PM Images

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is an interesting fintech play, likely too complex for the general investing market. The stock has slumped to lows despite solid quarterly results, with the need for funding partners seen as a negative for the lending technology company. My investment thesis is Bullish on Pagaya, but the market might be unwilling to assign a premium valuation to the business.

Source: Finviz

Another Strong Quarter

Pagaya Technologies recently reported a strong Q1, with revenues surging 31% to $245 million. The fintech smashed analyst estimates by $17 million and beat EPS targets of $0.16 by $0.04.

The company reported record network volumes of $2.4 billion. Just as important, Pagaya boosted Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (FRLPC) to $92 million for a 3.8% margin.

Source: Pagaya Tech. Q1'24 shareholder letter

This key measure of costs efficiency continues to surge with 84% growth YoY due to the margin boost of 109 basis points. This better metric helped Pagaya boost adjusted EBITDA to $38 million versus only $2 million in Q1 '23.

The main issue with the business is being reliant on bank partners to fund new personal or auto loan originations. Pagaya attracted $1.9 billion worth of funding during the quarter across 5 transactions, leading to a funding network of 116 funding partners.

The AI lending technology partner could also run into issues with scaling the lending platform. Back in March, the company raised $1 billion across two ABS deals for personal and auto loans.

Pagaya is busy pursuing the new POS product as a better solution than buy now, pay later products while allowing bank partners to maintain customers. Elavon, U.S. Bank’s Merchant Services and Payment Solutions arm, recently signed on for the POS solution.

For now though, Pagaya produced $245 million in Q1'24 revenues with $237 million from fees. Also, the company did generate a minimal $8 million from interest income, as the company is required to retain a portion of loans, such as with the ABS transactions.

Share Dilution

Pagaya had a brutal offering in mid-March to raise $95 million. The fintech completed a reverse split in early March, contributing to the stock trading at all-time lows right before the equity raise.

The company sold 7.5 million shares, with an over-allotment of 1.125 million shares. The offering was a part of a combined move to raise $330 million in capital via debt and this equity offering to fund loan retentions.

Pagaya has a net loan and securities balance of $804 million at the end of Q1. The company has a cash balance of $310 million offset by $458 million in debt, leaving a strong net capital position of $656 million.

Pagaya completed the 1-for-12 reverse split on March 8. The company only had 50 million shares outstanding following the split, but before the secondary offering completed just after the reverse split that sent the stock to all-time lows.

The stock only has a market cap of ~$800 million, while the 2024 guidance is for revenues approaching $1 billion this year. Pagaya even targets adjusted EBITDA of $150 to $190 million for the year for a stock only trading at less than 5x targets.

Pagaya has a net cash/loan investment balance of $656 million, which in essence equates to nearly the whole stock valuation. Investors are actually paying very limited amounts for the AI lending platform, producing nearly $1 billion in fee income.

The ultimate concern is the levels of future loan funding. Other fintechs with lending platforms have either bought digital banks to fund portions of the loans or built up a digital bank to expand beyond just lending to generate more consistent income, whether via interest income or fees from recurring financial products.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Pagaya offers an intriguing stock valuation, considering revenue growth far exceeds the current valuation multiple. The reverse split likely created the low in the stock, and future rate cuts could be a boon for the business. The lending platform originated loss on less than 1% of application volumes, and each opportunity exists to ramp up volumes over time.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is cheap at less than 5x EBITDA, but investors will have to be patient as these fintech stocks are out of favor in the current rate environment.