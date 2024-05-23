Weibo Corporation (WB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 6:41 PM ETWeibo Corporation (WB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.98K Followers

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 23, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandra Zhang - Investor Relations
Gaofei Wang - CEO & Director
Fei Cao - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Felix Liu - UBS
Daisy Chen - Haitong International

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weibo Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Sandra Zhang, IR Head. Please go ahead.

Sandra Zhang

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Weibo first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fei Cao. The conference call is also being broadcasted on the internet and is available through Weibo's IR website.

Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the safe harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements of our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Weibo assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statement in this conference call and elsewhere.

Further information regarding this and other risks is included in Weibo's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All the information provided in this press release is occurring as of the date hereof. Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Additionally, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP measures, which excludes stock-based compensation and certain other expenses. We use non-GAAP

Recommended For You

About WB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WB

Trending Analysis

Trending News