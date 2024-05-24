PTY: Despite Varying Tax Bills, 10% Yield Worth Considering

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PIMCO's Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund has a long-track record of success in paying big monthly distributions and maintaining its net asset value relative to other CEFs.
  • However, investors should pay close attention to their individual tax situation because it will cause their bottom line PTY income to vary significantly versus others.
  • After reviewing PTY in detail (including four important tax considerations), we conclude with our opinion on who should invest and how PTY should be considered within a larger income-focused portfolio.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Money growth

PTY: Despite Taxes, Big Yield Worth Considering - Blue Harbinger

PM Images

PIMCO's Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is an income-investor favorite. However, before investing, you should first consider your individual tax situation (because it will have a major impact on how much bottom-line income PTY generates for you). In this report, we first review

And if you are looking for more big-yield ideas, we currently own shares of PTY in our 27-position Blue Harbinger High Income NOW portfolio (aggregate yield: 9.0%), and PDI is even ranked in our new report: Top 10 Big-Yields: BDCs, CEFs, REITs.

You can access both at a discounted price as part of our Memorial Day Sale.

-Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
19.82K Followers

Blueharbinger.com is an independent investment research company with a separate RIA offering managed accounts and hourly advice. My goal is to help you make informed decisions. Posts are NOT advice. Please feel free to reach out, get in touch.

Writing my blog blueharbinger.com since 2015 | Posts≠advice

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PTY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News