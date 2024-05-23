Ayman-Alakhras

VOOG strategy

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG) started investing operations on 09/07/2010 and tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index. It has 229 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 0.54%, and an expense ratio of 0.10%. It is also available as a mutual fund (VSPGX).

As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P 500 constituents are ranked in Value and Growth styles using three valuation ratios and three growth metrics. The valuation ratios are book value to price, earnings to price and sales to price. The growth metrics are sales growth, earnings growth, and momentum. By construction, 33% of the parent index constituents exclusively belongs to each style, and 34% belongs to both styles. The growth style subset serves as S&P 500 Growth Index and is rebalanced annually. It is capital-weighted, with an adjustment for constituents belonging to both styles.

For example, a company with a Value rank better than its Growth rank is given a larger weight in the Value Index than in the Growth Index. The fund’s turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 33%. This article will use as a benchmark the parent index S&P 500, represented by Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

VOOG portfolio

The portfolio is overweight in the information technology sector (46.8% of asset value), followed by consumer discretionary (14.4%) and communication services (13%). Other sectors are below 8%. Compared to the benchmark, VOOG overweights the top 3 sectors listed above and underweights all other sectors.

VOOG sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Vanguard)

The portfolio is highly concentrated: the top 10 issuers, listed in the next table with growth metrics, weigh 59.5% of asset value. The top 5 names alone represent almost 47% of the portfolio.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM EPS growth %5Y Sales Growth %TTM Sales Growth %5Y MSFT Microsoft Corp. 12.48% 25.11 35.37 13.97 13.98 AAPL Apple, Inc. 10.67% 9.26 15.55 -0.90 7.59 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 9.21% 788.52 48.41 208.27 39.06 GOOGL, GOOG* Alphabet, Inc. 7.64% 45.00 21.56 12.40 17.53 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 6.90% 763.59 23.55 12.54 19.80 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 4.08% 115.95 14.46 21.62 19.29 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 2.69% 7.89 13.74 29.76 9.69 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.47% -8.30 2.37 12.94 11.43 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 2.19% 15.14 67.74 10.12 35.15 V Visa, Inc. 1.21% 19.92 13.80 10.19 9.64 Click to enlarge

* The two shares series of Alphabet Inc., listed by the fund as distinct holdings, have been grouped on the same line.

Fundamentals

VOOG is more expensive than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. It has better aggregate growth rates, in line with the strategy description.

VOOG VOO P/E TTM 31.63 24.4 Price/Book 9.27 4.26 Price/Sales 5.56 2.79 Price/Cash Flow 22.1 16.79 Earnings growth 26.95% 21.92% Sales growth % 13.10% 8.79% Cash flow growth % 16.32% 8.80% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least two red flags among bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh only 4.5% of asset value, which is an excellent point. Additionally, according to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is significantly superior to the benchmark. In particular, the return on assets is excellent.

VOOG VOO Atman Z-score 12.86 3.71 Piotroski F-score 6.70 6.03 ROA % TTM 21.00 7.23 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 10/01/2010, VOOG has outperformed VOO by 1.4% in annualized return, as reported below. The risk measured in maximum drawdown and historical volatility is not much different from the benchmark.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VOOG 603.24% 15.37% -32.73% 0.9 15.27% VOO 494.67% 13.96% -33.72% 0.87 14.48% Click to enlarge

However, the growth fund has slightly underperformed VOO over the last 3 years:

VOOG vs VOO, 3-year return (Seeking Alpha)

VOOG vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of VOOG and four popular growth ETFs focused on large companies:

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

VOOG QQQ SCHG VUG IWF Inception 9/7/2010 3/10/1999 12/11/2009 1/26/2004 5/22/2000 Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.20% 0.04% 0.04% 0.19% AUM $9.99B $269.69B $28.26B $219.99B $91.86B Avg Daily Volume $40.69M $19.32B $127.70M $335.42M $419.22M Holdings 229 102 250 203 444 Top 10 58.44% 47.92% 57.07% 57.85% 54.32% Turnover 33.00% 22.08% 9.00% 5.00% 14.00% Click to enlarge

VOOG is the smallest fund of this list (in assets under management) and the least liquid (in dollar volume). It is the most concentrated in the top 10 holdings (by a short margin) and has the highest turnover.

The next chart plots total returns since 9/13/2010. The Nasdaq 100 ETF is far ahead of the pack, and VOOG is lagging it.

VOOG vs competitors, since 9/13/2010 (Seeking Alpha)

VOOG is also the weakest performer over the last 3 years and the last 12 months:

VOOG vs competitors, 3-year return (Seeking Alpha)

VOOG vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares holds over 200 stocks of the S&P 500 Index with growth characteristics. Like most growth funds, VOOG is heavily overweight in the information technology sector and in a few mega-cap companies.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares shows excellent quality metrics and has outperformed its parent index since its inception, but it has been lagging its more popular competitors. The growth ETF category has been dominated by QQQ over the long run, with SCHG recently showing up as the best performer on shorter time frames.