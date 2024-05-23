fongfong2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's often said that investors typically view international companies with a discount in mind. That's an unfortunate oversight, especially when the S&P 500 is trading at all-time highs and is, at least in my view, in danger of a near-term correction. It's also misguided, especially when overseas companies - especially those operating in fast-growing developing markets - have much more long-term potential than their domestic counterparts.

There's nothing truly original about Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). It's not going to win any innovation awards for basically being Uber 2.0 in Southeast Asia: but it's going to win from operational excellence. The Singapore-based rideshare giant is so dominant in its home market that it forced Uber out in 2018, and since then, like Uber, it has built a business that thrives on synergies between its rideshare and food delivery services.

Year to date, shares of Grab have risen just shy of ~15%, matching Uber's performance. In my view, however, there's plenty of upside left to go.

Data by YCharts

The bull case for Grab

I'm initiating Grab at a buy (I'm long on Uber as well, but to me, Grab gives us completely different exposure to an entirely different and faster-growing market: akin to investing in Sea (SE) as well as in Amazon (AMZN).

To me, here are the key tenets of the bull case for Grab:

Grab operates in the fast-growing "tiger economies" of Southeast Asia. Population growth and economic development are quickly taking hold in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines - where Grab operates, alongside Singapore (a highly developed and more mature country), Cambodia, and Myanmar. Grab's services are available in more than 500 cities and towns in this vibrant region.

Population growth and economic development are quickly taking hold in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines - where Grab operates, alongside Singapore (a highly developed and more mature country), Cambodia, and Myanmar. Grab's services are available in more than 500 cities and towns in this vibrant region. Profitability is starting to take hold in deliveries. Uber experienced a major milestone when its deliveries business hit profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis during COVID; Grab is just now hitting that threshold with a plan to more than double adjusted EBITDA margins going forward (more details in the next section).

Uber experienced a major milestone when its deliveries business hit profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis during COVID; Grab is just now hitting that threshold with a plan to more than double adjusted EBITDA margins going forward (more details in the next section). Financial services- Unlike Uber, Grab is positioned to be a mega-app for all consumer needs, including finance in Southeast Asia. The company both lends as well as operates a point-of-sale and payments platform that increases its monetization capacity.

Unlike Uber, Grab is positioned to be a mega-app for all consumer needs, including finance in Southeast Asia. The company both lends as well as operates a point-of-sale and payments platform that increases its monetization capacity. Ample liquidity- The company has more than $5 billion of net liquidity on its books, giving it plenty of financial firepower to invest in its growth.

A look at the company overall: as shown below, the company recently re-organized into four segments: deliveries, mobility, financial services, and other.

Grab segments (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

Of all of these, Deliveries is by far the largest, generating roughly two-thirds of the company's GMV and a similar proportion of revenue: but to date, it has lagged in profitability, which is quickly changing. Mobility, the more mature business, is already generating a greater than 50% adjusted EBITDA margin on revenue. And today, financials services is still generating a small amount of revenue, but it's quickly ramping toward profitability as well. We note that the business mix here is more weighted toward deliveries than Uber, which is roughly split half-and-half between Mobility and Delivery.

The bottom line here: in my view, Grab operates a very attractive set of businesses in a very fast-growing region. I'd take the chance to buy this stock as a long-term hold on the next dip.

The path to profitability for Deliveries

The number-one catalyst for Grab at the moment is the operating leverage it is beginning to see in its delivery segment. In its most recent quarter, Q1, Grab's deliveries segment saw 16% constant-currency growth in GMV to $2.7 billion, while revenue grew at a faster 24% y/y pace to $350 million (note that while Grab is headquartered in Singapore, it is listed on the NASDAQ in the U.S. after merging with a SPAC in 2021, and it reports its financials in U.S. dollars).

Grab deliveries results (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

Comparisons to Uber are inevitable, so we'll note here that Uber grew at a similar 17% constant-currency growth rate in gross bookings in Q1 (though it's much larger, with ~$18 billion in delivery bookings and ~$40 billion in total bookings across its mobility, delivery, and freight segments).

