Eagle Point Credit Company Q1: The Fund Continues To Deliver

Today, we dive back into the world of complex securities. Securitized credit is one of the more complex and nuanced corners of the investing universe. Specifically, we are going to discuss the world of collateralized loan obligations of CLOs. These portfolios of secured loans are actively managed and split into tranches with descending priority to cash flow generated by interest.

The world of CLOs has historically been reserved for savvy institutional investors. However, over the years, a variety of publicly traded vehicles have emerged. Retail investors have more opportunities than ever to invest in CLOs. With earnings season upon us, let’s dive in and examine the performance of a fan favorite.

Eagle Point Credit Company

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is one of our favorite income investments, plain and simple. The company is unique, structured as a closed end fund but acting as a CLO originator/investor. For shareholders, we can invest alongside a specialized asset manager in a complex, but historically impressive asset class.

At REITer’s Digest, we began covering ECC during the pandemic era, when CLOs trounced analyst expectations and the broad credit market collectively. Since then, our coverage of ECC has focused on the fund’s success while operating in a difficult interest rate environment. Most recently, we analyzed ECC from a portfolio construction perspective, discussing where the yield might fit into an income portfolio given the risk profile.

As of our most recent coverage in January, we assigned ECC a “Hold” rating on the basis of ECC’s risk profile amidst stagnating interest rates. The rating was assigned based on questions around the likelihood of near term rate cuts and a potential hard landing.

Since our previous coverage, ECC has performed well, returning 13.4% combining price appreciation and reinvested dividends. Performance has been strong due to several factors, including market strength in securitized credit as well as elevated interest rates. While rates remain high, CLO spreads remain wide relative to the capital issued by ECC when rates were rock bottom. ECC’s price appreciation amidst expansion of assets under management and sustained dividends call for a reassessment of our “Hold” thesis.

ECC is complex and unique, especially when compared against other closed end funds. ECC is more than just a CLO portfolio. To remain concise, we will not be reviewing the fund in detail. For those unfamiliar with ECC, I would recommend first reading prior coverage with an overview of the business in greater detail. ECC provided details on their common and preferred shares including ticker, yield, market capitalization, and investment amounts from senior management in their first quarter investor presentation.

Eagle Point Credit Q1 Earnings Results

On May 21st, ECC reported first quarter earnings which were roughly in line with expectations. Top-line results were strong for the company, including flush cash flow to continue supporting distributions for the common and preferred shares.

During the quarter, ECC reported net investment income, or NII, and realized capital gains of $0.29 per common share, compared to $0.33 of NII and realized capital gains per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Also, compared to $0.32 of NII and net capital losses per share for the first quarter of 2023. Net asset value, or NAV, as of quarter end was $9.16 per share, a $0.05 decline compared to year-end. This quarter’s NAV was $0.06 higher than the reported NAV from the first quarter of 2023.

ECC’s leverage also remained under control during the quarter. As of March 31, ECC reported a leverage ratio of 29.2%, well within their stated target range of 25%-35%. ECC can expand without significantly changing their leverage ratio by issuing new stock through their at-the-market program. During the quarter, ECC issued common and preferred stock, which was subsequently invested into CLO equity, CLO debt, and loan accumulation facilities on ECC’s balance sheet.

CEO Tom Majewski provided insight into quarterly performance including changes in NAV subsequent to quarter end, announcement of additional special dividends, and the issuance of convertible preferred security:

Additionally, the company had a number of meaningful subsequent events so far after quarter end that, I'd like to highlight. We estimate that our NAV as of April end to be between $8.94 and $9.04 per share, along with our regular monthly common distribution of $0.14 per share, we declared an additional variable supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share or an aggregate monthly distribution of $0.16 per share now going all the way through September of 2024. Earlier this month, we successfully launched our new Series AA and Series AB non-traded 7% convertible perpetual preferred stock offering. This has started to generate net proceeds for the company and we believe this will be significantly accretive to ECC overtime. Consistent with our long time strategy for operating the company, all of our financing remains fixed rate and we have no financing maturities prior to April 2028. In fact, some of our preferred stock financing is even perpetual now with no set maturity date.

Earnings for the first quarter were strong, highlighted by ample cash flow and a continuation of the fund’s supplemental dividend for common shares.

