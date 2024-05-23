Let's See How You Like It Mister! Viktor Cvetkovic/E+ via Getty Images

On our last update on Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), we explained why we liked the company but were happy to get rid of our shares at $10.00. We had setup the $10.00 covered calls, and the jury was still out whether that set would be called away or no. Since that point, the stock kept both the bulls and bears on the edge of their seats and gave them some pulse pounding action. The end result though, as Shakespeare would put it, was "Much Ado About Nothing".

Seeking Alpha

The stock did close over the $10.00 mark on January 2024 option expiration and a significant portion was called away. We look at the Q1-2024 results, the recently announced acquisition and update our thesis.

The REIT

Before we get into that, let's have a quick look at the growth we have seen so far. Born in the loving arms of ZIRP, this bouncing baby REIT had no issues issuing equity or debt and total assets (that's assets not returns) grew at a 40% CAGR.

GMRE Presentation

The bulk of this was medical office buildings in secondary markets and GMRE boasted high occupancy and high rent coverage from the start.

GMRE Presentation

The tenant base was also attractive, though on secondary markets, you see a drift somewhat to lower quality tenants.

GMRE Presentation June 2023

The key reason to invest was always that this was a defensive asset class with strong demographic tailwinds. Unlike the bearish views which many spouted during COVID-19 about increasing telehealth, we stayed firmly positive on the demand for this increasing over time.

Q1-2024

GMRE's Q1-2024 showed a slight decline in revenues compared to Q1-2023. This was driven by the sale of three properties in the intervening months. Some additional headwind came from the slight decline in occupancy levels.

GMRE Q1-2024 Press Release

The more relevant REIT related measures of funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) were flattish from 2023.

GMRE Q1-2024 Press Release

If that distribution of 21 cents quarterly looks barely covered, that is not your imagination. Whether you use FFO or AFFO, things are very tight.

Outlook

GMRE's portfolio has generally performed as expected, with little in the way of surprises. There are reasons though, that the stock seems stuck in a funk. The first one has to do with growth. You saw that in the numbers above, which were as flat as a pancake. GMRE's growth strategy has come to a grinding halt since April 2022, when the stock started consistently trading below consensus NAV.

TIKR

Not only has NAV estimate drifted down, GMRE continues to trade well below it. So issuing stock is a problem. The second reason is that it has got some big debt repricing to deal with in the future.

At March 31, 2024, total debt outstanding, including outstanding borrowings on the credit facility and notes payable (both net of unamortized debt issuance costs), was $617.8 million and the Company’s leverage was 44.0%. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s total debt carried a weighted average interest rate of 3.85% and a weighted average remaining term of 2.7 years.

Source: GMRE Q1-2024 Press Release

You don't need a CFA charter to tell you that GMRE would not be repricing that anywhere under 6.5% if that debt came due today. Of course it is not due today, but this is certainly playing on the market's mind. Carrying this exercise a little further, if we did reprice the debt stack at 6.5%, the AFFO would drop to about 70 cents annually, versus the 84 cent distribution currently. You get our point.

The Company is trying to creatively grow its way out of this.

In May 2024, the Company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 15-property portfolio of outpatient medical real estate for an aggregate purchase price of $81.3 million. The properties are fully occupied and leased under triple-net or absolute triple-net leases. The Company expects to complete this acquisition in two tranches, with the first tranche (approximately $30 million - $35 million) closing in the third quarter of 2024 and the remainder closing in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Source: GMRE Q1-2024 Press Release

The creative aspect here is that it is trying to do some capital recycling to improve its asset returns.

Austin Wurschmidt So as of now, just to understand, would you just put these on your line and fund it that way, and then sort of when these close, decide kind of what the ultimate funding plan is? Just trying to understand sort of the timeline of the acquisitions versus when you intend on funding. Jeffrey Busch The acquisitions, it could go on our credit line temporarily, but we do have things that we've put up for sale, which should match some of this, at least the earlier ones. So it's a combination, you're absolutely right. There's a combination of sale and a combination of possibly increasing -- unless the equity markets improve substantially, but we're just not [ counting ].

Source: GMRE Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript (TIKR)

One interesting aspect here is the cap rate, which appears a bit higher than what GMRE's NAV is priced off.

Alfonzo Leon Yes, sure. So the WALT is -- it's a 6.1-year WALT, with no roll until 2026. It's composed of 12 MOBs and 3 behavioral facilities. Most of these properties, 12 of them are located in the Sun Belt states, with 3 properties located in states in the northern part of the country. And 1/4 is investment grade. About 60% is physician credit with good rent coverage, and the balance is BB rated. And the price per square foot is about $320 per square foot. Austin Wurschmidt And what's the cap rate on the deal? Alfonzo Leon It's approximately 8%, and this is a portfolio that we sourced off market.

Source: GMRE Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript (TIKR) - Lighted Edited By Author For Clarity

While we applaud the discipline the company continues to show by not issuing equity below NAV, we don't think these deals will materially move the needle. This is more true if the company hopes to fund this through asset recycling. At present, the company is modestly cheap, trading 20% below consensus NAV. But there are plenty of fish in that sea.

Verdict

GMRE remains in a troubled spot and outside of a big rate-cutting cycle, we don't see any easy way out for it. There will likely be some modest pressures from office space vacancies as well. While office and medical office are really not comparable in the "work from home" trend, some office spaces are fungible and can be converted to suit physicians. As such, we see cap rates trending higher and GMRE will have a tough time. We reiterate our $10.00 price objective with a "Hold" rating. We plan to sell another round of covered calls at that strike if we get an opportunity for the remainder of our position and we will be happy to part ways there.

Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.50% CUM PFD A ( NYSE: GMRE.PR.A

The preferreds currently yield a 7.61% based on stripped price. The picture below is from June 2023. There have been no material movements in the capital structure. Hence the point below, holds.

GMRE Presentation June 2023

The preferreds do offer a high level of safety, thanks to the large common equity buffer ahead of it. We think it is definitely better than the common shares here, despite carrying a smaller yield. Since we have been able to add multiple percentage points to the common via covered calls, we have gone that route instead. We would like to buy the preferreds in a market swoon, but at present it remains a "hold" for us. In preferred land, we were able to create an unconventional 12% yield using the convertible nature of one class of preferred share. That is our large position currently, and it is a hard one to beat.

Please note that this is not financial or tax advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.