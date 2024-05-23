QinetiQ Group PLC (QNTQF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

QinetiQ Group PLC (OTCPK:QNTQF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Lamacraft - Group Director of Investor Relations
Steve Wadey - Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Heather Cashin - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners
Richard Paige - Numis Securities Limited
David Farrell - Jefferies
Joel Spungin - Investec

Stephen Lamacraft

Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to the QinetiQ Full Year 2024 Results. So, my name is Stephen Lamacraft, I am the Interim Group Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined with our Group CEO, Steve Wadey; and our Interim Group CFO, Heather Cashin. What we'll do is we'll start off with a run through of the presentation with Steve and Heather, and then we'll go to Q&A.

Steve, over to you.

Steve Wadey

Thank you, Stephen, and good morning. Welcome, everybody, to our results for FY 2024. Thank you for joining us here today. I'd like to start by thanking our incredible people. The world is experiencing the highest threat environment for a generation and our teams across the world have worked in partnership with our customers and suppliers to deliver a strong overall group performance. The conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and rising tensions with China are driving significant changes in modern warfare. As a consequence, our customers are increasing spending in critical areas of technology and innovation to stay ahead of the threat.

With our partner, Oshkosh, this picture shows our robotic combat vehicle system undergoing testing and experimentation at Fort Irwin in the summer last year. This next-generation autonomous system will increase situational awareness and military effectiveness for the US Army against future threats. Innovation and cutting-edge technology is what we do. Our mission-critical services and products are highly aligned with national defense and

