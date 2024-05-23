23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ian Cooney - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Joe Selsavage - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
Anne Wojcicki - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Jennifer Low - Head of Therapeutics Development

Conference Call Participants

David Lebowitz - Citi
Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Operator

Hello, and welcome to 23andMe's Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder this call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ian Cooney, Senior Director of Investor Relations at 23andMe to lead off the call. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Ian Cooney

Thank you. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to investors.23andme.com to find the press release we issued earlier today reporting our financial results for the fourth and full year. A replay of today's webcast will also be available on our website.

Please note that certain statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts including, but not limited to, management's outlook or predictions for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us.

We encourage you to review the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in our press release, which applies to this call. Also, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website and the SEC's website for a discussion of numerous factors that may impact our future performance. We also discuss certain non-GAAP measures. Important information on our use of these measures and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP may be found in our earnings release.

