivered a whopping 107% since then.

Our most recent coverage was in April 2023. OVV had just signed a deal to buy oil assets from P-E firm EnCap Investments and unloaded some natural gas heavy assets. So they were back to flip flopping between the two commodities to an extent. In social media parlance, "it was complicated". We were less than excited about this, but the momentum was in the favor of this sector and it was likely that the business would come away relatively unscathed from this. We went with a buy rating and explained our reasoning on why the stock could reach the $50 glory days.

We still rate the shares as a "buy" and think $50 can be reached again over time. We would put management in the penalty box here though and see if they can deliver the production numbers while holding the line on capex. Their debt to EBITDA targets must also be watched. There's a reason that OVV has underperformed Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) by 182.6% since 2010.

Source: Bad Decisions Put Management In The Penalty Box

The ride was bumpy, and OVV dropped another 20% after that piece. It did however go well above $50 earlier this year, and now appears to be settling down close to it.

The earnings season is upon us and OVV made the Q1 reveal earlier this month. We will review the numbers next and update our readers on where we think this stock is going next.

Q1-2024

OVV generally had a strong quarter with production and cash flow estimates beating consensus estimates. Even capex came in a shade under expectations, so it was good news all around. OVV upped the ante with a raise of production guidance.

Q1-2024 Presentation

It was interesting to see that the production beat came primarily from the Natural Gas side while oil was within the range suggested.

Q1-2024 Presentation

This is important here as not all "barrels of oil equivalent" are created equal. Natural gas is selling for a pittance today. Nonetheless, the results were good and the full year production guidance and free cash flow estimates were impressive as well.

Q1-2024 Presentation

Outlook & Valuation

OVV's unsteady nature has been a result of both buying assets at the wrong time, and hedging or choosing not to hedge poorly. Currently the company looks under-hedged on the crude oil side. Q2-2024 only had 100,000 barrels per day protected and the numbers fall off sharply after that.

Q1-2024 Presentation

This all may work out if crude prices stay strong, but if we do have a swoon, we will once again see a company that squandered the chance to layer in protection when it could. On the Natural Gas side, its hedges are again less in relation its production and especially once you got past 2024. Still, those collars are actually helping right now as the strip remains well below the floor prices.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The current prices are also between the 3-way collars that OVV has created, and that is best of all worlds for the company.

Q1-2024 Presentation

If you are bullish on the commodity space, OVV should still give you sufficient torque to higher prices. We say that because it is still using a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.3X.

Q1-2024 Presentation

There are quite a few players we know that are well under 1.0X and some having a net cash position as well at this stage of the cycle. The unknown here is how OVV management will deploy funds over the long run. If you "buy" the shareholder cash return profile, then, well, all is good. You can see the increasing dividends and increasing buybacks.

Q1-2024 Presentation

But that regularly scheduled programming is always interrupted in the case of OVV as management just cannot follow a steady course. You can see that below the shares outstanding chart. That last big acquisition destroyed all the buyback progress and share count went vertical.

Of course they got assets for that, but you have to then evaluate the asset quality and price paid to have certainty that management is moving in the right direction. We generally have very low confidence from OVV. The large saving grace for this company was the valuation and if we have to stay on the bull case, we have to see how that is shaping up today. OVV's valuation appears good, but it is not the slam dunk it was at our 2021 time point. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) still holds a multiple premium, and that is to be expected as it is in a different class. We like Vermilion Energy (VET) today as our buy and you can see why below.

Verdict

We got our $50 and we even got $55. At present there are some extremely compelling better choices and we have shown just one of those above. So for OVV, we have to go to a neutral. Mediocre or below average management, with a middling multiple, does not really scream "buy" over here. We still think the entire sector is cheap so we would not be surprised if this one is higher 3-5 years from now. But for our money, we are making other bets and downgrading OVV to a Hold.

Please note that this is not financial or tax advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.