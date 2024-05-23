Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability Week: Fireside Chat Conference (Transcript)

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Week: Fireside Chat Conference May 23, 2024 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Graves - CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

David Deckelbaum

Thanks everyone. Appreciate everyone's time during TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability Week. For our next panel, I'm joined by Paul Graves, CEO of Arcadium Lithium. As many of you know is the combination of former Livent and Allkem Companies, which was completed earlier this year.

Paul, very pleased to have you here today. Thanks for the time.

Paul Graves

Great. Happy to be here. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Deckelbaum

For those of you on the line, yes, I see several of you in the queue on the dashboard. So, if you have specific questions, you'd like me to ask, Paul, you can feel free to send through there. But else just to kind of get things started, maybe just talking about the merger itself, which closed in January.

I think we understand the strategic rationale that went into it and fully support that. Have there been any like incremental surprises that are you really didn't see coming either positive or negatively? I think I would probably highlight from my perspective the only incremental changes it seems from the initial deal deck would have been the rationalization of production at Mt Cattlin, which was more price driven, which wasn't, but it was more of reactive in nature and then perhaps the slow playing of the second phase of expansion at Salar Hombre, which again was also just seemed to be more macro conscious than anything else in balancing the balance sheet. But beyond that, have there been any notable changes to what you would have observed?

Paul Graves

No, it's the short answer to that. I

