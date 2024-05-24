Workday's Revised Guidance: Why The Sell-Off Appears Overblown

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Workday's stock dropped 10% after updating its guidance and reporting Q1 2025 results, but the market is overreacting.
  • Despite a slight deceleration in backlog, Workday's fundamentals, including strong financials and consistent free cash flow growth, support a bullish outlook.
  • Workday is expected to achieve $2.2 billion in non-GAAP operating profits this year, reflecting a 25% operating margin, and has a solid growth potential with a 17% compound annual growth rate for subscription revenue.

Investment Thesis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) updated its guidance together with its fiscal Q1 2025 results. And the stock dropped 10%. That's the headline.

But in this instance, I'm inclined to believe that the market is overreacting. Particularly given that

