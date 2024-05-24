Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I give a Buy rating for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY), as I am a firm believer that online education has a long growth runway ahead of it, and UDMY is well positioned to take advantage of this secular tailwind. Its biggest competitive advantage stems from its two-sided marketplace model, which creates a strong flywheel effect. While recent financials have shown some weakness in growth, I believe that as the macro environment recovers, demand will recover accordingly, and UDMY growth should accelerate back to its historical level of ~20%.

Company overview

UDMY is an online learning marketplace that offers a variety of courses to learners. As of 1Q24, UDMY hosts more than 220k courses created by approximately 75k instructors on its platform that's utilized by over 37 million global monthly unique visitors worldwide. Its broad course library features courses in 74 local languages. By revenue, Enterprise (Udemy Business) represents the larger part of the business at 58% of FY23 revenue, and the Consumer segment represents the remaining 42%. Between the two, the Enterprise segment is the faster-growing one, which saw 23.5% growth in 1Q24, while Consumer saw a 2.5% decline. UDMY is also a global business, with revenue coming from North America (40%), EMEA (30.4%), APAC (22.5%), and Latin America (7.1%).

Shift to online education is a big secular tailwind

UDMY benefits from a strong secular tailwind that makes it long-term growth outlook attractive. We all know what happened during the pandemic - everyone basically got locked at home. I believe this was the "perfect storm" for UDMY, as COVID-19 ushered in a significant market shift from offline to online education. If we look at the statistics, worldwide online education currently has a size of ~$170 billion as of FY23, and this is expected to grow to ~$280 billion by the end of this decade, which implies a ~9% CAGR. I believe there are multiple underlying drivers that are going to shift more offline education to online.

First of all, it is accessibility to content. In the past (where education was primarily offline), gaining accessibility to certain knowledge was typically done in a classroom setting, and the limiting factor was the knowledge provider (the teacher). If I were to stay in a remote suburb, it is very likely that there aren't many subject-matter experts on complex subjects like AI or quantum physics, for example. This is where UDMY plays a very important role - a disruptive one - as it allows almost instant access to the content that I am interested in, so long as I have access to the internet.

Secondly, online education is cheaper than offline education (according to Education Data). This should lead to more learners who were previously not able to afford to start learning, as there is less financial burden.

Thirdly, it offers a much more flexible schedule than in an offline setting, and this works especially well for adults that are in the workforce. Not everyone has the luxury of sitting a couple of hours a day in a classroom to learn. For instance, shift workers that do not have a fixed work schedule, single parents that need to take care of their kids, etc. As such, I believe offering the flexibility for this group of people to learn at their own pace is going to be a major value proposition.

Two-sided marketplace with strong flywheel effect

UDMY's two-sided marketplace, which has a strong flywheel effect, is a major competitive advantage. The two-sided marketplace connects instructors with potential learners. For the instructors, they produce their own course materials that may include exercises, videos, quizzes, Q&A features, etc., to facilitate their teachings. Courses are then submitted to UDMY for quality control before they are hosted on the platform. Interested learners of a particular course would the purchase it, and this is where instructors make their revenue.

Given that UDMY monitors student usage and completion rates to identify content areas showing rising demand, UDMY is able to provide teachers with feedback on how to increase enrollment, boost course completion rates, and identify areas of material that could use more attention. This feature also notifies teachers when their students have provided feedback on their classes, allowing them to make any required adjustments.

Asides from the instant access to a wide array of content, learners also benefit from a more tailored education because of UDMY platform's analytics and data features, which tailor course recommendations to each student's unique interests and career aspirations. Thus, non-paying learners are more willing to buy paid courses, and paying learners are willing to buy more courses. Instructors are then incentivized to produce high-quality, relevant content, which in turn attracts incremental learners to the platform, creating a flywheel effect.

This entire flywheel effect leads to an effective engine for creating content (as evident from the fact that UDMY adds over 5,000 courses to the platform each month). More content attracts more learners, which then encourages instructors to build more courses and also attract more new instructors to the platform as there is growing demand (more consumers = more potential course purchase).

Financials

In the recent 1Q24 quarter, UDMY reported revenue of $196.8 million, implying a growth of 11.6%, which beat consensus estimates by 100bps. Adj EBITDA saw $6.5 million, implying a 3.5% margin, which also beat consensus expectations for $0.64 million.

