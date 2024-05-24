10'000 Hours

Investment Overview

When I last covered AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), the Anglo / Swedish Pharmaceuticals giant for Seeking Alpha, it was to advise readers that "It's OK To Buy Dip On Q4 Bottom-Line Miss".

Analysts were disappointed that earnings per share "(EPS") in Q4 were $1.45, not the ~$1.5 they had expected, which management put down to higher R&D and SG&A costs, owing to the upcoming launches of three new drugs, Airsupra, Wainua and Truqap.

Overall the company had a good year in 2023, with revenues growing 6% year-on-year, and as I predicted, the stock price has recovered. Announcing Q1 2024 earnings on 25th April, the company reported a bumper $12.7bn of revenues, up 19% year-on-year, and EPS of $2.06 - up 13% year-on-year.

AstraZeneca's oncology division posted $5.1bn of revenues, up 26% year-on-year, the cardiovascular division $3.1bn, up 23%, Respiratory and Immunology $1.9bn, up 17%, and rare disease $2.1bn, up 16% year-on-year.

In response, AstraZeneca's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") shares (The ADR ratio is 1:2, meaning each ordinary share is represented by 2 ADRs) leaped to >$75 per share, having traded as low as $61 per share in early February.

This week, the ADRs have made another jump, to an all-time high value of $79 per share (at the time of writing), as management held an investor day and shared its "bold ambition to deliver $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, up from $45.8 billion in 2023".

As such, my last "buy" recommendation on AZN has been fully justified, but in light of this week's news, and detailed plans shared by management in a series of investor day presentations, is there further upside for the share price to explore?

In this note, I'll share some of the key themes and plans outlined during the investor day, and speculate about whether management is being too bold, not bold enough, or has found a sweet spot where ambition and reality can coexist harmoniously, with further share price upside an inevitable by-product.

AstraZeneca Promises $80bn Revenues, Mid-30s Operating Margin, 20 New Product Launches By 2030

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot stated in a press release that "we are planning to launch 20 new medicines by 2030, many with the potential to generate more than $5 billion in peak year revenues."

According to the press release:

AstraZeneca will maintain its strategic commitment to R&D while focusing on productivity throughout the Company, driving operating leverage and enabling the delivery of its ambition for a mid-30s percentage Core operating margin by 2026. Beyond 2026, Core operating margin will be influenced by portfolio evolution and the company will target at least the mid-30s percentage range.

All Big Pharma concerns typically share detailed plans with investors, in part because the drugs they develop, market and sell have limited shelf lives. Initially, newly launched drugs are protected from copycat versions by patents, which usually last for a decade or more, but when these patents expire, the market will be flooded by cheaper generic versions launched by companies whose R&D spend is next-to-nothing, as they are copying an original drug, not designing one themselves.

As such, Pharmas are always under pressure from the market to share their plans for replacing patent-expired drugs with falling revenues, with brand-new drugs that can command revenues in the multi-billions for the next ten years, until their patents expire and the cycle is repeated once again.

Even by Big Pharma standards, AstraZeneca's goals are ambitious - to achieve its $80bn revenues by 2030 goal, the company will need to drive close to 10% topline growth per annum.

In terms of operating margin, AstraZeneca delivered a product sales margin of 82% in Q1 2024, and an operating profit of $4.3bn, which translates to a margin of ~34%, so it is already on track in that regard, albeit maintaining such a margin the face of financial headwinds and expiring drug products will be an ongoing challenge.

Management says it expects to launch twenty "new molecular entities" ("NMEs") by 2030, which, again, is an ambitious goal. Here is an overview of what AstraZeneca believes that may look like (slide taken from investor day presentation - Ambition 2030 and Beyond):

AZN guide to 2030 revenue uplift (investor day presentation)

We can see that, like most projections, AstraZeneca's go "up and to the right", but without some context, it is difficult to judge whether such a trajectory is achievable or not. That is why I have created my own tables to illustrate more precisely the nature of the challenge.

Let's start by looking at the extraordinary growth the company is demanding from its oncology product portfolio and pipeline.

Oncology - A >$50bn Powerhouse By 2030?

