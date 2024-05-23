Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Kramer - IR
Yossi Carmil - CEO
Dana Gerner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen
Jonathan Ho - William Blair
Mike Cikos - Needham
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street
Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum
Louie DiPalma - William Blair
Tomer Zilberman - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to the Cellebrite First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Andrew Kramer. Mr. Kramer, the floor is yours.

Andrew Kramer

Thank you very much, Leo. Good morning, good afternoon. Welcome to Cellebrite's first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today from just outside of Tel Aviv are Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO, and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite's CFO.

There is a slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks. Please advance the slides in the webcast viewer to follow our commentary, we will call out the slide number we are referring to in our remarks. This call is being recorded and a replay of the recording will be made available on our website shortly after the call.

Starting with Slide number 2, a copy of today's press release and financial statements, including GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, slide presentation and the quarterly financial tables and supplemental historical financial information for the first quarter of 2024 and each quarter of 2023 and 2022 are available on the Investor Relations website at investors.cellebrite.com. Also, unless stated otherwise, our discussion for the first quarter 2022 -- sorry, 2024 financial metrics, as well as the financial metrics provided in our outlook, will be

