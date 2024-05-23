JEPQ: Muted Implied Volatility Augers For Direct Nasdaq 100 Exposure (Rating Downgrade)

travelpixpro

Investors weren't exactly biting their nails ahead of NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) Q1 earnings report. There was plenty of optimism as shares neared all-time highs in advance of the most anticipated first-quarter EPS report of the season. The options market, according to data from Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS), is priced in an 8.3% earnings-day stock price swing.

That's about what happened as shares were up a bit more than 10% as of the middle of the day in the session that followed the super-beat (a beat on revenue and sales, increased guidance, a hiked dividend, and a 10:1 stock split announcement.

Still, there was a collective sigh of relief as seen in the Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index (VXN). Ahead of the holiday weekend, VXN printed fresh weekly low levels since early 2020. That is important for investors in the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) as selling options are now much less attractive compared to just a month ago when the index was well into the 20s.

I am downgrading JEPQ from a buy to a hold as selling calls on the Nasdaq 100 is not as lucrative today. Still, with clear skies ahead for the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) and bullish seasonal tendencies, owning the tech-heavy index outright appears to be a better play.

Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index: Fresh 4-Year Lows

TradingView

According to the issuer, JEPQ generates income through a combination of selling options and investing in US large-cap growth stocks, seeking to deliver a monthly income stream from associated option premiums and stock dividends. The ETF aims to deliver a sizable portion of the returns associated with the Nasdaq 100 Index with less volatility, and its construction includes using a long equity portfolio through a proprietary investment approach designed to drive portfolio allocations while maximizing risk-adjusted expected returns.

I was neutral on QQQ back in February, and a pullback took place during late March and for much of April, helping JEPQ to boast some alpha on QQQ before mega-cap tech companies reported Q1 results. Today, JEPQ sports solid share price momentum, but it has relinquished relative strength to QQQ.

JEPQ Relative Strength Weakens in May

StockCharts.com

For background, JEPQ is a large covered call ETF with $13.5 billion in assets under management as of May 22, 2024. Its moderate 0.35% annual expense ratio is a reasonable price to pay for what the fund does. Rather than an investor having to write options, JEPQ does that for you. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield is high at 8.8%, but nearly all of that, more than seven percentage points, comes from selling options.

JEPQ is a rather low-risk way to access tech equity exposure, given its solid B+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha. Finally, liquidity metrics are robust with the fund - average daily volume is now near three million shares while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is tight at just two basis points, according to JPMorgan.

It's important to understand the fundamentals of the Nasdaq 100 today. The growth-focused index trades at 26 times earnings, according to Morningstar, while its long-term EPS growth rate is high at 13.1, resulting in a PEG ratio that's not particularly high at slightly under two.

QQQ Allocation: Large-Cap Growth, 26x Earnings

Morningstar

JEPQ's equity allocation is, of course, somewhat concentrated in the Information Technology sector. While the S&P 500 holds less than 30% in I.T., QQQ, and JEPQ portfolios are more than half into that niche. Financials, Energy, and Utilities are notable underweights, so a key risk is if the value trade picks up steam throughout the summer, then QQQ and JEPQ would likely underperform.

The best scenario for investing in JEPQ is if we see a neutral to slightly higher price trend in the Nasdaq 100 as that would mean pocketing much of the income generated from selling options while not missing out on major upside in the index.

JEPQ: Half in I.T., Yield Near 9%

Seeking Alpha

Another reason why I prefer QQQ to JEPQ today is that we are about to hit the ground running on one of the most bullish historical stretches for QQQ. The late May through early August timeframe has been very strong over the past 10 years.

QQQ Seasonality: Bullish Through Early August

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

Checking in on the chart situation with JEPQ, the trend is clearly higher, as evidenced by the rising long-term 200-day moving average. But notice in the graph below that resistance could be setting up near the $55 mark. It remains to be seen if the bulls can take the high-yield ETF through that mark. If they do, then an upside-measured move price objective to about $59 would be in play based on the height of the recent range since early February.

Also, take a look at the volume by price indicator on the left side of the chart - there is a significant amount of shares traded in the $51 to $54.50 zone, suggesting that we could see an ongoing battle between the bulls and bears over the months ahead. I see long-term support down at the $50 mark - that was the previous major area of resistance that ultimately proved to break to the upside. Earlier this year, I noted that a test of $50 could play out amid a pullback in QQQ, and that's about what we saw.

For now, new resistance is in the mid-$50s while QQQ sets new all-time highs.

JEPQ: Potential Resistance Near $55, Long-Term Support at $50

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading JEPQ from a buy to a hold based on price-action trends in both QQQ and JEPQ. JEPQ remains a solid product for risk-conscious investors who seek exposure to the Nasdaq 100, but I lean in favor of QQQ looking ahead to the summer months.