In the table below, I have tried to show how AstraZeneca's oncology division is expected to change between today and 2030. I have highlighted red where I believe a drug's patent protection is expiring, and subsequently reduced its revenue contribution by either 20% or 25% per annum, to reflect generic market entry. I have highlighted new products in green, and provided a calculated compound annual growth rate, and an annual revenue figure for each product.

AZN oncology division forecasts (my table and assumptions)

As we can see, AstraZeneca is already an oncology powerhouse, focused mainly on lung and breast cancer - the two biggest markets in oncology, with, respectively, 600k cases and 650k cases new cases across the G7 countries each year. It should be noted that AstraZeneca is also targeting the even larger Chinese markets, announcing that it will build a $1.5bn manufacturing plant in Singapore last week.

The tyrosine kinase inhibitor Tagrisso is the biggest revenue driver, delivering nearly $6bn of revenues in 2023. With its patents protected well into the next decade (according to AZN's 2023 annual report / 20F submission), this drug will remain a core element of the oncology division and a central part of management's plans to reach $80bn revenues by 2030.

The PD-1 blocker Imfinzi, and BTK-inhibitor calquence enjoy similar protection - of AstraZeneca's "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) assets in 2023, only Lynparza faces patent expiry this decade, and as such, I map the revenue contribution from these four growing from ~$13bn in 2023, to ~$17bn in 2030.

As mentioned, however, AstraZeneca is expecting 20 new product launches by 2030, although included among these are the likes of Truqap, Wainua, Beyfortus and Airsupra (see tables for mechanism of action and indication) so the actual figure may be more like 15. Nevertheless, AstraZeneca names at least 8 new oncology products it suggests have >$5bn per annum peak revenue potential that will launch before 2030.

This can only be described as a highly ambitious timeline, in my view. Targets such as TIGIT have been notoriously troublesome for cancer drug developers, despite their promise, while an equally promising class of drug, antibody drug conjugates ("ADCs") are still in the early stages of their commercial life.

Nevertheless, AstraZeneca expects that ADCs - essentially, a monoclonal antibody and a potent cytotoxic payload connected through a chemical linker - can replace chemotherapy and radiotherapy over time. Clinical data supports this to an extent, but the field still has a great deal to prove.

In my table, to avoid getting to a much higher revenue number than $80bn, I have set peak revenue expectations of $3.5bn, as opposed to $5bn for the new product launches, but even so, by my estimation, AstraZeneca is looking for ~$12bn of peak revenues from its commercially launched ADC, Enhertu, plus its two pipeline ADC assets.

It is a similar story when it comes to AstraZeneca's ambitions for its "next-generation" PD-1 inhibitors. As we know, Merck's (MRK) PD-1 inhibiting cancer drug keytruda is the world's best-selling drug (>$25bn per annum) dominant in markets such as lung cancer - can rilvegostomig and vulrostumig - currently progressing through Phase 3 studies - erode the market share of such an effective and established drug within the next five years? Meanwhile, can a next-generation selective estrogen receptor degrader ("SERD") become a ~$3.5bn selling breast cancer drug in a few short years?

In short, while I admire AstraZeneca's ambition in the oncology setting, context needs to be provided. The company's AC programs excite, but it shouldn't be forgotten that Pfizer paid $43bn to acquire the world's leading ADC company Seagen last year, or that AbbVie acquired ADC specialist Immunogen in a $11bn deal last year, or that Merck will potentially invest up to $25bn in ADC programs with partner Daiichi Sankyo. Amid all of these different drugs vying for dominance in commercial markets, a >$50bn oncology franchise by 2030 may test the limits of credulity.

Biopharmaceutical Goals - Multiple Patent Expiries Make New Product Launches Essential

Taking a look at my ballpark projections for AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals division, we can see a lot more red - i.e. looming patent expiries - and fewer planned product launches.

AZN Biopharmaceuticals projections to 2030 (my table and assumptions)

Many of AstraZeneca's most valuable biopharmaceuticals are going to see revenues eroded away by generic competitors in the coming years. Farxiga, for example, a $6bn per annum revenue asset in 2023, faces patent expiry in the latter half of the decade, as does >$2bn per annum selling symbicort, indicated for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"), asthma therapy fasenra, and a number of other smaller contributors to the division's overall revenues.

