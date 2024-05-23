Alkami Technology: Good Growth With EBIT Margin Inflecting Upwards

May 23, 2024 10:40 PM ETAlkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
139 Followers

Summary

  • Alkami Technology is recommended as a buy due to its large market and opportunities for upselling products in the digital banking industry.
  • The company provides white-label banking solutions to credit unions and regional banks, with strong revenue growth and increased user numbers.
  • Upselling products, which has been going well so far, is a key growth engine for ALKT.
Woman shopping online with laptop and credit card on hand.

Guido Mieth

Investment summary

My recommendation for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is a buy rating given the large market and opportunities for it to continue upselling products. Digital banking, in my opinion, is a paradigm shift that all financial institutions need to embrace, and this is

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
139 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALKT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALKT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALKT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News