Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: Great Momentum After Q1, Still A Buy

May 23, 2024 9:49 PM ETMorgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has outperformed the overall BDC market by 330 basis points since the publication of my article in early April.
  • MSDL's Q1 2024 earnings report shows a slight decrease at both top-line and net investment income level.
  • Yet, if we analyze the situation a bit deeper, we will notice that a strong underlying growth momentum.
  • In this article, I explain why after Q1, 2024 results, MSDL remains one of my favorite BDC picks.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Early April this year, I wrote an article on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL), which went public only on January, 2024. Despite no meaningful track record as a publicly traded BDC, I issued a buy rating on

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.56K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News