Management's ambitions in this division are arguably less lofty than in oncology, with fewer new product launches, and lower peak revenue targets, although I would stress my numbers may be substantially different from management's. Even reducing oncology division forecasts substantially, I simply cannot accommodate peak revenue forecasts higher than those shown above without exceeding the $80bn revenue goal for 2030 by some way.

As such, my estimates suggest that the biopharmaceuticals division may not show strong growth to 2030 given the high number of patent expiries anticipated, and more modest markets, i.e. COPD, hypertension, and RSV vaccine. $4bn of new product revenues is not too high, and it's possible that a diabetes and weight loss drugs may outperform, although the given the dominance anticipated for Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy going forward, perhaps AstraZeneca has resigned itself to being uncompetitive in that very lucrative field going forward.

Let's finally consider the rest of the portfolio and how, broadly speaking, management's ambitions may play out.

AZN - remaining portfolio forecasts to 2030 (my table and assumptions)

Rare Disease is another area of focus for AstraZeneca's new product portfolio, and I also include vaccines in this section, with the newly launched RSV vaccine Beyfortus a likely blockbuster by 2030, offsetting lost COVID vaccine revenues.

With Soliris losing patent protection, ultomiris, which management has tagged for >$5bn per annum peak sales, takes its place, and there are at least 5 major new product launches anticipated, with up to $8.5bn of peak revenues in play, I estimate. With no regulatory submissions imminent, however, the demands placed on these drugs to firstly succeed in their respective clinical studies, and subsequently establish themselves as "standard of care" in their various markets, are high - in keeping with management's ambitions.

Concluding Thoughts - A Whistlestop Tour Of AstraZeneca's Path To $80bn Revenues Is A Breathtaking, Dizzying Affair - Too Much Information?

In this post, my main ambition has been to guide those who may felt "TLDR" (too long, didn't read) when contemplating the depth and scope of the information provided at AstraZeneca's investor day, through as many of the opportunities discussed as possible.

It is not possible to cover everything, so I have focused instead on attempting to contextualise the various products and peak sales predictions in play within the headline story - $80bn of revenues by 2030 - 20 new molecular entity product launches - operating margins in the high-thirties percentages.

Clearly, things will not play out as I have mapped them, but by attempting to set the margins of what needs to be achieved, within which divisions, I hope I have shed some light on matters and provided some insight into the nature of the challenges that AstraZeneca faces.

In short, my research suggests that the challenge is a momentous one. Within oncology, AstraZeneca will need to emerge as the dominant player in fields such as ADCs, and immuno-oncology - fields in which there are multiple Big Pharma players with ambitions that match AstraZeneca's own.

Some are more firmly established than AstraZeneca, with more entrenched positions in key markets, although with few patent issues in the near-term future, and with some outstanding prospects in its pipeline, the Pharma can make huge strides forward in this field. Huge enough to create a $50bn per annum oncology franchise at a CAGR of >15%? I am not so sure about that.

With its Biopharmaceuticals segment facing multiple patent expiries, the challenge here may be more focused on maintaining revenues within the $15bn - 20bn range, while bringing through a diverse range of products that can offset lost revenues from reliable therapies such as Farxiga, Symbicort and Fasenra. Meanwhile, in rare disease, the new franchise will be built around the C5 inhibitor ultomiris, and a new product portfolio management will hope can drive revenues in the double-digit billions. This will take time - more than 5 - 7 years, I would estimate.

In this post, I have included details on I believe all the new product opportunities that AstraZeneca presented during its investor day - whether the company hits its target of $80bn revenues by 2030 or not, it will likely do so with the products and pipeline discussed above.

As breathtaking and impressive as the company's products and pipeline are, however, I am changing my rating - for the short term at least - from a "buy" to a "hold". There is a lot to unpack here, and so many moving parts that I suspect the market may pause for breath before pushing AstraZeneca stock any higher in the near term.