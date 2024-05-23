Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.98K Followers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:SBLK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Petros Pappas - Chief Executive Officer
Hamish Norton - President
Simos Spyrou - Co-Chief Financial Officer
Christos Begleris - Co-Chief Financial Officer
Nicos Rescos - Chief Operating Officer
Charis Plakantonaki - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies
Ben Nolan - Stifel

Operator

Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Star Bulk Carriers Conference Call on the First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

We have with us. Mr. Petros Pappas's, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hamish Norton, President; Mr. Simos Spyrou and Mr. Christos Begleris, Co-Chief Financial Officers; Mr. Nicos Rescos, Chief Operating Officer; and Mrs. Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

At this time all participants are on a listen only more. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

We now pass the floor to one of the speakers today. Mr. Christos Begleris. Please go ahead sir.

Christos Begleris

Thank you very much. I'm Christos Begleris Co-CFO at Star Bulk Carriers and I would like to welcome you to our conference call regarding our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I kindly ask you to take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 of our presentation.

In today's presentation, we will go through our Q1 results, cash evolution during the quarter, actions taken to create value for our shareholders, and update on the Eagle Bulk integration, vessel operations, fleet update, the latest on the ESG front and our views on industry fundamentals before opening up for questions.

Let us now turn to Slide 3 of the presentation for a

Recommended For You

About SBLK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBLK

Trending Analysis

Trending News