SoundHound AI: This Growth Story Has A Problem

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoundHound AI develops voice AI solutions for various industries and is experiencing exponential sales growth.
  • The company's rising sales are accompanied by a significant increase in COGS, which leads to growing operating losses and negative EPS.
  • SoundHound's valuation is high based on its forwarding sales figures, and there are concerns about future dilution and unrealistic break-even expectations.
  • The stock is down about 43% from its local highs, creating favorable conditions for those looking to buy it on a dip. This potential FOMO could only make SoundHound more expensive and unstable as an investment in the long run.
  • The possible FOMO poses a risk to short sellers and leads me to rate SOUN as 'Hold' today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
African female using voice assistant on smartphone

Luis Alvarez

The Company And Its Financials

According to Seeking Alpha's description, SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN), a California-based $1.67-billion market cap firm, develops voice AI solutions for various industries including automotive, TV, IoT, and customer service. Their products include the Houndify platform, which offers tools for building

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.59K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News