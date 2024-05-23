AMG Critical Materials: Stronger Than Ever In The Lithium Bear Market

Olemedia

Introduction

AMG Critical Materials (OTCPK:AMVMF), also known as AMG, plays a crucial role in the production and processing of critical rare earths. No less than 11 materials, out of the 34 that are considered “critical” by the EU, play an important role in AMG's activities.

AMG has an interesting ESG-profile, as its activities are reducing millions of tons of CO2 per year. In 2023, its activities had a positive impact of 110 million tons on global CO2 emissions. That is the equivalent of 30 million gasoline passenger cars driving around for 1 year.

So how does AMG do this? Well, for example, it ensures that lighter materials can be used in the aviation and automotive sectors thanks to its process technologies. AMG is also the world's largest recycler of vanadium-containing refinery waste.

AMG Business Segments (AMG Critical Materials website)

In 2023, 25% of revenue came from AMG Lithium, 44% from AMG Vanadium and 31% from AMG Technologies. The company has 3,600 employees and generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Despite its very impressive profile, the company today has a market capitalization of only €750 million ($813 million) and an enterprise value of €1.1 billion ($1.19 billion). I believe the current low market cap is a buying opportunity for investors, as there is still a lot of growth potential for the company in multiple verticals.

Recently, AMG's share price has taken a nose-dive due to concerns about the lithium market, but I believe the company will survive this lithium bear market and is actually much stronger than during previous cycles.

When considering realistic assumptions, the stock is definitely worth a buy at current prices.

A highly profitable lithium business

AMG is one of the lowest-cost producers of lithium concentrate in the world. The company has a highly productive lithium mine in Brazil, which produces 90,000 metric tons of spodumene (lithium) per year. And this facility is currently being expanded to 130,000 metric tons (+44%) production capacity. By the end of 2024 the expansion should be completed, setting AMG up for higher revenue and earnings in 2025.

AMG Brazil lithium mine (AMG Critical Materials)

Thanks to the high amounts of tantalum that are being produced as a by-product, the average production cost per metric ton of lithium spodumene has historically been around $500 for AMG (during Q1 2024 the average cost per ton for the quarter was $616 due to less tantalum production and higher costs associated with the expansion).

Not only is this a best-in-class production cost, which makes it profitable at even the worst times, like right now (on an EBITDA adjusted basis). But it also gives AMG direct leverage on the lithium price. When the price of lithium jumps, AMG immediately books millions of extra profit.

For example: in Q4 2022, when the lithium price was at a record high, AMG booked more than $100 million in EBITDA in one quarter. 2023 was also a top year with EBITDA of $350 million, despite lithium prices falling throughout the year. Compare this to the current enterprise value of just $1.19 billion and you see that the stock is hardly expensive (3.4x EV/EBITDA in a good year).

Currently, spodumene prices have fallen strongly. From more than $4500/mt in Q1 2023 to $1000/mt at the beginning of 2024. However, AMG expects prices to not go lower than this and expects a gradual recovery the years ahead. With prices going towards $1500/mt by 2027.

So not only can we expect a +44% increase in production, but also a +50% recovery in prices by 2027, from the current level. This would give AMG Lithium a strong boost.

Spodumene prices (actual and AMG plan) (Investor relations website AMG)

The company also wants to further position itself on the lithium value chain as it's currently building its first lithium hydroxide refinery with a capacity of 20,000 tons in Germany (the first of 5 modules). AMG expects to ship its first products to customers from this facility in Q3 2024. AMG is thus building for the future and expects to earn even more from its lithium activities by becoming an integrated partner that can supply the raw materials, but also process them into high-quality battery-grade lithium.

EBITDA evolution AMG 2005 - 2023. (Koyfin (author))

We see in the profit figures (EBITDA) that AMG is heading in the right direction. The company has been profitable every year in terms of EBITDA for the past 20 years. And we see that the cyclical swings are becoming increasingly positive, as vanadium and lithium start to go higher and higher in price, despite the necessary wild rides up and down.

AMG share price vs. spikes in metal prices (AMG)

In 2018 AMG benefited from much higher vanadium prices, but at the time, prices for lithium were not really moving. This caused AMG to book a juicy $217 million in adjusted EBITDA (of which 76% was coming from AMG Vanadium). In 2023, we saw higher vanadium prices (but nowhere near the levels of 2018), but this time lithium was shooting much higher. This caused AMG to book record profits of $350 million in adjusted EBITDA. But notice how AMG Vanadium was still contributing significantly to the results (23%), despite not really having a major rally. Vanadium has kept some of the gains of the previous bull market.