Earnings Commentary & Takeaways

ECC’s first quarter earnings had several highlights and key takeaways for investors. First and foremost, ECC’s management team provided a market update for the CLO market on the earnings call.

The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index continued strong momentum from 2023 and generated a total return of 2.52% for the first quarter. The index continued that trajectory with loans now being up 3.22% for the year as of April 30. During the first quarter, we saw only six leverage loan defaults. As of quarter end, the trailing 12 month default rate declined to 1.14%, which is well below the historic average of 2.7%. While the default rate may increase from these levels as the year progresses, we also continue to believe research desks are significantly overestimating the near-term default risk as many of the underlying loan borrowers in our CLOs have continued to see revenue and EBITDA growth, which helps to offset the impact of higher rates. ECC's portfolio's default exposure as of March 31 stood at 68 basis points, which is well below the trailing 12 month default rate. The leveraged loan index has performed well year to date as macroeconomic factors, including elevated interest rates and strong economic growth provided a strong foundation for the middle market. Default rates remained low relative to historical rates and ECC is continuing to capitalize on new opportunities. In fact, as ECC sees actionable opportunities, the fund has been rapidly expanding.

During the first three months of the year, ECC issued 7.9 million shares of common stock, 317,387 shares of Series D Preferred Stock (ECC.PR.D), and 96,772 shares of Series F Term Preferred Stock (OTC:ECCF) via their at-the-market program. The issuances totaled $86.3 million in new capital for ECC and resulted in $0.06 of NAV accretion per share. ECC typically trades at a premium to NAV, so issuing new shares results in modest NAV accretion at the fund level.

ECC is rapidly expanding and issuing common shares is the largest level to facilitate the process. Over the past several years, ECC’s success has compelled the firm to continue growing, expanding their portfolios of CLOs. The benefit for management is the expansion of their management fees, which have increased roughly 44% year over year following the growth.

While ECC’s earnings were broadly strong, the quarterly decline in NAV is an area worth monitoring on a forward basis. ECC is a closed end fund and accordingly trades independently of NAV. This means the market is free to push ECC’s share price above net asset value. While this allowed ECC to issue common shares accretively, long term erosion in net asset value is problematic for the health of a fund.

ECC’s share issuances during the first quarter were financially productive. Share issuances during the quarter resulted in accretion of $0.06 per share. For shareholders, the premium valuation may be unappealing as it could be perceived as overpaying. However, the premium to NAV seems valuable to ECC during an expansion period. ECC’s ability to leverage their valuation to improve share level metrics while reinvesting funds into new assets is an important piece of the puzzle. ECC’s aggressive growth trajectory continues to support the premium to NAV. ECC typically trades at a modest premium to NAV. Currently, shares are trading 10% above NAV, in-line with the average over the past three years. ECC has rarely traded at a discount to net asset value.

ECC continues to run a successful business, and first quarter results are indicative. The fund’s ability to generate capital and invest productively into new CLO debt and equity solidifies the fund as a winner in the CLO space.

Conclusion

ECC is a unique closed end fund. Providing investors with an opportunity to invest in a best-in-class CLO business, ECC generates an extraordinary dividend yield. The monthly dividend remains covered and supplemented by special dividends monthly.

First quarter earnings have compelled us to reassess our thesis around ECC and upgrade the fund to a “Buy” rating. The fund’s expansion combined with strong financial results from the quarter established a foundation for forward success, as evidenced by management’s dividend declarations. With the fund continuing to amass capital, monthly cash flow for shareholders is secure.

While ECC’s common shares represent the bulk of the capital stack and discussion on Seeking Alpha, there are also a variety of preferred and term preferred shares trading. Recently, SA Analyst Preferred Stock Trader published a compelling and well-written article discussing ECC’s term preferred shares and reinvestment risk lurking in the common shares. I found the opportunity compelling enough to buy new shares of ECCC.

Going forward, we will continue to monitor ECC’s quarterly results and corporate events. As the fund continues to grow, it’s critical to continue monitoring spreads and the movements of interest rates, given CLOs are floating rate. With rates appearing to remain higher for longer, based on sentiment from the Federal Reserve, ECC is positioned to thrive. As the securitized credit market continues powering through uncertainty, ECC is leading the pack.