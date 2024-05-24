Mark Segal/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a distribution of $0.781837 per unit for Q1 2024, which was in-line with my expectations for Dorchester to declare quarterly distributions averaging $0.75 to $0.80 for 2024.

However, Dorchester's Q1 2024 distributable cash flow was increased by acquisitions that appear to provide a noticeable boost to its near-term cash flow, but the effect of these recent acquisitions is likely to diminish over time.

Dorchester's organic sales volumes were lower than I expected in Q1 2024, with its royalty oil sales volumes (per day) declining by -14% compared to Q4 2023. It is uncertain whether that is just a blip, but I have reduced my estimate of Dorchester's value by $1 to $32 per unit to reflect the risk around its sales volumes.

Acquisitions And Insider Purchases

In late March 2024, Dorchester acquired (from multiple third parties) around 1,485 net royalty acres in Colorado in exchange for 505,369 Dorchester common units valued at $17 million. Cash receipts totaled $4.0 million for these assets in Q1 2024 (up to late March) and Dorchester received this money as part of the transactions. These cash receipts helped boost Dorchester's Q1 2024 distribution.

I am assuming that the sales volumes associated with the acquired royalty acreage will decline significantly in future quarters, as Dorchester would only be paying around 1.0x annualized cash flow if cash receipts remained flat at Q1 2024 levels.

It would make no sense for the sellers to sell at such a low multiple, so I believe it is likely that the cash flow from the acquired assets could drop to around $2 million in Q2 2024 and drop further from there. It still seems fairly likely that Dorchester will receive (within the first year) cash receipts of over 50% of the price it paid for these assets.

There was also recent news of an insider purchase. Dorchester's CFO Leslie Moriyama purchased 2,430 common units at an average price of $31.74 per unit on May 17 for a total of $0.77 million. This brings her ownership up to 68,812 common units.

Q1 2024 Results

Dorchester's sales volumes took a bit of a dip in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Dorchester's royalty natural gas sales volumes and its NPI oil sales volumes were basically unchanged quarter-over-quarter. However, its royalty oil sales volumes (per day) declined by -14% and its NPI natural gas sales volumes (per day) declined by -10%.

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Royalty natural gas sales (mmcf) 1,330 1,153 1,344 1,283 1,268 Royalty oil sales (mbbls) 302 335 477 404 343 NPI natural gas sales (mmcf) 864 475 412 550 489 NPI oil sales (mbbls) 269 158 135 178 176 Click to enlarge

Compared to Q1 2023, Dorchester's sales volumes per day in Q1 2024 were up +12% for royalty oil sales, but down -6% for royalty natural gas sales, down -44% for NPI natural gas sales and down -36% for NPI oil sales. The NPI numbers for Q1 2023 were a bit of an anomaly, though, with a one-time spike to levels significantly above other quarters.

Dorchester's common units are also up +4% compared to a year ago, due to Dorchester issuing units for acquisitions, so that needs to be taken into consideration when looking at sales volume comparisons. Dorchester's latest acquisitions (adding a bit over 1% to its unit count) had minimal impact on its Q1 2024 volumes due to the acquisitions closing late in the quarter.

Dorchester ended up declaring a $0.781837 per unit distribution for Q1 2024, although without the late-March acquisitions (and the $4 million in cash flow that those acquisitions provided), Dorchester's distribution would have been around $0.70 per unit. Dorchester's Q1 2024 distribution also benefited from the timing of cash receipts, since sales volumes dipped a bit during the quarter.

Notes On Future Quarters

Dorchester's Q1 2024 royalty sales volumes were lower than I had expected, while Dorchester's Q2 2024 sales volumes should see a boost from the acquisitions that closed near at the end of Q1 2024.

However, if Dorchester's organic sales volume growth (from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024) is roughly flat, I can see its Q2 2024 distribution ending up closer to $0.70 per unit.

My prior projection of $0.75 to $0.80 per unit in quarterly distributions is largely contingent on royalty oil sales volumes ending up at over 400,000 barrels per quarter. This is more in-line with Dorchester's Q4 2023 sales volumes.

Notes On Valuation

Due to the decrease in Dorchester's royalty oil sales volumes in Q1 2024, I have reduced my estimate of Dorchester's value by $1 per unit to $32 at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. I may have been too optimistic about Dorchester's organic growth in sales volumes in my prior modeling.

This valuation estimate does assume a rebound to near 400,000 barrels per quarter in royalty oil sales volumes going forward though, as royalty oil sales volumes of 350,000 barrels per quarter would only support a value of $29 to $30 instead.

The insider purchase appears to be a vote of confidence that Dorchester's Q1 2024 sales volumes were more of a blip than a new normal, though.

Conclusion

Dorchester's Q1 2024 distribution was in-line with my expectations, although the way it got to that distribution level was different than I expected. Dorchester's royalty oil sales volumes (per day) went down around -14% compared to Q4 2023 and were noticeably lower than my expectations. However, Dorchester made up for that with some acquisitions that resulted in it collecting $4 million in Q1 2024 cash receipts in exchange for just over 0.5 million common units.

I don't expect the acquired assets to provide the same level of cash receipts in future quarters, so Dorchester's organic sales volumes will need to rebound. I now estimate Dorchester's value at $32 per unit based on my long-term commodity prices, and this also assumes that Dorchester can get back to around 400,000 barrels per quarter in royalty oil sales volumes.