I believe lithium and vanadium will have very cyclical dynamics with wild price swings for the foreseeable future, but in the long run, both metals should be able to keep some of the price gains that are made during shorter term bull and bear market cycles.

Lithium and vanadium: top energy storage transition metals (AMG investor presentation)

Vanadium and lithium are both rated as top energy storage transition metals. And according to the IMF and IEA, demand for both metals should increase dramatically as the West continues to evolve towards a greener economy. Demand could 8x to 10x by 2050 compared to 2022, under a net zero emissions scenario. Which should lead to higher prices for both metals.

A Call option on Vanadium

We have briefly discussed it above, but it's important to highlight that AMG has attractive vanadium activities. AMG is the world leader in recycling vanadium from waste produced by the oil refinery industry. These activities, despite the current low vanadium price, are still profitable.

During Q1 of 2024, AMG Vanadium booked $165 million in revenue and $14.4 million in EBITDA.

AMG & Shell Metals Reclamation Facility (AMG presentation)

AMG Vanadium is working on a gigantic project in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Shell (SHEL), to extract ferrovanadium from oil waste.

We don't know exactly how big the impact of this project will be on the financial results of AMG, but it's positive that the company is working on this.

Phase 1 of the Supercenter plans to produce 8 million pounds of vanadium oxide from 7,000 metric tons of gasification ash located at a site in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The FEL3 basic engineering has been submitted. The full Supercenter project will also include the processing of spent catalysts, a Fresh Catalyst R&D facility and a LIVA Hybrid Energy Storage System. - AMG Q4 2023

Vanadium spot price in EUR (Investing.com)

As you can see from the chart above, the current vanadium price is particularly low. Should the vanadium price rise again, driven by the underlying tailwinds for this metal (increasing demand from the battery market), AMG could generate tens to hundreds of millions in extra profits in this division, as showcased by the stellar results in 2018.

Thus, by investing in AMG, you gain exposure not only to lithium but also to vanadium. And that is very interesting, because you basically get multiple bets that might perform well in the future.

Last year, AMG decided to no longer wait for vanadium batteries to break through. They have decided to market their own LIVA battery.

AMG's LIVA battery consists of lithium and vanadium. It is essentially a complete power station that can be used to address energy storage and energy shortage problems. The LIVA battery systems can be used by individual consumers, industrial companies or grids.

LIVA system AMG (AMG Critical Materials)

In its Q4 2023 quarterly report, AMG mentioned that the company already has one battery operational and three batteries under contract, currently being built. Additionally, there are 15 batteries in the "bidding" stage. Companies are thus bidding to acquire these batteries at the moment. So the expansion of this branch is happening particularly quickly, something I did not expect, but is a nice bonus. In total, AMG will have 749 MWh capacity installed if all these batteries are deployed.

These batteries provide an alternative to polluting diesel generators often used as backup power. They are also crucial for companies and individuals who generate renewable energy and want to store their surplus energy. With the climate goals that need to be achieved, batteries like this one from AMG are crucial.

The icing on the cake: Unique Technology

The LIVA battery from AMG, emerged from its AMG Technologies division. AMG Technologies is the world market leader in advanced metallurgy (producing pure silicon and graphite) and supplies equipment technology to the aerospace sector (for the production of lighter engines). They also have an engineering branch within this division that constantly invents new material technologies and innovations. The figures for this division remained very positive in Q1 2024, and provides shareholders with further diversification of revenue and profits.

AMG Technologies figures (AMG Critical Materials)

During the first quarter of 2024, revenue in this segment increased by +21%, and EBITDA rose by +33% to $10.6 million. This demonstrates the importance of AMG's diversified business model. Because now that the Lithium and Vanadium divisions are struggling, this division at least partially absorbs the shock.

With an order backlog of $300 million and a book to bill ratio of 1.03x, by the end of March 2024, we can rest assured that this business will continue to perform well during 2024 in my view.

NewMOX SAS

In addition to the LIVA batteries, which have an interesting growth profile, AMG Technologies has recently formed a new company in France. On April 4, 2024, AMG announced the launch of a new business unit called “NewMOX SAS.” Not a catchy name, but an interesting division nonetheless.

NewMOX is a new subsidiary of ALD Vacuum Technologies, AMG's engineering company that focuses on vacuum furnace technology, including sintering systems that enable the production of commercial fuel from plutonium and depleted uranium.

Uranium (Wikipedia)

MOX is thus a mix between plutonium and uranium oxides. In simpler terms, MOX is a type of recycled fuel for nuclear reactors. MOX solves a major problem: the expensive and dangerous storage of nuclear waste and the shortage of uranium in the market.