Yet, the more exciting piece is not the double-digit growth, but the rapid adjusted EBITDA expansion. The company gained 240bps y/y of adjusted EBITDA margin driven by economies of scale, and the company isn't done yet: it aims for a 4%+ margin in the long haul via improving marketplace operations and gaining economies of scale on advertising.

Grab deliveries path to profitability (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

One of the key initiatives that has pushed Deliveries toward success is Saver. Similar to its U.S. Uber counterpart, Saver allows customers to pay a lower delivery fee in exchange for a longer wait time. On Grab's part, this allows the company not only to offer a lower price, but to optimize its order fulfillment more efficiently.

The company notes that customers who opt for Saver order 1.8x more frequently than those who don't. The company additionally notes that 25% of its users join via a Saver delivery, creating top of the funnel marketing opportunities for users that have strong retention.

Another driver for boosted profitability in Delivery is advertising revenue (which, as seen in the profitability bridge above, will be a core catalyst to get the company to its target 4% adjusted EBITDA margin). Total advertisers on the Grab platform grew 46% y/y, and average spend increased 1.5x.

Mobility and Financial Services

The beauty of Grab, however, is that it's a multipronged business, and all of its businesses are growing like weeds.

As shown in the chart below, Mobility/rideshare GMV grew 30% y/y on a constant-currency basis to $1.55 billion, while revenue also grew at a 30% constant-currency pace to $247 million:

Grab mobility (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

Now, this segment is already at a 8.9% adjusted EBITDA margin on GMV, which is in line with the company's long-term margin target of "9%+." But it's the sheer growth in this segment, even at scale, that's impressive.

In particular, the company notes that inbound tourism to Southeast Asia is still below pre-COVID levels, giving the company an opportunity to grow alongside a tourism lift. Recently, the company has noticed an uplift from Chinese travelers as many Southeast Asian countries have introduced visa-free travel from Chinese citizens.

And in financial services, the company's loan portfolio continued to grow at a 64% y/y clip, while non-performing loans remained low at a 2% loss rate.

Grab loan portfolio (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

While still unprofitable, the Financial Services segment's -$28 million adjusted EBITDA loss improved 50% y/y relative to -$43 million in the year-ago Q1, driven by improved credit performance.

Valuation, risks and key takeaways

For the current year, Grab is guiding to $2.70-$2.75 billion in consolidated revenue (14-17% y/y growth), and $250-$260 million in adjusted EBITDA, the midpoint of which represents a 10% consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin (against revenue) and an improvement from a rough breakeven -$22 million adjusted EBITDA in FY23.

Grab outlook (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

At current share prices near $3.60, Grab has a market cap of $14.60 billion. We do note that the company has significant cash on its books, as shown below:

Grab liquidity (Grab Q1 earnings deck)

After we net off the $5.03 billion of net cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $9.57 billion.

This puts Grab at a 3.5x FY24 revenue multiple and a 37x FY24 adjusted EBITDA multiple.

Grab is still achieving plenty of operating leverage in its Deliveries segment, so it's too early to judge the company's valuation based on the bottom line. We note that Uber currently sits at a ~$137 billion market cap and a ~$127 billion enterprise value against consensus estimates for $43.1 billion in revenue this year, or a 3.0x FY24 revenue multiple. I'd argue that Grab's positioning in a faster-growing region than Uber, plus its addition of an attractive and still-scaling financial services business, affords it a bit of a premium.

There are risks to the bull case for Grab, of course. Though Uber has exited the region, there is still competition from homegrown competitors. In Indonesia, in particular, Grab has to compete against GoJek, which recently merged with Tokopedia to become an e-commerce/delivery powerhouse in Southeast Asia's largest economy. And on top of competition, macro is another big risk. Developing countries have been slower to recover in the global post-COVID recession; as previously noted, inbound travel has continued to be under historical levels.

To me, however, there is more reward than risk in this stock: buy here and stay long.