Seiya Tabuchi

The Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) invests in U.S. equities with above-average free cash flow, or FCF, yields and growth. VFLO's cheap valuation and strong, albeit short, performance track-record make the fund a buy.

VFLO - Basics

Investment Manager: VictoryCapital

Underlying Index: Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index

Expense Ratio: 0.39%

Dividend Yield: 1.06%

VFLO - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

VFLO is an equity index ETF tracking the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index. VFLO has a handy infographic detailing its underlying index, security selection and portfolio construction.

VFLO

Some quick comments on the above.

The FCF filter is quite strict, eliminating most companies, and so leading to a significant increase in FCF yields. Growth rates come crashing down too, as cheap companies tend to have low growth rates (one important reason companies trade with cheap prices is low expected growth rates).

The growth filter is a bit less strict, eliminating only a third of the portfolio, leading to a lower increase in growth rates. FCF yields marginally decrease in turn.

VFLO itself sports a much higher FCF yield than the S&P 500, as expected. Yields are also higher than those of the Russell 1000 value index, which might be a more appropriate benchmark for the fund. VFLO's growth prospects are much higher than those of the Russell, but not the S&P 500, somewhat in-line with expectations. Remember, the growth filter was less strict.

VFLO

VFLO's sector exposures are as follows:

VFLO

Several things stand out from the above.

First, the fund has less sector diversification than most equity indexes, with no exposure to financials and REITs, and very small exposure to consumer staples and materials.

Second, the fund is significantly overweight energy, as the sector has the highest FCF yields in the market right now. It is significantly underweight tech, due to elevated sector prices and valuations, and does not invest in financials or REITs. It is also somewhat overweight consumer discretionary and health care, presumably to compensate for lower weights in other sectors.

VFLO's sector drifts impact the fund's performance, especially relative to the S&P 500. VFLO should underperform when tech outperforms, outperform when tech underperforms. This has mostly not been the case since inception, but VFLO is a young fund, and has not really experienced a period of significant, sustained tech outperformance / underperformance.

Data by YCharts

VFLO invests in 50 different companies. Largest of these are as follows:

VFLO

As can be seen above, the fund focuses on U.S. large-caps, with significant investments in energy, as expected. VFLO seems to exclude all relevant mega-cap tech stocks, including Apple (AAPL)(AAPL:CA), Microsoft (MSFT)(MSFT:CA), and Tesla (TSLA)(TSLA:CA), on valuation / FCF grounds.

From what I've seen, the companies above do have above-average FCF yields, as expected. Elevance Health (ELV) seems to be an exception, although this is a recent occurrence, and the fund will (presumably) sell this position in the coming months.

Data by YCharts

Due to the significant differences in sector weights and holdings between VFLO and the S&P 500, performance for these funds could materially differ moving forward. Some equity funds hew more closely to the S&P 500, so differences in performance should be smaller. Although this is neither a negative nor a positive, it is an important fact for investors to consider.

Valuation Analysis

VFLO focuses on companies with above-average FCF yields, almost twice those of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 value index.

VFLO

FCF yields are something of a valuation metric, so focusing on these should result in cheaper valuations across the board, as is indeed the case.

Morningstar - Table by Author

Cheap valuations benefit investors in two key ways.

First, these boost the positive impact of any dividend payment or share buybacks.

As an example, Exxon (XOM)(XOM:CA), with a PE ratio of 12.6x, could boost its EPS by 7.9% if it plowed all of its earnings on buybacks. Apple's EPS would only increase by 3.6%, as the company's 27.9x PE ratio is much higher. VFLO is overweight Exxon, the S&P 500 invests quite heavily in Apple, so the fund benefits much more from buybacks than the index. More generally, the fund is overweight energy, the sector with the highest buyback / shareholder yields in the market right now.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

VFLO also benefits from higher dividends. Annualizing the fund's dividend payments since inception nets me a 1.4% dividend yield, functionally equivalent to the S&P 500's 1.3% yield. So, there is no real, significant benefit here.

Second benefit of cheap valuations is their strong potential capital gains. Capital gains are dependent on valuations normalizing which are, in turn, mostly dependent on investor sentiment. Sentiment is incredibly hard to predict, sometimes irrational, so these (potential) gains are incredibly uncertain, and might not materialize. On a more positive note, energy and value sentiment seems much improved post-pandemic, especially since early 2022. Considering the timing, Fed hikes almost certainly caused the sentiment shift.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, I think there is a reasonably good chance for sentiment to continue improving and further gains. I don't really see a short-term catalyst though.

Performance Track-Record

VFLO's performance track-record is quite strong, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 and several of its peers since inception. The latter includes several of the largest value ETFs in the market, as well as the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ), which follows a similar strategy to VFLO.

Data by YCharts

VFLO's performance track-record is quite strong, but also incredibly short, with less than one year of data. In my opinion, such a short track-record has little importance or predictive value.

Notwithstanding the above, I've found that most ETFs focusing on cash-flows and FCFs have performed quite well these past few years. Largest of these is COWZ, with effectively the same performance as the S&P 500 since inception.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, I've found that cash-flows ETFs have outperformed post-pandemic. Returns before were much weaker, as sentiment was more bearish (or at least less bullish than for tech), and as tech significantly outperformed from 2008 - 2020.

In my opinion, although VFLO's track-record is quite short, the overall track-record of cash-flow strategies / ETFs is reasonably long, and sufficiently strong for a buy rating.

As a quick aside, although VFLO has outperformed COWZ since inception, I can't really recommend one over the other, as the strategies are quite similar, and the track-records short.

Conclusion

VFLO's cheap valuation and strong, albeit short, performance track-record make the fund a buy.