Worldwide, 380 tons of plutonium are stored underground as nuclear waste. If this could be converted into MOX, it could power 36 nuclear plants for 20 years.

AMG says that this would save 2 billion tons of CO2 compared to coal-fired power plants. Moreover, it would reduce uranium mining, which would have an additional positive impact on the climate.

If the 380 tons currently considered “waste” were converted to MOX, it would have a commercial value of $15 to $20 billion.

AMG is thus tapping into the new SMR (Small Modular Reactor) technology, where smaller nuclear reactors can be built quickly. Additionally, it addresses the expensive storage problem for nuclear waste.

NewMOX is now looking for partners to turn its vision into reality, aiming to commercially recycle plutonium. This will take time, says CEO Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, but it is a brilliant move, in my opinion, with long-term potential.

Can AMG survive the current bear market in lithium?

Perhaps the most important question investors can ask right now is whether the company can survive the current bear market in lithium.

First of all, I believe that AMG is significantly stronger than in previous bear markets.

To prove this, we need only look at the cash position and available liquidity.

At the end of March 2024, AMG had $485 million in available liquidity, of which $285 million unrestricted cash and $200 million of revolving credit availability.

After March, AMG entered into a new $100 million incremental term loan, structured as a fungible add-on to the existing $350 million senior secured term loan.

Thus, total liquidity is around $585 million at the moment.

AMG has a 5% (fixed) interest rate on their total financial debt of $656 million. This is relatively low for a highly cyclical company.

$319 million of its debt is a Municipal Bond with a 30-year maturity. The remaining credit is expected to be repaid by 2028.

So I have no concerns about debts needing to be repaid soon, and liquidity is strong.

Second, AMG has multiple growth drivers coming online soon. Most of AMG's expansion plans (and accompanying costs) will be completed by the end of this year. After this, the company can start focusing again on profit maximization.

And lastly, AMG is still EBITDA positive, even in this current climate. Its first quarter adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $31 million. And cash consumption was modest, with a $15 million negative operating cashflow.

For the full year, AMG expects to book $130 million in EBITDA, even when utilizing today's price levels.

The outlook remains also very positive, with an expected EBITDA of $500 million (or more!) in five years (or earlier!), utilizing a lithium carbonate equivalent price of $25,000 (currently: $14,560)

Regarding AMG’s 5-year guidance, utilizing a variety of price and quantity assumptions with a lithium carbonate equivalent price of $25,000, we guide to an EBITDA of $500 million or more in five years or earlier. - AMG

Conclusion

AMG Critical Materials price chart (TradingView - author )

In my opinion, AMG is a good company and stock to get exposure to vanadium and lithium. The CEO is a brilliant man that has repeatedly made the right investments at the right time. Revenue has grown from $1 billion in 2014 to $1.6 billion today. An increase of 60%. And notably, despite the necessary volatility in metal prices, revenue has never dropped below $930 million.

When we look at EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), we see an even more positive trend. It increased from $20 million in 2014 to $197 million in 2023. Nearly a tenfold increase in less than 10 years. Notably, EBIT was never in the red. Only during 2019 and 2020, there was a small loss, but nothing dramatic.

Those who can look past the volatility in the numbers, will see an excellent long-term trend of increasing revenue and profitability. The CEO of AMG runs the company like a good portfolio manager or trader. He ensures minimal downside risk while maintaining explosive upside potential.

New investments made during good years provide extra profit and revenue in bad years, cushioning the blow. And this is a cycle that has repeated itself time and again.

When prices for vanadium and lithium improve (and I believe they will improve by 2027), profits and revenue are very likely to reach new heights.

When considering the $500 million EBITDA guidance within the next 5 years, the current enterprise value of $1.19 billion just looks dirt cheap (EV/EBITDA of ~2). That's why I'm giving AMG a buy recommendation, with a target price of €60 in the long term (within the next 5 years). This is based on a "more normal" expected EV/EBITDA valuation of 6x.

You need to be able to handle the necessary volatility when investing in AMG, but as long as the company is well-managed, I have confidence.

Things can always get worse in the lithium and vanadium market (in the short term), but the strong liquidity buffer ensures that we don't have to worry about bankruptcy in my view, which is ultimately the most dangerous risk for a smaller cyclical company.

When looking at the price chart, AMG will probably move sideways for the next couple of months, until the metal markets signal an improved outlook.

Once this happens, the first resistance is 24 euro and then 30 euro. As for now, it seems like the 18 euro support needs to be retested. This might be a good entry point for investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.