Iren (OTCPK:IRDEF)(OTCPK:IRDEY) manages to maintain solid results on the back of lower commodity prices in the retail segment, offsetting the lower realised prices on the generation business. Otherwise, in the regulated utility business, tariff changes are driving overall growth as compensation rises for a higher cost of capital environment. Waste management continues to be solid, with new tenders won for municipal contracts that should start contributing in the coming quarters. Energy businesses did alright on commodity normalisation, and also having dodged another cold winter year, as we feared last time. With the recalibrating of gas supply chains, we are less concerned about this risk now.

While guidance is around in line with what you'd expect from a regulated utility, we think investors could take a low multiple position while speculating on corporate finance activity in the non-controlling interests of Iren Acqua, which could revalue the asset. This makes the 9x price still relatively attractive.

Quick Earnings Breakdown

Networks EBITDA (Q1 Pres)

Going segment by segment, RAB is up nicely, particularly in the water regulated utility, on the back of continued CAPEX which supports more remuneration by governments. There were also revisions in the base tariff levels that helped drive the majority of the growth, particularly in water, which is a means to compensate Iren for having to maintain the infrastructure in a higher cost of capital environment.

EBITDA Breakdown by Segment (Q1 PR)

Waste management is flat YoY, but two tenders have been granted, which should start driving incremental performance as the municipal client book grows. There were some slight one offs with landfill site saturation, and a related planned maintenance, reducing disposal activities, although collection overall was up.

Energy and market should be considered together. Iren produces more electricity than Iren actually sells to clients in its retail market business. Lower electricity prices really hit energy, which depends on generation and margins on generating energy from their production base, which is increasingly from renewable sources. CCGT cogeneration assets for electricity and heat had worse margins from the spark spread. However, lower commodity prices also meant that purchased electricity to make up for the production shortfall in the retail business helped the market segment where energy suffered. EBITDA declines in the businesses when considered together were limited as a consequence.

Looking Forward

They are guiding for 4% EBITDA growth and net profit growth, which is a decent showing consistent with a regulated utility and entirely achievable considering continued RAB growth and new waste wins, but not very exciting. However, we think Iren is worth consideration, not forgetting reports from last September that F2i is looking to sell its stake in Iren Acqua, and Iren is looking to concede some of its stake (which it has been willing to do in the past) to offer up a chunky 49% holding in the Iren Acqua business, which is the water utility business, to a financial sponsor. The idea is shareholder value creation, which will slightly grow the NCI line but for possibly a good price. The business now generates around 320 million EUR annually in EBITDA, annualising current Q1 run-rates. The multiple proposed by analysts last September which would be around 5x EV/EBITDA on current EBITDA is actually less than the company's overall EV/EBITDA multiple. There will be a lot of investment required for the water systems over the next six years that will allow EBITDA to grow even further, and for those investments to be made at fair rates of return, more so than in some of the other businesses that Iren is involved in. A less than average multiple wouldn't make that much sense.

On an absolute basis, the PE is less than 10x, despite its resilience and regulated profile. We think that as a utility pick, there's merit in sitting on Iren for its earnings and dividend yield thanks to its low multiple, while hoping for some corporate finance action to revalue the Iren Acqua business and generate some additional shareholder value creation.

