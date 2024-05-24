I'm Buying Up To 8% Yield For Recurring Income

Supertruper

Tech stocks have been on a tear in recent months, especially with top names like Nvidia (NVDA) continuing to churn out eye-popping returns. While it’s tempting to put capital to work in this high-flying sector, I remain committed to growing my income stream through dividend stocks, many of which remain either undervalued or fairly priced.

That’s why it’s a market for stocks rather than the stock market, with good value to be had even when the market continues to hit all-time highs. This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which remain undervalued with yields ranging from 6-8%.

Both also own mission-critical infrastructure assets that the economy can’t do without, thereby giving downside protection in addition to their already discounted valuations, so let’s get started!

#1: Energy Transfer – 8% Yield

Energy Transfer (ET) issues a Schedule K-1 and is a sizable energy midstream company with an extensive network of assets that include the storage terminals and pipeline transport of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products. Most of its cash flow is also contracted and/or fee-based, thereby giving it cash flow stability.

ET continues to execute on all cylinders, as demonstrated by distributable cash flow growing by $350 million YoY to $2.36 billion during Q1 2024. This was driven by the addition of growth projects, acquisitions, and organic volume growth on the existing asset base, including crude oil transport volumes being up by 44% YoY, setting a new partnership record. Moreover, ET is seeing encouraging NGL (natural gas liquids) fractionation and transportation growth of 11% and 5%, respectively.

Energy Transfer’s future is supported by strong global demand for oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This is driven by global energy demands as Europe seeks to secure reliable energy sources in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

ET is well-positioned to meet this demand through projects such as the expansion of its NGL export facility in Nederland, Texas, as well as its de-bottlenecking of Lone Star Express and Gateway pipelines, and development of the Blue Marlin Offshore project. On the Lone Star Express project alone, management for it to provide more than 90K barrels per day of incremental Permian NGL takeaway capacity upon its anticipated in-service in 2026.

Management recently raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to be $15.15 billion at the midpoint, up from its previous guidance of $14.65 billion. This is supported by a strong balance sheet with both S&P and Fitch raising ET’s credit rating to BBB in 2023 and this year, respectively. ET’s net debt to TTM EBITDA stands at 3.96x, which is below the 4.5x mark generally considered safe for midstream companies, and about on par with the 3.98x from the end of 2022.

Importantly for income investors, the 8% distribution yield is well-covered by a 2.3x DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio, based on the aforementioned DCF of $2.36 billion and $1.13 billion in distributions paid during Q1 of this year. ET raised the distribution by 3.3% YoY and has plenty of retained capital to support growth funding and/or deleveraging the balance sheet.

Despite seeing strong growth and credit ratings upgrades from two agencies over the past year, ET remains undervalued compared to midstream peers Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX LP (MPLX). At the current price of $15.73, ET is attractively valued with a P/CF of just 5.3x, sitting well below that of EPD and MPLX’s 7.6x, as shown below.

ET vs. Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

With an 8% distribution yield, strong balance sheet with improved credit ratings, and retained capital for growth projects, ET could deliver market-beating returns in addition to potential for a higher valuation in the near term.

#2: Crown Castle – 6% Yield

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a cell tower giant alongside peers American Tower (AMT) and SBA Communications (SBAC), and has exposure to every major U.S. market with 90K miles of fiber and 40K cell towers. I last covered CCI in January, highlighting its operating fundamentals and attractive valuation, and the stock currently trades 10.5% lower than where it was then.

Like any industry, the cell tower industry sees fits and starts rather than a steady straight line. This is reflected by CCI’s slower growth over the past 12 months compared to prior years, with site revenue and adjusted EBITDA declining by 2% and 6% YoY during Q1 2024. While this may give some investors pause, it’s worth considering that the decline was driven by a one-time item of Sprint cancellations as a result of the T-Mobile (TMUS) merger. Outside of that, CCI actually generated 5% organic YoY revenue growth inclusive of 4.6% growth from towers and a robust 16% growth from small cells.

Despite near-term headwinds from the Spring cancellation, I view the long-term growth thesis as being intact, considering the need for communications infrastructure to support network densification, and a strategic review of the fiber business, which could lead to a potential sale to free up capital to deploy towards cell towers, or a joint venture that could enhance shareholder value.

Plus, cell tower owners like CCI could be the hidden gem in the AI race, as large language models require massive amounts of data, some of which will be transmitted over 5G networks delivered. According to DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) CEO Marc Ganzi, mobile “will be the most powerful and efficient delivery mechanism for AI”, and this bodes well for the additional services and site revenues that could be generated for CCI.

Meanwhile, management is guiding for 5% organic revenue growth for 2024, including 4.5% growth from towers (following 5% growth last year), 13% growth from small cells, and 3% growth from fiber (comparing favorably to flat growth last year).

CCI also plans to add 16K new billable nodes this year, and this is supported by a strong balance sheet with $6 billion in liquidity on its credit facilities. CCI carries a BBB investment grade credit rating from S&P, and has just 8% of its debt maturing from now through the end of next year.

At present, CCI yields a respectable 6.2% and while dividend coverage is tighter than what I’d like for it to be at 91%, I sew potential for coverage to improve down the line as organic growth picks up the slack from the Sprint cancellation.

I continue to find CCI appealing at the current price of $100 with a forward P/FFO of 14.6, which sits below the 18.3 of peer American Tower and below its own historical P/FFO of 21.4, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

With a 6.2% yield and a potential for long-term FFO/share growth in the mid-single digit due to the aforementioned tailwinds, CCI could deliver market-beating returns even without a reversion to its mean valuation. As such, I continue to view CCI as being a high income ‘Buy’.

Risks to Consider

Energy Transfer carries higher balance sheet leverage than peers Enterprise Products Partners and MPLX, thereby making it more sensitive to higher interest rates. Moreover, regulatory changes and rulings could adversely impact current projects that ET is developing.

The strategic review of CCI’s fiber assets represents an overhang for the company in the near term, as a sale could result in earnings dilution before the proceeds can be deployed toward other use cases. Moreover, CCI’s growth is highly dependent upon capital investment plans of the Big 3 telco providers AT&T ( T ), Verizon ( VZ ), and T-Mobile, any pullback due to economic uncertainty could adversely affect CCI.

Investor Takeaway

Both Energy Transfer and Crown Castle offers a compelling opportunity to secure high yields from undervalued stocks that own mission-critical infrastructure assets. ET, with its 8% yield, is a leading energy midstream company benefiting from stable, fee-based cash flows and robust demand for oil, natural gas, and NGLs, supported by strategic growth projects and a strong balance sheet.

Meanwhile, CCI offers a 6.2% yield and is a leading player in the cell tower industry poised to capitalize on the growing need for communications infrastructure and 5G network expansion with AI tailwinds. With relative undervaluation compared to their histories, investors can lock in well above average yields in both names with potential for long-term capital appreciation at the same time.