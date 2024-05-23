Rivian, Lucid, Fisker And NIO: Not A Compelling Proposition For Shareholders

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
303 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla continues to lead the EV market with the most competitive vehicles in terms of price, performance, reliability, and access to its Supercharger network, beating any "pure play" EV carmaker.
  • Rivian, though somewhat competitive with its product lineup, struggles to keep pace with Tesla's advancements and is far from profitability. The company's long-term viability is questionable in my opinion.
  • Lucid follows an outdated strategy, while Fisker warned its own investors about bankruptcy risk, and NIO has a confusing product strategy and limited presence outside China.
  • All four companies face significant financial hurdles, including cash burn and the likelihood of shareholder dilution in my opinion. I believe they offer no compelling investing story.

Rivian R1T Electric Truck

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I covered my bull case for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) in a recent article. A few readers reached out, asking if I see any potential upside in other Electric Vehicle (EV) carmakers. In this article, I will cover

This article was written by

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
303 Followers
Individual investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on X for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, adopting a long-term, multi-generational strategy. I have a Master's degree in Business Management and I provide insights on companies poised to create generational wealth. Currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News