By segment, while Consumer revenues fell by 2.5%, I believe the underlying demand (volume) remains positive as the average monthly buyers increased sequentially from 1,370 to 1,440 (3.4% growth) and average monthly visitors grew 7% to 37 million. The offsetting factor was pricing (average revenue per monthly buyer), which fell by 5.6%. Remember that UDMY reports in USD, and the USD has been very strong in recent history. With ~60% of revenue coming out of North America, the FX impact is huge. According to management during the call, the FX impact on growth is around 200 bps. Hence, if we adjust for FX, Consumer revenue is flattish (-2.5% + 200bps = -0.5%).

I expect UDMY to see a recovery in the Consumer segment eventually, with the expectation for positive recovery in the near-term as management noted they have started investing again in the customer acquisition side, which should support continued demand. In addition, the current high rate environment has also impacted consumer discretionary spending. As rates come down (easing the high cost of living), I believe the increase in consumer disposable income should also help with improving demand.

CEO Greg mentioned in the 1Q24 earnings call: And then on the back of that, actually start to invest again into the customer acquisition side. So, I would say our trends that we have been seeing are very consistent with what we've seen quarter-after-quarter.

As for the Udemy Business [UB] (Enterprise) segment, revenue continues to see strong traction, growing 23.5% in 1Q24, largely driven by healthy large deal activity. While bearish investors might nitpick on the fact that UB customer growth decelerated from 13% in 4Q23 to 11.9% in 1Q24, note that given the tough operating environment due to the high rates, it is only natural that growth would slow down (i.e., due to businesses cut back on spending, some businesses might have closed down, etc.). The high cost of capital environment has also impacted the net dollar retention rate, which fell by 200bps from 106% in 4Q23 to 104% in 1Q24 as upsells continued to take longer than historical norms.

The encouraging factor is that this appears to be macro-driven, in my opinion, rather than a structural weakness that UDMY is facing. As the global economy gets better, which seems like it is moving in the right direction as inflation is coming down in the US, Europe, and Asia, this should prompt central banks to cut rates, which should lower the high cost of capital that many businesses are facing today. As this happens, businesses will have more excess budget that could be allocated for learning and development [L&D], and this should drive demand back for UDMY.

Valuation

I see an attractive upside for UDMY, with a discount target price of ~$18. I believe the underlying secular tailwind for online education remains very strong, and when the tough macro environment recovers, UDMY will see its growth accelerate back to its historical level of ~20%. For FY24, I used the midpoint of management revised guidance ($800 million), followed by growth acceleration to 20% by FY26 and FY27 to see a similar growth rate of 20%. This implies that UDMY would exit FY27 with ~$1.3 billion in revenue. Management has reiterated their target of achieving 15-20% adj EBITDA margins by FY27 (during the 4Q23 earnings call), and judging from their recent EBITDA performance (EBITDA beat consensus 1Q24 estimates by a big margin), execution has been great, which gives me confidence that they can achieve this target. Assuming the midpoint, at 17.5%, UDMY should generate ~$232 million in EBITDA.

Since UDMY's peers (Coursera (COUR) and Duolingo (DUOL)) are still not in their mature stages, I used the S&P 500 Index (SPX) forward EBITDA multiple as a benchmark to derive my expected forward EBITDA valuation multiple for UDMY. Over the past 5 years, the SPX has traded at an average of 13x forward EBITDA. Since UDMY is still growing faster than the market, I believe a premium above the SPX multiple makes sense. Using the high end (14x) of the SPX past 5-year forward EBITDA trading range as a yardstick, the UDMY implied target price for FY27 is around $24. To reflect the present value of my target price, I discounted my target price by my own required rate of return of 12% over 2.5 years, which equates to ~$18 (UDMY traded near this level just 6 months ago).

Investment Risks

Prolonged macro weakness is going to continue weighing on demand, especially in UDMY's Enterprise segment, which has the highest mix of revenue, as businesses continue to hold back on increasing budgets for L&D.

UDMY also announced that it has commenced a search for a Chief Revenue Officer [CRO] to lead its Enterprise segment, as the current CRO will be leaving in June. While management noted that it has made good progress with its search, this change increases the execution risk in the near term as the new CRO might not be a good fit for the team (either culturally or strategically).

Advancement in AI could become a massive threat for UDMY in the long term if the technology reaches a level where it is able to teach all kinds of subjects with the same proficiency level as a human subject-matter expert. This could significantly disrupt UDMY's business model.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a Buy rating for UDMY due to the strong secular tailwinds for online education. UDMY benefits from a large and growing market, a powerful two-sided marketplace model, and a global reach. While recent financials show some weakness due to the macro environment, I believe this is temporary and UDMY will return to its historical growth trajectory as conditions improve. However, investors should be aware of potential risks, including prolonged economic weakness, management changes, and the potential threat of AI in education.