Guido Mieth

Investment summary

My recommendation for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is a buy rating given the large market and opportunities for it to continue upselling products. Digital banking, in my opinion, is a paradigm shift that all financial institutions need to embrace, and this is a tailwind for ALKT. Internally, execution to upsell more products is going to be the other growth engine for ALKT, and so far, management has done a very good job.

Business Overview

ALKT provides white-label banking solutions to US-based credit unions and small to mid-size regional banks. The platform is a multi-tenant, single-code-base, continuous delivery platform that is 100% cloud-based. Essentially, ALKT integrates with third-party fintech services and acts as a primary interaction point among consumers, businesses, and financial institutions.

Released in early May, ALKT reported 1Q24 revenue of $76.1 million, up 26.9%, which beat consensus estimate of $75.6 million. The strength was driven by subscription revenue, which grew by 27% and accounted for 96% of total revenue. The business also saw 3% sequential growth and ~19.8% annual growth in live users, from 17.5 million in 4Q23 to 18.1 million in 1Q24. Gross margins saw a strong increase of 360 bps to 61.7%. Consequently, EBIT saw ~$7 million improvement from -$4 million in 1Q23 to $3 million in 1Q24, with margins at ~4%.

Large addressable market with plenty of upsell opportunities

Redfox Capital Ideas

Redfox Capital Ideas

ALKT has a huge growth runway ahead of it, given the large addressable market and upsell opportunities. ALKT’s target customer size ranges from $500 million in assets to close to $50 billion in assets, which equates to more than 250 million potential users. In my opinion, digital banking is a big paradigm shift that all financial institutions have to embrace, simply because the competition for consumer assets is extremely tough in the industry. For financial institutions to differentiate themselves from competitors, offering a strong user experience is increasingly important (having strong digital banking capabilities to do transfers, do investments, pay bills, etc.). In a recent report by Entrust, a survey found that 81% of users access banking services online daily, which means this is the most frequent point of contact that users will have with the bank. Hence, I believe the demand for ALKT solutions is only going to go up from here.

The other growth engine stems from further upsell opportunities that ALKT has apparently been very successful at. On the surface, ALKT offers 32 products in total and has a blended ARPU of $58 (as per the 1Q24 presentation slide 8). However, upon deeper analysis, it suggests that ALKT could potentially more than double this ARPU as the average product per client is only 13 as of 1Q24, and my belief is that this 13 is a depressed figure that does not accurately reflect the full potential.

Recall in the 1Q21 earnings call that management mentioned they saw more products being sold on the initial order (an increase from 10 in 2018 to 14–15 in 2021), and in FY23, the average product per order grew to 18. Which means the new cohorts of customers are adopting ~40% more products (5/13) than the current installed base. This has three major implications:

ALKT new products are increasingly becoming more relevant to clients, and/or the ALKT sales team is getting more proficient in upselling products. ALKT has a large pool of existing customers that it can revisit to upsell products (given that new customers have welcomed the 5 additional products, ALKT should be able to sell these 5 additional products to previous customers).

From a qualitative perspective, management also commented that ALKT sees strong product adoption in marketing and data insights (the Segmint product) and customer service-oriented AI products like chatbots, which collectively contributed to over 20% of new sales bookings in both 1Q24 and FY23. Therefore, I am very positive that the launch of Merlin (which enables financial institutions to set up the developer environment in just minutes, which is a massive value proposition as it cuts down on the existing process that takes a few days) and the partnership with SWIVEL (which enables clients to offer more optionality in regards to loan payment) will further enhance ALKT’s ability to upsell more.

The question here is what pricing these new modules are being adopted at, and 1Q24 shed very encouraging details on this front. New customers are being signed at higher RPUs, with credit union customers in the backlog at $22 RPU and $27 for banking clients, which is way higher than the current average of $17 in 1Q24..

Margin inflecting upwards strongly

Redfox Capital Ideas

A strong growth outlook comes at a time when its EBIT margin is at a point of positive inflection, benefiting from gross margin expansion and revenue scale. At the gross margin level, for the near-term (FY24), as a result of initiatives to improve implementation and post-sale operations and lower hosting costs per user, management expects to see a gross margin expansion of more than 200 bps this year. The potential for further gross margin expansion can be seen from the fact that new businesses are coming in at 67% gross margin (500bps above the 1Q24 level) and renewal businesses at 70% gross margin (800bps above the 1Q24 level).

Based on my analysis, incremental margin has shown great improvements vs. last year, now trending in the mid-40% range, and given what I noted above, I expect EBIT margin to show tremendous momentum in the coming quarters.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model ALKT using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe ALKT is worth ~$36. The growth runway and momentum are very strong for ALKT, as shown in 1Q24 and my discussions on the growth outlook above. Using 1Q24 growth as a benchmark for run rate growth, I modeled ALKT to grow 27% for the next 2 years.

I also believe valuation should continue to trend in the same direction (valuation has gone up from ~4.5x since June 23 to 7.3x today) as revenue continues to grow with EBIT margin inflecting upwards. Extrapolating the same trend forward, I expect ALKT to trade higher than where it is trading today at 8x forward revenue.

Risk

There are two risks in the ALKT investment case. Firstly, a major recession is going to definitely impact demand as financial institutions put off such investments as survival is more important. Secondly, acquisitions of smaller banks by megabanks (outside of ALKT's targeted range) would mean customer losses for ALKT.

Conclusion

My view for ALKT is a buy rating. ALKT's large addressable market, combined with its success in upselling existing customers, suggests a long runway for future growth. Additionally, the recent margin inflection and positive trends in incremental margins indicate improving profitability. While a major recession or consolidation within the financial services industry could pose risks, given the potential for continued growth and margin expansion, I believe a buy rating is warranted.