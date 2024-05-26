Shana Novak/DigitalVision via Getty Images

What is "the stock market?" Sounds like a simple question. But increasingly it is a big hot steaming mess of an answer. That's because what investment industry carnival barkers and every Tic-Toc investment guru has trained the masses to think a certain way. "Investing" could be just buying an S&P 500 index fund and going on with your life.

Roughly speaking, history tells us that in a given year, you could make 40%...or lose 40%. How will an investor react if and when the latter occurs, which likely occur a few times during their investing life span? Most people have no idea, until it strikes. Similar to when it is a real fire, not a fire alarm.

OK, maybe a bit dramatic there. The 30 Dow stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) and Nasdaq 100 collection (QQQ) are inanimate objects. They don’t have emotions. But investors sure do, and they are expressing those emotions in full color, right in front of all of us.

Taking equity investing a step further

Seeking Alpha is great because it allows investors to go as deep as they wish in pursuing investment returns and managing risk. I focus a lot more of my time than most on the latter, managing risk. That's because at nearly 60 years old, I'm not in any mood to go back and try to build a nest egg all over again.

And so, when I find a pattern that could be of broad interest, allowing investors to go one step deeper down the road from the "buy and hold SPY" approach, I write about it. In fact, there's a good chance I'll take some of my own money and experiment with exploiting the simple relationship I cover below. If I do, I'll write more about this.

The key matter here is the increasingly volatile relationship between the old-timers (like me) measure of “the stock market” and the hot, sexy new version where all the cool kids, er, stocks, hang out. Of course, the former is SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), the latter is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is so popular now, it has its own commercials!

The Dow and Nasdaq 100 are very different, and both are different from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). Essentially, what has happened over the years is that SPY has been increasingly driven by the biggest stocks in QQQ. And while DIA owns Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and now Amazon (AMZN), those stocks play a much smaller role in DIA than in QQQ and SPY. That is part of what has led to a very intriguing, yet simple portfolio construction idea.

QQQ and DIA, owned in tandem, may produce better results than SPY

Here’s what QQQ and DIA look like over the past 5 years, in 1-year performance intervals. Translation: The 2 market measures rarely move in sync as they used to. Instead, they go through cyclical rotations, with one outperforming the other by 25-30% over a 12-month time frame.

YCharts (Sungarden Investment Publishing)

QQQ is pretty easy to understand. It is dominated and influenced by the Magnificent 7 stocks we all know by name because they flood investment media coverage. They are clickbait galore.

But DIA is less understood. Investors know the Dow by name, but many likely don't realize that it is only 30 stocks, and that its quirky weighting system is based on stock price, not market capitalization like QQQ and SPY, and so many other big ETFs. As such, DIA can't keep up with the biggest run-ups in QQQ or SPY, as the latter is also loaded with big QQQ holdings. That was not always the case, except for...you guessed it...back in the lead up to the dot com bubble.

DIA sectors and holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Apart from Microsoft, the top 10 holdings do not overlap. That is good news for what I'm exploring through this QQQ + DIA = SPY concept, since the last thing I'd want is for them to look alike. And the market has developed such a risk on/risk off mentality, often leading to flat returns over periods of time, despite lots of volatility.

So, the 2-ETF concept I am presenting here is a way to navigate those period where returns are hard to come by, unless some tactical management is introduced to the investment process.

Valuation is different enough to make DIA a compatible pairing. DIA's portfolio trades at trailing rates of 23x earnings, and 2.6x sales, versus 31x earnings and 4.8x sales for QQQ.

QQQ sectors and holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Investment implications

As with any pair of ETFs that behave in this manner, it makes for some interesting potential pairings. I think an effective mix of the 2 is a simplified yet powerful mainstream approach to equity investing, a next rung on the ladder for either newer investors seeking to add some alpha while better understanding what the "stock market" actually is, and also by those who simply don't trust that SPY is going to deliver what it has in the recent past.

Below, see why the S&P 500 (SPY) has become less interesting to me as a market measure, versus viewing the US stock market as a QQQ-DIA mix. See this chart? It looks like 2 competing ETFs, one being SPY and the other being something someone created to replicate SPY. That someone was me. I have come to realize that in many ways, SPY = QQQ + DIA. That, in turn, allows me to make subtle, occasional adjustments to that pairing, since they don't always move in sync. SPY is sort of the "middle man" I may seek to cut out in this case.

And what I see is that 67% (2/3) in DIA and the other 1/3 (33%) in QQQ essentially tracks SPY. What does this do for investors? It allows that 2:1 DIA/QQQ mix to be a “neutral allocation” from which one can tilt the balance of the 2 in either direction.

YCharts (Sungarden Investment Publishing)

Potential action items from this "discovery"

There will be times when that "neutral" mix of 1/3 in QQQ and 2/3 in DIA will not provide much alpha versus SPY alone. However, we have all become accustomed to QQQ's habit of running up sharply, leaving everything else in the dust. Typically, these are the market's happiest moments relating to the "Artificial Intelligence" trade. I am certainly in sync with the long-term potential for (AI) to disrupt and enhance our lives, and the fact that some companies will profit handsomely from it. After all, I was around for the dot-com bubble.

The run-up in QQQ versus less-fashionable parts of the stock market since the start of 2023 is a good case in point for what this article is all about. That is, the potential advantage of just a subtle "1-2" punch versus SPY, which increasingly is caught in the middle.

Just flipping the QQQ/DIA mix from 1:2 to 2:1, whereby QQQ was 67% to 33% in DIA, and the return lift over SPY was significant. 17% alpha in 17 months, not bad at all.

YCharts (Sungarden Investment Publishing)

Concluding thoughts

However, this is unlikely to be a straight line-up, and could possibly become something akin to a redux of that dot com bubble, which saw QQQ spike for a while, in unprecedented fashion, only to lose 78% from peak to trough from 2000-2003. That would have been a nice time to "diversify" a bit by including some DIA along with QQQ, rather than try to outright time one's way through that tumultuous period. In 2000, QQQ lost 39%. The Dow lost 7%.

Like I said, a very cyclical relationship we have here, and it is getting more so, thanks to the Magnificent 7 effect on both market prices and investor sentiment toward both QQQ and DIA. That makes thinking outside the box, for a wide range of US equity investors, worth some research effort. This is the tip of the iceberg for me, as I will be exploring other simplified ways to, with a flick of a proverbial wrist, add alpha within broader portfolios, in ways many investors can identify with.